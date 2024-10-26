Ever since Supernatural ended, fans have been talking about the show coming back for more. Both Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have entertained the idea of a sixteenth season of the show, and have gone on record voicing their desire to play Sam and Dean Winchester yet again. But if a Supernatural Season 16 does come around, there's one major change the show needs to make going into a revival season that will fix it for the better: it needs to stop playing around with cosmic-level stakes and get back to hunting what goes bump in the night. That's right, Supernatural was once known as a horror show, and the Winchesters need to reclaim that genre again.

Too Many Cosmic Forces Made 'Supernatural' Feel Dull By the End

There are quite a few mistakes Supernatural made during its 15-season run. Erasing Ben (Nicholas Elia) and Lisa's (Cindy Sampson) memories back in Season 6, bringing Mary (Samantha Smith) back to life in Season 11, and a lot of the choices made in the last few years — particularly where Misha Collins' Castiel was concerned — alienated a lot of longtime fans. But a lot of those decisions seemed to stem from the sorts of threats the Winchesters went up against. When you defeat the literal Devil (Mark Pellegrino) in Season 5, it's hard to continue a show like Supernatural knowing that the next biggest thing would naturally have to be God himself. Somehow, the show stuck around for 10 more years, and while we still loved watching Sam and Dean on the hunt each week, many of us grew less fond of some of the antagonists and overarching plotlines thrown our way.

But now that the Winchesters have defeated Chuck (Rob Benedict), and The Winchesters have taken care of his backup plan to wreck the remaining multiverse, there should be no more high-cosmic forces for Sam and Dean to fight. If these two are to be brought back to the land of the living, it ought to be to resume their usual brand of hunting. After all, that's what they're best at. In fact, Sam and Dean's most notable monsters were often the run-of-the-mill creatures they faced while traveling across the country. Near the end of the show's run (and this is particularly felt in Season 15), the show became so serialized that even standalone episodes had B-plots focusing on the series' larger mythology, usually with Cass leading the charge. But that's so far removed from what Supernatural was originally intended to be.

'Supernatural' Ought to Return to Its Horror Roots for Season 16

Over the years, the show abandoned its inherently horror premise for a brand of low fantasy that never quite scratched the same itch. No doubt, there are still some pretty great seasons later on, and the show did on occasion fall back into horror territory, but if Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki really want to do another season of Supernatural (particularly a shortened one), then throwing the Winchesters back into the type of ghost stories and monster-of-the-week cases that made the show first famous is the way to go. After all, if the showrunners thought it wise to return to that very style for the show's final episode, "Carry On," hoping that the standalone nature of the series finale would bring back fans who started with the show over a decade prior, then maybe there's something to that idea.

Horror television these days has gone above and beyond, and if a sixteenth season of Supernatural is ever going to truly work, then it needs to abandon the world-ending plots for the sake of smaller, more meaningful horror stories. We've seen the Winchesters save the world far too many times at this point, it's time for the show to get back to what we loved best about it. As in the show's early years, this would allow Supernatural to get a lot more personal with its characters (including guest stars), and give Padalecki and Ackles more meaty material to work with that doesn't feel so "the end is nigh" melodramatic. Given that both actors have headlined their own horror remakes back in the day — Padalecki in the 2009 Friday the 13th and Ackles in the same year's My Bloody Valentine 3D — it would be fun for the show to tackle the genre with a more mature tone. Given all the Winchesters have gone through, it doesn't seem like too big an ask.

