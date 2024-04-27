The Big Picture The streaming versions of Supernatural Season 1 lack original music, impacting crucial episodes like 'Faith.'

Switch-ups include replacing iconic themes like 'Carry On Wayward Son' in the penultimate episode of Season 1 with lesser-known tracks.

Producers learned from Season 1 mishap, securing original soundtracks for future digital releases.

There are few television shows, especially of the long-running variety, that have as exceptional a soundtrack as Supernatural. On the surface, you might not think that a show about hunting ghosts, monsters, demons, and other creatures that go bump in the night would often utilize music in a diegetic capacity, but then, you'd be wrong. With a classic rock theme blasting through the speakers of their '67 Chevy Impala, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) always had the best needle drops, and that was especially true in the show's early years. But when Supernatural was transferred from its original network to streaming and other digital platforms, it lost something that originally made it so special: a good chunk of its soundtrack. If you've ever wondered why some episodes feel different from before, this is for you.

Digital Editions of 'Supernatural' Season 1 Don't Have the Right Music

In Hollywood, whoever owns the rights controls the world, or at least the world as it relates to whatever movie, show, album, or other piece of art you're trying to utilize in a new capacity. When it comes to television, music rights seem to be evolving all the time, especially now with streaming here to stay. According to Supernatural producer Phil Sgriccia when speaking on the Supernatural Then and Now rewatch podcast, it all had to do with the legal loopholes they didn't realize they hadn't hooped through. "We didn't know this...we only had rights to the music in year one for DVDs and television broadcast," he began. "But anything that was streaming and later got re-done."

Despite a few small pitfalls, the first season of Supernatural was a breakout year that set the tone for the show. Its classic rock soundtrack — including hits from AC/DC, Foreigner, Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and many others — made a lasting impact on the fans while giving us a glimpse into the lives of Sam and Dean Winchester. Their (or rather, Dean's) choice of music helped inform us of the way John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) had raised them and made hunting seem even cooler than it already was from the get-go. To say that the music on Supernatural matters is an understatement. In fact, the show's official unofficial theme song, "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas, gets its first appearance in the season's penultimate episode "Salvation," which acted as the first hour of a two-part season finale story. From then on, the Kansas song would be played at the beginning of every season finale and showed up once or twice outside of that.

"If you buy the iTunes version [of the season], it's not there, but if you buy the DVDs, then it's there," Sgriccia explained concerning the original music. While the show couldn't always afford the tracks it wanted to (with Led Zeppelin being the biggest loss), Supernatural always found clever ways to reference the Winchester's musical heroes, often in the form of episode titles. Of course, not every track is removed from the roster on Netflix or iTunes, but many of the show's most important musical motifs (including "Carry On Wayward Son" and CCR's "Bad Moon Rising") are noticeably absent from pivotal series moments. While losing the music rights to some of your show's episodes when it comes to streaming or digital distribution might not sound like an issue when it comes to most television productions, for Supernatural, the effects are felt deeply.

Some Episodes, Like "Faith," Suffer Without Their Original Needle Drops

For an episode like "Faith," which was Supernatural's twelfth episode, music plays a real part. The episode follows Sam and Dean after Dean is diagnosed with irreparable heart disease following a hunt gone wrong. Because of that, Sam brings him to the home of a supposed faith healer named Roy La Grange (Kevin McNulty). While Roy believes he's genuinely healing people in the name of God, it turns out that his wife, Sue Ann (Rebecca Jenkins), is secretly using witchcraft to bind a literal Reaper (Alex Diakun) to do her bidding. In this case, the Reaper takes a life of Sue Ann's choosing in exchange for healing someone else. You might not think that classic rock has a place here, but its use will surprise you.

Aside from some tent revival piano music, there isn't much to this Supernatural episode in terms of a soundtrack for the majority of it. It's a standard hunt where Sam and Dean, after Dean discovers the source (and the cost) of his healing, discover who is holding the Reaper at bay and use it to take out folks around this small Nebraskan town. But there's one scene that's incredibly memorable to fans who watched the episode live and have since seen "Faith" the way it was originally intended (via DVD or Blu-ray). In one moment, the Reaper is seen chasing down a young woman during one of Roy's healings while Sam and Dean discuss the origins of the creature Dean saw when he was healed. But while this is happening, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" by Blue Öyster Cult is playing in perhaps the show's most apt use of its soundtrack ever.

