The Big Picture Dean's actions in the Supernatural Season 4 episode "On the Head of a Pin" force him to confront his darkest demons from hell.

The episode reveals that Dean's actions in hell ultimately led to the Apocalypse, turning him into a reluctant villain.

"On the Head of a Pin" is a crucial and intense episode that deeply impacts Dean, Sam, and Castiel's character development.

There isn't another show out there quite like Supernatural. Sure, there are other paranormal dramas out there with similar themes and ideas, but only Supernatural unites Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as Sam and Dean Winchester to take down every creature that goes bump in the night. Season 4 was especially notable for jump-starting the angels vs demons plotline, thrusting the series in a whole new direction. But one episode in particular pushed Dean over the edge and nearly turned him into the very thing he devoted his life to destroying. That's right, we're revisiting "On the Head of a Pin." You know, the one where Dean tortures the same demon who turned him into a monster in hell...

"On the Head of a Pin" Is a 'Supernatural' Hour You Won't Easily Forget

Directed by Mike Rohl and penned by prolific Supernatural scribe Ben Edlund (yes, the same guy who created The Tick), "On the Head of a Pin" takes Supernatural in a thematically dark direction that it hadn't been before. Sure, as a horror show, Supernatural always rode on the dark side of things, but throughout Season 4, the Winchester brothers deal with some of their most dastardly personal demons yet. In this episode, Castiel (Misha Collins) and Uriel (Robert Wisdom) call upon Dean after angels are found murdered on Earth. After capturing the white-eyed demon Alastair (Christopher Heyerdahl) in the episode prior, the angels ready him to go under Dean's knife so that they might discover who is behind these killings, losing them soldiers in the ever-growing angel/demon war.

At first, Dean refuses, of course, but is soon convinced by Castiel that this is indeed the only way. As Dean begins torturing Alastair, he reignites a dark part of himself that he had intentionally left back in hell, and it causes him to lose focus. To make things worse, the demon reveals to his former pupil that the eldest Winchester was the one responsible for breaking the first of the famed 66 Seals, and it's because of him that the Apocalypse (and Lucifer's eventual freedom) is inevitable. As it turns out, Alastair tried at first to get John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a righteous man, to break the seal by torturing souls in hell, but when John refused (and escaped the pit in "All Hell Breaks Loose"), things had to happen differently. After thirty years in hell (Dean was dead four months but experienced forty years downstairs), Dean gave in, making him ultimately responsible for the Apocalypse.

Unfortunately for Dean, it turns out that Alastair isn't the one killing the angels, but rather Uriel has been behind it the whole time. The angel sneakily provides a way for the demon to escape and overpower Dean before Castiel arrives to help. Though the demon nearly banishes the angel back to heaven, Sam arrives just in time (having been searching for his brother) and uses his own psychic demon powers to kill Alastair. By the end of the episode, Castiel is able to avenge his fallen brothers and sisters by killing Uriel, and Dean is left broken by the weight of his actions in hell.

This 'Supernatural' Episode Forces Dean To Do Something He Can't Come Back From

Okay, the Geneva Convention probably doesn't apply to evil spirits, but even Dean knows that human laws about torture shouldn't be broken. After all, someone was probably still trapped inside the body Alastair was wearing. Nevertheless, Dean's decision to agree to these extracurricular activities pulls him back to the darkest place he's ever been, and it nearly wrecks him. After spending almost the entire season trying to forget his time in hell, "On the Head of a Pin" brings the hell right out of him. Elsewhere in the episode, Sam tells Ruby (Genevieve Padalecki) that Dean can't go through with it, that Dean's time downstairs broke him in a way that he hasn't been able to fully put back together. In a way, Sam's absolutely right. Dean hasn't been the same since his resurrection in "Lazarus Rising," and although he feels like he's been given a second chance by the angels, this episode (and Season 4 in general) largely proves that to be a lie.

Knowing that he didn't remain a good man in hell like his father did breaks Dean in a way that words can't fully describe. In the show's first two seasons, Dean's obedience to his father's wishes is one of his biggest character traits. If John Winchester were to ask him to run into a burning building, he wouldn't even waste time saying, "Yes, sir." John is his idol, his hero, and his role model. The discovery that he couldn't even begin to live up to his father's example (John was in hell 100 years and never surrendered) isn't just something Dean can easily push past. This is likely why he is so hard on Sam for the rest of this season and into Season 5. If he can't be as good a man (in his mind) as his father, then he's failed not just his father, but his brother also.

