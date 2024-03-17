For Sam and Dean Winchester, the family business is anything but typical—rather than follow in their father's footsteps in a typical career, the two brothers battled paranormal forces in hit series Supernatural. It premiered in 2005 on the now-defunct WB, then moved to the CW, where it stayed. The show lasted 15 seasons, ending in 2020 with over 300 episodes, and tackled just about every supernatural being imaginable. A prequel series, The Winchesters, followed Sam and Dean's parents, but it was shortlived and lasted just one season.

With its themes surrounding religion, morality, and more, it's no surprise that Supernatural featured its fair share of memorable quotes. Many of them were courtesy of Dean, from his rules about music in the car to his thoughts on the meaning of family. But some of the most moving reflections on life came from minor characters and even the voice of God himself.

10 "Driver picks the music. Shotgun shuts his cakehole."

Dean, Season 1, Episode 1, "Pilot"

The pilot episode of Supernatural established the Winchester family business—after Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) father went hunting for the demon that killed their mother and failed to return, Dean sought Sam’s help in finding him, disrupting Sam’s normal life in college. As Sam and Dean hit the road, Sam rifled through Dean’s collection of cassette tapes and first teased him for still owning cassette tapes, then made fun of his taste in music.

The entire exchange, especially Dean’s response, was typical of the two brothers and helped establish their relationship. It was also a great look at Dean’s character in particular, as it showed how much he valued music and set his ground rules for driving. It’s one of the show’s most memorable quotes, and it resonates with many people who have the same rule for their own cars, even if they don’t express it as eloquently as Dean.

9 “You roll with a guy so many years, you start to think he’s always gonna be next to you. And then something happens and you realize the other chair has gone empty.”

Harry, Season 9, Episode 15 "Thinman"

While taking selfies in her locked bedroom, a teenage girl was killed by a mysterious figure caught in the background of her photos in “Thinman.” Dean was skeptical of the Thinman and dismissed it as a mere internet urban legend, and as he and Sam investigated, they once again crossed paths with supernatural investigators Ghostfacers, now down to just two members, Harry (Travis Wester) and Ed (AJ Buckley). Ed admitted he made up Thinman to keep Harry from leaving the group, but the murders were very real and not part of his scheme.

Harry and Ed’s relationship and the way it was affected by Ed’s lie in “Thinman” mirrored Sam and Dean’s relationship and what they were going through at the time. In Harry’s frustration, he looked back at his time with Ed, and he touched on what it’s like to have a longterm relationship with someone and to take for granted that person will always be there, even when they’re old. His statement also hinted at how quickly that relationship can change.

8 "It doesn't matter what you are. It matters what you do."

Sam, Season 13, Episode 4, "The Big Empty"

In “The Big Empty,” Sam and Dean investigated after a grief counselor’s clients were killed—by their deceased loved ones. When Sam discovered the counselor was a shapeshifter, it appeared as though she was taking on the form of her clients’ loved ones and killing them, but she was really using her power to give her clients closure and had an alibi. In the process of investigating, Sam and Dean were forced to reckon with their own grief.

“The Big Empty”—and Sam’s comment—dealt with the idea that a person is defined by their actions in both Jack and the grief counselor. Despite being a shapeshifter, the counselor used this power for good—although Dean called her “a monster,” she proved that wasn’t the case. Similarly, Jack was also not defined by who he was. Although Dean was convinced he was inherently evil and that there was no other alternative, Jack continuously proved him wrong.

7 "Are you under the impression that family’s supposed to make you feel good, make you an apple pie, maybe? They’re supposed to make you miserable! That’s why they’re family!”

Bobby, Season 4, Episode 22 "Lucifer Rising"

The apocalypse came ever closer in Season 4 finale “Lucifer Rising,” and after a fight, Sam and Dean’s relationship was strained as they prepared to fight separately—and Sam felt Dean was better offer far away from him. Sam and Ruby (Genevieve Cortese) sought out Lilith (Katherine Boecher), while Bobby (Jim Beaver) encouraged Dean to contact Sam. And although Dean did leave Sam an apologetic voicemail, the message Sam heard when it played it back was very different and very cruel. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, as Lucifer was freed.

Supernatural had a lot of great moments and quotes about family—and they sometimes contradicted each other. Although Bobby had strong feelings about the importance of standing by family because they’re blood, he expressed it very differently and acknowledged the ways families can be flawed and messy. In his outburst towards Dean, Bobby recognized that loved ones can cause pain, but that doesn’t always mean people should walk away from them.

6 "A wise man once told me, ‘Family don’t end in blood.’ But it doesn’t start there, either. Family’s there; for the good, bad, all of it.”

Dean, Season 10, Episode 17, "Inside Man"

Castiel (Misha Collins) and Sam followed a lead on the Mark of Cain in Season 10 episode “Inside Man.” Meanwhile, Dean was attacked in a bar by a group of college guys under a spell by Rowena (Ruth Connell), then Rowena herself, and although he threatened her, he left her unharmed. She then asked Crowley (Mark Sheppard) to take action against the Winchesters—and instead, Dean and Crowley enjoyed a drink together, as Dean shared his words of wisdom about family.