It's a perfect moment that the show's first season captures masterfully, and the music choice only further emphasizes the terror, dread, and inescapable suffering this woman feels as she's stalked and killed by the Reaper. BOC was used several times in Supernatural's first year on air, but the band's track as used in "Faith" is the best of the bunch. It's the perfect blend of classic rock and classic horror, proving that Supernatural had reinvented the wheel when it came to horror television. While this remained true on the home video releases, all digital and streaming platforms have replaced the track with "Death in the Valley" by The Death Riders. While this song isn't a horrible choice considering the episode couldn't use the original BOC song, it doesn't quite get the job done.

Not Even Kansas Is Safe From 'Supernatural' Soundtrack Switch-Ups

This isn't the only instance of a soundtrack change in the digital copies of Supernatural's first season. We mentioned before that the show's iconic theme, "Carry On Wayward Son," first appeared in the show's very first season. Kicking off the "Previously on Supernatural..." section (back before it was known as "The Road So Far..."), the Kansas anthem became such a big part of the show that they intended to have the band perform in the series finale. Sadly, the band was unable to due to the COVID-19 pandemic (though that tragedy was later rectified on Walker), but it wasn't the only time the band got the axe on the show. Replacing the popular theme song in digital editions of "Salvation" is "Calling" by Soberskin, which just feels wrong. Triumph's "Fight the Good Fight" got a similar fate in the season finale, "Devil's Trap," with Steve Fister's "Won't Fall Down" in its place. It's not a bad song. Frankly, it still feels very Supernatural, but it's a major downgrade considering.

"It was a new thing," Phil Sgriccia noted to Supernatural Then and Now hosts (and former Supernatural guest stars) Rob Benedict and Richard Speight, Jr., and he's absolutely right. Streaming was not a thing back in 2006 when the first season of Supernatural wrapped up, and the iTunes Store had only just begun carrying television shows digitally. There was no way for the producers or even the network to understand the legal landscape of music rights in a digital or streaming age. The producer also explained that he had been psyched to get Iron Butterfly's "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" for the sixth episode, "Skin" (a great body horror episode). The opening scene was a powerful soundtrack moment that keeps us on our toes, only for the track to ultimately be replaced by "Good Deal" from Mommy and Daddy, which fails to fully capture the intended feeling the original broadcast evoked. Thankfully, the home video releases still include the Iron Butterfly classic.

The 'Supernatural' Producers Got Wise After the First Season

Of course, as Supernatural went on and the digital landscape continued to evolve, the producers were able to secure their originally intended tracks for future digital releases. If you watch Supernatural Seasons 2 through 15 on Netflix, you'll still hear all the original soundtracks intended for consumption, with only a few exceptions. The "Road So Far..." segments from Seasons 10 and 11 have been removed on Netflix, which holds tightly to the exclusive streaming rights for all of Supernatural, something fans of the series have noticed. This means that the popular Kansas track has been axed once again from now two additional episodes of the show, though at least a cover of the song still appears in Season 10's "Fan Fiction." The episode, which is a musical, wouldn't really work without it, so thankfully that hasn't been affected.

Despite the strangeness surrounding some of the music rights, Supernatural is still going strong on Netflix. The series has been at digital home on the streamer for over a decade now, and it's unlikely that will ever change. Even if it did, Supernatural's lost soundtrack likely won't be restored any time soon unless Warner Bros. were to strike a new deal. Thankfully, the show (as was intended to be heard) can still be found on DVD and Blu-ray, and in an age where physical media is shrinking fast, you had better secure your copy fast. With outlets like Best Buy and Target no longer carrying physical media, there may come a time when it's harder to track down the original versions of Supernatural's first season than it is to hunt a Wendigo. Until the Winchesters decide to return, their old adventures are all we've got.

