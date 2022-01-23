If you, like many of us, are still mourning the loss of the demon-slaying brotherly duo, Sam and Dean Winchester, there’s hope in sight. Although we wish we were bringing you the news of another season of Supernatural, we have the next best thing: a rewatch podcast called, Supernatural Then and Now, which will be hosted by series stars, Richard Speight Jr. and Rob Benedict. The duo, who played the angel Gabriel (Speight Jr.) and God (Benedict), will be joined by cast, crew, and producers as they take a weekly deep dive into all things Supernatural. From behind-the-scenes stories to comprehensive coverage of your favorite moments - cast, crew, and producers will take you on a backstage journey.

Produced by Story Mill Media, the podcast is pulling out all the stops for its two-episode, January 24 premiere. Taking a seat across from Benedict and Speight for their very first show will be the Winchesters themselves, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki. Following the double release, new episodes will drop every Monday.

Known for its weaving of classic rock hits with composed music, the show’s soundtrack was truly one of a kind. Banning together again to write the music that will be featured in Supernatural Then and Now are composers, Christopher Lennertz and Tim Wynn. Supernatural fan and the author of The Binge Watcher’s Guide to Supernatural: An Unofficial Companion, Jessica Mason, will be penning the podcast.

Over an incredible and record-breaking 15 season run, Supernatural followed the lives of Sam (Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) Winchester, two brothers on a mission to save the world from evil. Week to week, audiences watched the bond between the brothers grow as they faced off against every enemy thrown in their way. The series had countless twists and more than one shocking revelation. Viewers loved it for its folklore storylines, ensemble cast, and the character and relationship arch between the Winchester brothers.

In a statement tied to the announcement for the podcast, Speight commented,

We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of Supernatural have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time for Dean Winchesters’ birthday on January 24th.

With seemingly endless content over the show’s 15-year run, it's good to know the podcast isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Be sure to fire up Netflix and cue up Supernatural to watch every episode over again with Benedict and Speight and then tune in to Supernatural Then and Now starting January 24.

