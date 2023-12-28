The Big Picture Supernatural doesn't need another season as it has already concluded with a definitive and satisfying ending.

The show's quality declined in later seasons, and a revival could risk falling back into old habits.

There is nowhere else for the show to go narratively, and a 16th season could come across as a retcon and harm its reputation.

The CW's long-running horror fiction series Supernatural spanned across 15 seasons, garnering a massive fanbase. Airing in 2005, the series arrived during a turning point for cable television, and early on enough that it could stand out as a unique concept that modernized folk horror. Supernatural followed demon-hunting brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) Winchester as they carried on with the family business while embarking on cross-country road trips. The show shifted its focus from purely digging into the myths around folklore to conquering stories of Biblical size — making room for God (Rob Benedict), Lucifer (Mark Pelligrino), and other figures from Christianity in its plot. Supernatural was able to attempt wild feats when venturing later into its time on The CW, from animated featurettes to musical episodes. Despite ending with a definitive conclusion, however, there could be a possibility of a 16th season — which, frankly, would be a massive mistake.

Wait, Will There Be a 'Supernatural' Season 16?

A report from Collider broke down a new hint Padalecki dropped at the 2023 Creation Entertainment Supernatural Convention held in Honolulu, Hawaii, where fans of Supernatural could ask their questions to cast members in attendance during different panel sessions. Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki offered an open-ended answer to one question about the Winchester brothers reuniting in Heaven, where Padalecki suggested that he had an idea about a possible Supernatural Season 16. "I have some ideas, and I hope that now that the writers are back, and the actors are back, that we all get together," Padalecki said. "Stay tuned on that," Ackles said, "there are some conversations regarding that conversation that are being had." While this doesn't serve as an official confirmation that Supernatural Season 16 is in the works, it is ambiguous enough to imply that there may be an announcement of some kind that will follow up on these comments. For now, it's a waiting game. Even when taking these teases with a grain of salt, there's also the reality that Supernatural could make a comeback.

'Supernatural' Has Already Gone on for Far Too Long

Packing a hefty total of 327 episodes into its complete saga, such an overwhelming episode count rules out any eager desire for Supernatural to make a comeback. By chance, if the CW does decide to move forward with Supernatural Season 16, it would just continue to show that Supernatural has already gone on for far too long. Supernatural was originally planned to stand as a five-season series, and a complete storyline was designed to fit within those bounds. The initial — and intentional — ending of Supernatural addressed the climax of the war between Heaven and Hell; it also provided each key player with a satisfying ending that rang true to their character arc. However, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki were committed to a contractual obligation that required them to stay on for six seasons.

Supernatural Season 16 could repeat a trend that the show has fallen victim to before: not knowing when to stop. In the case of Supernatural, less is more. The moderation of the first five seasons, which balanced horror with intriguing family drama, proved that venturing into later seasons would cost the show the elements that first made it so interesting. Any season past Season 6 of Supernatural felt like it had to insist on its quality, and revisiting the series for a 16th season puts Supernatural at risk of stumbling back into old habits. By the time Supernatural concluded with Season 15 — which featured an unfair ending for Castiel (Misha Collins) — the quality of the series as a whole had suffered a great decline compared to its early beginnings.

While there are plenty of things that Supernatural could have done differently when it was consistently on the air, introducing a sixteenth season into the mix may not be the most tactful way to correct those past mistakes. By insisting that the show make a televised reprise, it could resurface any doubts about Supernatural's longevity as a whole. Not to mention, the lukewarm reaction to Supernatural spin-offs may indicate a similar response to Supernatural Season 16.

'Supernatural' Season 16 Doesn't Have Anywhere Else To Go

Thinking about Supernatural Season 16 from a narrative point of view raises a new set of concerns. There would have to be a truly justifiable storyline that would make sense for the re-introduction of Supernatural, but Season 15's ending felt fairly definitive when wrapping up core beats for each character. It would be hard to put blind faith and trust in Supernatural Season 16 following the show's canonical finale, which was divisive enough as is. Bringing back these characters just for one last appearance doesn't feel like there will be any genuine or authentic substance at play until a concrete and reasonable plot is determined.

Supernatural Season 16 doesn't owe anything more to its characters, and if anything, could come across as a major retcon to the Season 15 finale. Additionally, Supernatural Season 16 could re-open plot holes that were never addressed in the first place, and threaten more harm to the show's narrative reputation. There's nowhere else left for Supernatural to go that would make sense for the show's return as a whole. It already said what it needed to say, and then some. As it was able to venture deeper into more extensive seasons, Supernatural was given the grounds to tell the full story it wanted to share. The series was allowed to be experimental when it was actively on the air. In fact, Supernatural Season 16 could arguably be deemed as out of touch with the entertainment landscape of today. Much like the concept of superhero fatigue, certain trends or patterns (as well as personal preferences) influence how pop culture attracts different audiences. Supernatural, since its finale, has faced a decline in its popularity in comparison to other ongoing fantasy-fiction shows.

It's simply too late for Supernatural to make a meaningful return to the small screen. The Creation Entertainment Conventions and other events have since kept the spirit of the series alive with the appearance of the Supernatural cast. They're still able to reflect upon its legacy. Let the cast and crew pursue other creative endeavors — it's time to let Supernatural rest for good.

