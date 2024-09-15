Have you ever wondered just how many times that Sam and Dean Winchester, played by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, actually died on Supernatural? Long-time fans of the show will remember that there are some episodes where they actually die more than once, and others that reveal they've died so many times we can't fully know. Well, if you've wanted to know just how often these boys kick the bucket, you're in the right place.

The Winchesters Die a Lot on 'Supernatural'

Image via The CW

The truth is, as good hunters as the Winchesters are, they sure get killed a lot. As early as the first season's "Faith," Dean is nearly killed by a rawhead before being saved by a reaper working under a spell. Again, he nearly died in Season 2's "In My Time of Dying" if his father, John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), had not made a demon deal to save his life. But the first time either Winchester brother actually died on screen was at the end of the first part of the two-part Season 2 finale, "All Hell Breaks Loose." Here, Sam is killed by another one of the Yellow-Eyed Demon's Special Children, stabbed in the back before Dean can get to him. It's heartbreaking, and here begins the saga of endless self-sacrifice between the two as Dean makes a demon deal to save Sam. Season 3 centers all around Dean's inevitable fate: being killed by hellhounds and dragged to hell. But while that does happen in the season finale, "No Rest for the Wicked," it's not before the episode "Mystery Spot," in which Sam watches probably 100 different times (if not more) as the Trickster (Richard Speight, Jr.) kills Dean over and over in a time loop.

It's a while after that before either brother dies any significant death, though Sam is killed briefly in Season 4's "Wishful Thinking" after being struck by lightning, and again in Season 5's "The Song Remains the Same" when Anna (Julie McNiven) stabs him. Both brothers are killed by hunters in "Dark Side of the Moon," where they go to heaven and learn that each of them has been killed on a number of occasions, though they have no memory of it. The season ends with "Swan Song," where Sam gives his life to defeat Lucifer. Though Dean briefly dies in Season 6's "Appointment in Samaria" when he has his heart stopped so he can talk to Death (Julian Richings), he isn't officially killed again until Season 9's "Do You Believe in Miracles?" where Metatron (Curtis Armstrong) delivers the killing blow. Of course, he's resurrected once again, but two seasons later, in Season 11's "Red Meat," he intentionally stops his heart in order to talk with the reaper Billie (Lisa Berry). He and Sam both pull the same stunt again in Season 12's "Fresh Blood" in an effort to escape the custody of the U.S. Secret Service.

Dean's heart stops again in Season 13's "Advanced Thanatology," which is a brutal one since it hints at Dean's own suicidal desires that season. A few episodes later, in "Beat the Devil," Sam is killed on Apocalypse World, only to be resurrected by Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino). Talk about a bad day. Of course, no day would be worse for the Winchesters than the Season 15 (and series) finale "Carry On," where Dean dies his final on-screen death. After a routine vampire hunt, Dean is killed, but not before some heartfelt final moments with his brother. Arriving finally in heaven, Dean is only at peace when an elderly Sam meets him there, having lived a full life of his own.

Sam and Dean Have Both Seen Death — and Lived To Tell the Tale

So how many times did the Winchesters die? Well, by our count, Dean has officially died eight times, not including his potentially hundreds of deaths in "Mystery Spot," while Sam has died eight as well, including his final death at the end of the series finale. Of course, this doesn't count all the other unknown deaths revealed to have occurred in "Dark Side of the Moon." It also doesn't count the future Dean's death in Season 5's "The End," the potential future vampire Sam's death in Season 15's "The Trap," or all the other alternate Sams and Deans who killed one another as seen in Season 15's "Atomic Monsters" and "Proverbs 17:3." For those thinking that we missed a few, we're also not considering the brothers' "deaths" in Season 4's "Death Takes a Holiday," where they became ghosts, or when Dean and Castiel's (Misha Collins) transportation to Purgatory in Season 7's "Survival of the Fittest" as actual on-screen deaths. In both cases, the Winchesters are very much alive.

In short, the Winchesters die quite a bit on Supernatural, but they always bounce back even stronger. Even in death, Dean managed to help save an entire world on The Winchesters, all while waiting for Sam to catch up to him in the afterlife. Even after all their respective on-screen deaths, the countless resurrections that follow remind us that although Supernatural is done for now, the Winchesters could always return to put some more evil six feet under.