Of course, this episode all hinges on the dastardly dynamic present between Dean and Alastair. It's their back-and-forth that is why "On the Head of a Pin" is such a strong episode. Never before (and arguably never again) has one Supernatural villain felt so personal to Dean specifically, and their shared history is compelling enough to carry not just the plot but Dean's entire season-long character arc. Alastair knows how to push Dean, and what's worse is he's patient in doing so. The demon has no problem waiting years to reveal dark truths to his former hell-prodigy, particularly at a point that he knows will trigger damning results. Aside from an excellent performance by Van Helsing legend Christopher Heyerdahl, what makes Alastair such a delicious villain is his equally careful and malicious bits of dialogue that remind us how vile Dean's time in hell is, and how immoral the elder Winchester's actions are now.

Making Dean the Cause of the Apocalypse Was a Bold (and Impressive) Move

The whole concept of the Apocalypse hinges on the idea that divine providence is what ultimately executes the coming final judgment. The war between the angels and the demons is the backdrop to Season 4 of Supernatural which shifts the entire momentum of the series, but it's still not the main focus. Without Sam and Dean, there's no emotional anchor weighing the series down at this point. Without the Winchesters, there's no Supernatural. So, naturally, the best way to push the Apocalypse forward is to discover how it began. By rooting the end times in Dean's mistake while suffering in hell, Supernatural does the unthinkable by turning our righteous hero into something of a villain. When juxtaposed with Dean's torturous actions in "On the Head of the Pin," it all makes perfect sense.

Dean Winchester is a character well-known for his overbearing sense of morality. He knows right and wrong, at least when it comes to hunting, and he plays the game accordingly. When other hunters become literal monsters (such as Sterling K. Brown's Gordon Walker), he has no problem putting them down. When angels, who are supposed to be the good guys, tell him they're about to decimate an entire town, he stands up for the innocents still there. Yet, all of that gets thrown out the window when heaven decrees that Dean must use the skills he learned in hell to keep the demons from executing the hosts of heaven. In other words, become the very thing that you swore to destroy. (Ironically, Dean would become a demon temporarily in the show's tenth season.) While it's not as dramatic here as something you might see in Star Wars, the implications are lying there underneath. Castiel's contemplation concerning disobedience to heaven echoes this very same idea.

Of course, Dean isn't the bad guy here. That would be absurd, and wouldn't do his character justice. His willingness here to do evil for the sake of the greater good is a character flaw that future seasons would see Dean struggle with immensely. This isn't something that goes unpunished, and Dean is perhaps the most skilled in self-punishment of anyone on Supernatural. Ironically, Dean's demonic actions here would be excused in the long term, while Sam's use of his demon-blood-fueled psychic abilities would nearly crucify him in his brother's eyes. Sam's sin may be more disgusting than his brother's, but Dean's actions could've resulted in the death of millions. That's a bold move for this series to make, but given how it all played out, we'd say it worked out in the end.

"On the Head of a Pin" Is One of 'Supernatural's Most Important Episodes

"On the Head of a Pin" is a masterclass in suspense and character development that pushes our heroes into uncomfortable and unpredictable situations. The title itself refers to the age-old question, "How many angels can dance on the head of the pin?," which is a saying used by 17th century Protestants in the context of mocking Medieval theologians, but in modern times it's more of a critique about wasting time with useless debates. Of course, "On the Head of a Pin" is anything but a useless Supernatural episode, even if Dean's torturous actions were for naught. He still learned of his place in the universe. As the catalyst of the coming world-ending events, Dean sees himself as the best person to stop the very thing he started.

Though Dean's role here is the most important (with a perfect performance by Jensen Ackles), Sam and Castiel have their fair share of material here too. We dive deeper into Sam's demon blood addiction and his willingness to trust the demon Ruby, which ultimately results in the discovery that Sam's psychic abilities have evolved. No longer can he just exorcise demons with his mind, he can actually kill them. Likewise, Castiel is challenged by Anna (Julie McNiven) to follow her example and "do the right thing" by rebelling against a God-less heaven. Here he begins a journey that would carry him through the rest of the show.

There's a reason "On the Head of a Pin" is one of the highest-rated episodes of Supernatural. It's intense and filled with enough distinct character choices that make it essential viewing for anyone working their way through the series. This isn't your standard monster-of-the-week episode. With near-perfect pacing and lots of stellar performances all around, this is an hour of Supernatural that will hold you over until Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki get a revival off the ground.

