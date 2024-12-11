Across the 15 long seasons of Supernatural, fans have joined Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) on their quest to hunt down ghosts, demons, and other supernatural creatures that have inhabited the world. Unfortunately, the long-running series met its inevitable conclusion in 2020. While Supernatural ended in such a polarizing and anticlimactic manner, the hit series has remained one of the finest in the 21st century and arguably one of the shows that helped put The CW on the map. And now, four years after the series finale, Funko is celebrating the fan-favorite television duo with two new Sam and Dean miniature figures.

Funko has added new Supernatural Funkos to its lineup as part of its Pop! Television collection. According to the toy company itself, the collection wouldn't be complete without everyone's favorite television hunters. And true to its word, the new collection — which both retail for $15.00 — features Sam Winchester with yellow eyes as he tries to break free from Azazel’s hold and Dean Winchester in the fun “Eye of the Tiger” sequence. The newly released mini-figures are an addition to the company's slate of TV collections, including Stranger Things, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Piece, and more. The Sam and Dean Pop! figures can be purchased through Funko Pop's official website.

Will There Be ‘Supernatural’ Season 16?

The Winchester brothers' bond has been the most heartwarming part of the show, which is known for its thrilling and, most of the time, terrifying content. So it has been a heartbreaking moment for fans to see the siblings wave their goodbyes after 327 episodes, especially how the show ended with the emotional death of Dean, which — in turn — pushed Sam to leave his hunting life behind and build a family with a son that he names after his late brother. Without Dean, the possibility of Supernatural ever receiving another season is just as close to impossible at this point, but the lead actors have been hinting at the potential revival of the show.

Ackles and Padalecki had been busy in their respective careers after the show ended. In a previous interview with Collider, Padalecki revealed that the only thing that's stopping the reunion from ever happening was "timing" and "availability." But should the opportunity arise, the actor promised that the Supernatural return would be a "labor of love," adding, "We’re gonna put every hour in to make sure that it’s as true to the canon and to the fandom and to the story and to the characters as possible." Though there are still no news about the potential Supernatural reunion, both Ackles and Padalecki clearly aren't over with the Winchesters yet. And with the series creator Eric Kripke also interested in returning to the Supernatural world, it's only a matter of time (hopefully) until a new season of Supernatural comes out.

All 15 seasons of Supernatural are available to stream on Netflix.