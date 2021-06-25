Get ready to dust off your Kansas records, Supernatural fans: one of the members of the Winchester clan is using his weary head to develop a prequel to the original series. No, this is not a false alarm. First reported by Deadline, the series titled The Winchesters is already in the works at The CW — and best of all, younger brother Dean (Jensen Ackles) is acting as co-producer with frequent Supernatural guest star and wife Danneel Ackles. Jensen Ackles will also serve as the narrator of the series.

But after 15 seasons, a biblical apocalypse, Dean going to hell (and coming back), Sam (Jared Padalecki) losing his soul (and then getting it back), Sam taking his own turn in hell (and coming back), battling angels, vanquishing demons, taming flesh-eating wendigos, resurrecting their parents only to lose them all over again... what other stories could there possibly be left to tell? The obvious answer that fans have been teased with over the years — always getting the crumbs, but never the whole pie — is the complete and unabridged story of how their parents Mary and John Winchester got together and started living that hunter life in the first place.

And that's exactly what fans are going to get with The Winchesters. According to Ackles, the show will focus on the "epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world." The show production is being handled by Supernatural parent company Warner Bros. Television alongside the Ackles' own fledgling production company Chaos Machine.

Once the show gets up and running, it'll be a bit of a CW/Supernatural family reunion of sorts. Padalecki is already starring in and executive-producing the hit show Walker, which will definitely be getting a second season soon. There is no known release date yet for The Winchesters.