With family at the heart of the show, it’s no surprise that some of its most memorable quotes dealt with the subject. In “Inside Man,” Dean talked about how family isn’t just about blood ties—it’s about supporting each other and standing by each other even in the worst moments. It was something Crowley needed to hear, given his dynamic with his mother, Rowena, but it’s also a reminder that found family can be just as important to someone, if not more, than blood family.

5 "Well, they weren't evil people, you know. A lot of them were good, just something happened to 'em. Something they couldn't control."

Sam, Season 2, Episode 16, "Roadkill"

In “Roadkill,” after swerving to avoid hitting a man in the middle of the road, a young couple’s car crashed. When the woman, Molly (Tricia Helfer), came to, her husband was missing, and she flagged down the first car she saw for help—which just so happened to be Sam and Dean in their Impala. When they saw the same man, they explained he was killed on that road years earlier and haunted it on the anniversary of his death.

Supernatural often dealt with what makes people who they are, whether evil or good. In “Roadkill,” Sam addressed the fact that often, people don’t start evil. Rather, they become that way as a result of events out of their control, and sometimes, especially with the sorts of ghosts and demons Sam and Dean were used to, their behavior was a product of immense pain or loss—and worst of all, it could happen to anyone.

4 "There ain't no me if there ain't no you."

Dean, Season 9, Episode 1 "I Think I'm Gonna Like It Here"

In Season 9 premiere “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here,” Sam collapsed and fell into a coma, and a doctor told Dean he was dying. To save him, Dean offered the angels a deal—if one of them helped him, he’d do something for them in return—and although many raced to be the first to kill him, Ezekiel (Tahmoh Penikett) found him first. Meanwhile, Castiel struggled to adjust to life as a human.

Sam and Dean—and their relationship—were always the crux of Supernatural. It’s hard to imagine the show with only one of the brothers, a possibility that was presented time and time again with one or the other in mortal peril, including in “I Think I’m Gonna Like It Here.” Dean’s comment spoke to the brothers’ bond and how they needed each other, while also hinting at some codependency and some of the problems posed by their closeness.

3 "We make our own future."

Dean, Season 5, Episode 4, "The End"

With the apocalypse looming, Sam wanted to join Dean in the fight against the Devil, but Dean thought they were better off apart in “The End” because that way, demons couldn’t exploit their relationship. Dean then woke up in an abandoned city five years later, sent there by Zachariah (Kurt Fuller) to show him what would happen if he didn’t fight Lucifer, where the incurable demonic Croatoan virus had turned the world into flesh-eating zombies.

Dean had a lot to say in “The End,” especially about family and the benefits of he and Sam staying away from each other—and the episode offered a devastating possible future not just for humanity for Sam and and Dean, showing them as estranged. But that didn’t mean that future was inevitable. “We make our own future,” Dean said, suggesting not only that one’s future is dictated by their own decisions, but also that the future isn’t set in stone.

2 "I'm getting that life isn't all about these big amazing moments. It's time together that matters."

Jack, Season 14, Episode 7 "Unhuman Nature"

In “Unhuman Nature,” after Lucifer stole Jack’s (Alexander Calvert) grace, Jack fell ill and was admitted to the hospital with his body shutting down as Castiel and the others were desperate to save him. As he struggled with this aspect of life as a human, he sought help from Dean. Meanwhile, the group also turned to a Shaman and Rowena to see if they were able to help Jack. But rather than stay in the hospital, Jack convinced Dean to take him for a ride.

Sometimes, it takes fresh eyes to put things in perspective. In Supernatural, that was sometimes done by Jack, and in “Unhuman Nature,” it was in the most heartbreaking way as he faced terminal illness and wanted to experience everything life had to offer, both good and bad. Here, he reflected on everything that happens in a person’s life and how it’s not the momentous occasions that are the most important but rather the little things, like time spent with loved ones, that makes life what it is.

1 "You're wrong about humanity. They are your greatest creation because they're better than you are. Sure, they're weak, and they cheat and steal and destroy and disappoint, but they also give and create, and they sing and dance and love. Above all, they never give up."

Metatron, Season 11, Episode 20 "Don't Call Me Shurley"

In “Don’t Call Me Shurley,” Amara (Emily Swallow) unleashed a fog on a small town, causing its residents to become overwhelmed with their most negative thoughts. Sam and Dean realized it was a stronger version of her black vein virus and worked with the town’s sheriff to protect it. Meanwhile, Chuck (Rob Benedict) transported Metatron (Curtis Armstrong) to a bar to ask for his help finishing his autobiography, and Metatron offered his feedback on Chuck’s manuscript.

Over its 15 seasons, Supernatural touched on not just the evils of otherworldly creatures—and even God and Lucifer—but humanity. “Don’t Call Me Shurley” addressed that theme head-on, as Chuck and Metatron discussed the numerous flaws of “toxic” humans. But Metatron also presented Chuck with an emotional, heartfelt defense of humanity and what made them beautiful and, in his mind, even better than God himself. It was a beautiful reminder of the good in humans.

