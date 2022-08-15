Religious horror movies, when done well, tend to tap into theological, philosophical, and scientific discussions and themes around God and the supernatural.

Religious horror films are not only scary but also tap into the mystery of spiritual life, which is why audiences and filmmakers alike keep coming back for more.

'The Exorcist' (1973)

The Exorcist is one of the most horrifying movies ever made. There aren't too many horror movies that can say that the movie scared someone so much that they had to be submitted to a mental institution.

The Exorcist may be the only horror movie that terrified people so much that it started a revival within the Catholic Church. The movie is scary because they seem to be a typical family until Regan, the daughter (Linda Blair), is possessed by the devil. The Exorcist can be rented on Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

'The Exorcist 3' (1990)

The Exorcist 3 received criticism when it was first released. The movie is different from the original exorcist movie. It has gotten more respect over the years.

Where this movie shines are the themes of faith and doubt in God. It explores those themes even better than the original Exorcist movie. It isn't as scary as The Exorcist but still has some creepy scenes. The Exorcist 3 can be watched for free on Pluto TV, Peacock, Tubi, Vudo, Crackle, Plex and Amazon Prime.

'Carrie' (1976)

Carrie is one of the best adaptions of a Stephen King novel. The combination of Stephen King's story, Brian De Palma's unique directing style, and the actors' excellent performances, especially Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie, created a truly terrifying film.

The character of Margaret White and her toxic religion, combined with Carrie's telekinetic powers, created some scary scenes. The Prom scene is one of the best the horror genre has to offer.

Carrie can be watched for free on Tubi and Pluto TV.

'The Exorcism of Emily Rose' (2005)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose used the old standby based on a true story to scare audiences, and it worked. The story is loosely based on Anneliese Michel, who underwent exorcisms sanctioned by the Catholic Church and died.

The story revolves around the court case surrounding the death of Emily Rose (Jennifer Carpenter) and has themes about science and the supernatural. Another movie that takes a different approach to the Anneliese Michel story is the movie Requiem (2006). Both movies are great to watch for other views of the same story. The Exorcism of Emily Rose can be watched on Epix Now, Amazon Prime, Paramount +, Sling TV and Pluto TV with a subscription. Requiem can be rented on Apple TV.

'The Conjuring' (2013)

The Conjuring is a movie based on paranormal investigators Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) and Ed (Patrick Wilson). The creepy atmosphere in this film and the well-done demonic possession scene make the movie scary.

It has a way of seducing you and drawing you into its world, and before you know it, you are looking over your shoulder because you feel like you're being watched. The Conjuring can be watched on Netflix and HBOMAX with a subscription.

'Frailty' (2001)

Frailty has a Stephen King feel to it even though it isn't based on a Stephen King book. If the movie is supernatural or not is up for debate. It depends on whether the viewer believes that dad Meiks (Bill Paxton) is a mentally ill delusional man or if he hears God tell him to kill specific people out of the phone book.

The movie has a haunting ending that sticks with many viewers long after the movie is over. Frailty can be watched on HBO MAX, Hulu and Amazon Prime with a subscription.

'Children of the Corn' (1984)

Children of the Corn is based on a short story by Stephen King. The casting of John Franklin as Isaac and Courtney Gains as Malachi is part of the success of the children of the corn being such an effective horror movie.

They play their roles with such a wicked religious devotion that it freaks out viewers. It has a terrifying opening scene that the movie is most remembered. Children of the Corn can be watched on Tubi and Plex for free.

'The Omen' (1976)

The Omen is one of the best creepy kid horror movies ever made. The premise is a little silly. A family unknowingly adopts the Antichrist. From that inauspicious plot, one of the best horror films of its era was made.

The Omen asks if you could kill your child if doing so would save the world? It is a twist on the Jesus story of someone born to lay down their life and save humanity. The Omen is someone born to destroy humanity. The Omen makes the religious horror work and pulls you into the story of an evil child. The Omen can be watched on HBO MAX and Hulu with a subscription.

'30 Coins' (2020)

30 Coins isn't a movie but a show and a great one. 30 coins is about Father Vergara (Eduard Ferandez), an exorcist, and ex-convict. He is in a remote town in Spain and must deal with paranormal activity that occurs within the town.

30 Coins has weird supernatural horror scenes that stick with you. The baby horror scenes are eerie, gross, and terrifying. 30 Coins can be watched on HBO MAX or Hulu and YouTube with a premium subscription.

'Midnight Mass' (2021)

If you notice, the list contains primarily Catholic horror movies. For some reason, Catholic horror movies tend to be the creepiest religious horror movies.

Midnight Mass isn't a movie but is a show, and much of the creepiness comes from the character Father Paul Hill. Hamish Linklater does a great job of playing him. Is he an evil cursed man or a man with good intentions? The show will have you guessing through it. It is a slow burn but has a way of reeling you into the story. Midnight Mass can be watched on Netflix.

