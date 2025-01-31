During its 15-season-run, Supernatural had plenty of time to incorporate a multitude of characters and storylines, making it all the harder to say goodbye when the series came to an end in 2020. While the show stayed true to its title, with its main characters Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) taking on the forces of evil, the show was — at its heart — a tale about family. Whether it’s the ongoing bond between the two brothers at the center, their back-and-forth relationship with their father, John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), or their journey to learn more about their deceased mother, Mary (Samantha Smith), it was always about the deep-roots of a family connection.

So, when in the third season audiences met Dean’s ex, Lisa (Cindy Sampson) and her young son, Ben (Nicholas Elia), in the third season, the obvious question became — is Ben Dean’s son? It was soon revealed that Lisa and Dean’s relationship took place nearly a decade prior, which is just around the time that Ben would have been born, further solidifying this theory. While the show never confirmed the thought, even going so far as to write Lisa and Ben off in Season 6, fans still aren’t convinced that Ben isn’t Dean’s biological son.

You know who else isn’t convinced? Sampson — the actress who appeared in the role of Lisa throughout the character’s run on the beloved series. And, she’s not shy about her belief, recently opening up to Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr., her ex-Supernatural co-stars and the co-hosts of the Supernatural Then and Now podcast. During a recent episode, Benedict asked Sampson if she thought Lisa’s cover story about the “true” identity of Ben’s father was just to keep him safe, to which Sampson enthusiastically responded,

“Absolutely. Yeah. There it is. Why would I subject my son to that lifestyle? I already know everything I need to know. And what are the — like, I don’t really believe in coincidences.”

Like Father, Like Son

Fans have long seen signs pointing towards Dean being Ben’s real father. The young character was essentially written as such, carrying many of his likely papa’s quirks, mannerisms and hobbies — like his love for the rock band AC/DC and his obsession with cars. Plus, when he does end up getting his hands dirty, joining the family business with his probable pa, Ben is a natural, quickly picking up the swing of things and helping Sam and Dean take out a changeling and defeat a pack of demons. While we would’ve loved to see more of their relationship and maybe get some real answers, Lisa and Ben were eventually written off the series in Season 6 after Dean asks Castiel (Misha Collins) to wipe their memories of him in an attempt to keep them safe in the future.

Check out a peek of Sampson’s chat with Benedict and Speight Jr. above. Supernatural is now streaming on Netflix.