Are you getting sick and tired of reading news about Jared Padalecki and The Boys? Well, first of all, we don’t care because we’re going to keep covering it to our hearts’ content while manifesting it into a reality and, second of all, great, fine, whatever, but we still have some fresh Padalecki news for you. This time, it’s all about the actor’s long-running series of yesteryear, Supernatural. After The CW show bid adieu in 2020 after a hearty 15-season run, both Padalecki and his co-star Jensen Ackles were ready to move on and do different things. For Padalecki, that was tossing on a cowboy hat and getting to work on Walker while Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, broke ground on a Supernatural prequel series titled The Winchesters.

Now, five years later, Walker was recently canceled after its four-season run with The Winchesters last year after just one season. With Supernatural creator, Eric Kripke, soon wrapping up his uber-popular Prime Video series, The Boys, after its upcoming fifth season, the perfect storm is brewing for a good ol’ family reunion, Winchester-style. Recently, Kripke told Collider’s Christina Radish that he was “all in” on another season of the beloved spooky series, and now, Padalecki and his wife and fellow Supernatural alum, Genevieve Padalecki, have pitched in their interest in what would be the show’s sixteenth season.

During a chat with Tommy DiDario on the host’s podcast, I’ve Never Said This Before, the Walker star stoked the flames of hope, commenting,

“I will say this. I don’t want to do another 15 years of Supernatural. I don’t want to do another 5 years of Supernatural, I am dying to do a reboot of Supernatural. Akin to the Gilmore Girls reboot. Here are four one-and-a-half-hour episodes. We’ll shoot it in three months. I think Jensen [Ackles] and I both said in 2020, ‘We’d love to revisit these characters, this world. Give us five years.’ Which is next year. And I see him often. And we talk often. I think he and I are both really eager to do it. I’m certain I’ll put the flannel on again and play Sam Winchester.”

The Padalecki’s Connection With ‘Supernatural’

Ackles and Padalecki’s legendary bromance wasn’t the only intense connection to come from Kripke’s series, as the latter wound up finding his wife in his co-star, Genevieve Padalecki, who played Ruby in the show’s fourth season. Speaking about her interest in seeing the Winchester boys at it again in the future, she said,

“That show has been such a gift for our family. I met my husband, we started a family. It’s such a great story - the writers, the actors, everyone involved. It would be so fun. And, especially, the fanbase too has given us a family. So, yeah, I’d be really excited about it.”

You can stream all 15 seasons of Supernatural now on Netflix and check out DiDario’s interview above.

Supernatural Two brothers follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth. Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , Jim Beaver Main Genre Action Seasons 15

