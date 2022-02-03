The prequel series will tell the story of Mary and John Winchester, the parents of the original show's leads.

It seems The CW isn’t done with the world of Supernatural yet. Confirmed today, the network has officially ordered a pilot for a prequel based on two of the show’s characters. Titled The Winchesters, the show will tell the love story of Mary and John Winchester, the parents of original series leads Dean and Sam Winchester. The prequel will cover how the couple met, their ensuing adventures facing the dangers of the demon-ridden world, and likely lead to the start of their family.

Jensen Ackles is set to return as Dean, who will act as the prequel’s narrator. Ackles will executive produce the series alongside wife Danneel Ackles through their production company Chaos Machine Productions.

“When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story,” Jensen Ackles stated in an interview with Deadline last June. “I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

Image via IMDB

RELATED: 10 Celebrities That Guest Starred On 'Supernatural' That You Might Have Forgotten About

No other Supernatural cast members have been confirmed to return for the prequel yet. In the original series, Mary and John are played by Samantha Smith and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Mary is killed during the boys’ childhood prior to the beginning of Supernatural but appears through flashbacks, photos, and is briefly resurrected in the show’s later seasons. Conversely, John is killed early in Season 2 but is mentioned consistently throughout the show’s run. Due to the couple’s early deaths, fans can assume The Winchesters will be working with a specific timeline leading to Dean and Sam’s births.

Supernatural ran for 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020 for a total of 327 episodes. It is one of The CW’s most popular shows, finding its fanbase among young adults and quickly gained a cult following. The network has attempted several spin-offs, with episodes of the main series being used as backdoor pilots, but none have come to fruition. The Winchesters is the first spin-off to be granted a pilot order.

Former Supernatural writer and co-executive producer Robbie Thompson will once again serve as writer and executive producer for the prequel. While a pilot order does not always lead to a series being greenlit, it does show The CW’s confidence in the project and belief that there are more stories to be shared. As stated throughout Supernatural, “nothing ever really ends, does it?”

10 Wildest 'Supernatural' Moments That We Can't Believe Aired On TV 'Supernatural' was supernaturally boundary pushing.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email