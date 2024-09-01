With 327 episodes to choose from, there's something in Supernatural for just about everybody. Whether you love straight horror or horror comedy, low-fantasy, or family drama, the Winchesters have it all. But sometimes, certain episodes rise above the usual monster-of-the-week material and give audiences (and the Winchesters) the shock of their lives. Okay, that's a bit dramatic, but the Season 7 episode "Repo Man" is a diamond in the rough, one that gave Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) a run for their money. If you thought that humans and demons were bad all on their own, this episode reveals what might happen when the two mix.

'Supernatural's "Repo Man" Offers the Most Deranged Twist

Compared to prior seasons, Season 7 of Supernatural was a dud for most fans. Having killed off Castiel (Misha Collins) and Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) while introducing new threats via the Leviathans, we weren't really sure what direction the show would take next. But for all the pitfalls that befell the Gamble Era of the show, it still managed to compile an impressive list of excellent and engaging monster-of-the-week episodes, one said episode being "Repo Man." Written by veteran Winchester scribe and The Tick creator Ben Edlund and directed by Thomas J. Wright in his first of many Supernatural episodes (before this, he was one of Millennium's finest filmmakers), "Repo Man" opens to a flashback set four years prior during the events of Season 4. As Sam and Dean hunt the white-eyed demon Lilith, they exorcise a demon from a postal worker named Jeffrey (Russell Sams) in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, only to leave the man half-dead at the hospital, free from the evil spirit's reign.

In the present, the Winchesters return to Coeur d'Alene when a new series of murders spring up following the same M.O. as the demon, complete with a dusting of sulfur and some mutilated corpses. Serial killer demons aren't usually the style of Supernatural's black-eyed bandits, but this demon has a very specific goal in mind. As the Winchesters return to North Idaho, they meet up with a Wiccan named Nora Havelock (Nicole Oliver) who had helped them locate a possessed Jeffrey before. She tells them that Jeffrey might know more, and upon meeting up with the recovering alcoholic, he remembers a list that the demon used to recite. As Sam checks out the next victim (which turns out to be a dud), Dean discovers the hard way that the demon isn't the one responsible: Jeffrey is.

Wanting the demon to return to give him strength, power, and purpose (he has fallen in love with the evil spirit), Jeffrey began killing again to bring the Winchesters back to town, all so that he could use the Blood of the Exorcist ritual to resurrect the banished demon from hell. It works, too, having used Nora's son (Jeffrey Ballard) as leverage over the Wiccan so that she might aid him by translating the ritual. Sam figures all of this out, of course, and arrives in time to help Dean just before the demon is caught in a devil's trap. As Nora exorcises the demon from her son's body, Dean kills Jeffrey before he can do any more damage. And thus, another episode of Supernatural reminds us that evil comes in many forms.

"Repo Man" Offers Us a Clear Picture of Evil, Both Natural and Supernatural

Almost serving as a precursor to an idea that the CBS-turned-Paramount+ series Evil would explore, "Repo Man" offers us a unique perspective on human/demon companionship. Jeffrey is the first human being on Supernatural to legitimately like being possessed and one of the most distinct examples of a demon grooming a human being for evil. We saw this before with the Yellow-Eyed Demon back in Season 2, specifically in the "All Hell Breaks Loose" two-parter, but here, it's not on an apocalyptic scale but a personal one. Jeffrey is a serial killer because the demon offered him the chance to be, revealing a balance between the will of malevolent supernatural forces and the depraved nature of humanity. Plenty of Supernatural episodes have touched on how "people are the real monsters" before, such as Season 1's "The Benders" and Season 4's "Family Remains," but few others strike such a powerful balance between mortal evil and immortal darkness.

Jeffrey is an interesting case since, back when he was being exorcized by the Winchesters, he pretended to be an unwilling participant. Likely following the demon's orders, he got off scot-free so that he could kill again. The demon itself notes, while possessing Nora's son, that he's something of a talent scout for hell. He prepares souls to descend into evil long before they arrive in the fiery pit, priming them for a demonic takeover downstairs. Given that Supernatural lore considers demons to be twisted and evil human spirits created in hell, it's no wonder that demons would try and start the process early. With Jeffrey's death, it's almost too bad the character never returned in black-eyed form to take revenge on the Winchesters for defeating him not once but twice. Though maybe he got wise and opted to stay away.

The striking juxtaposition between human evils and immaterial ones in this episode is something Supernatural ought to have explored more. The longer the show went on, the less attention to these standalone monster stories the series gave, often cutting between the main plot and whatever case the Winchesters were working. While this episode isn't perfect, the way it balances the recurring plotline concerning Sam and his hallucinations of Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) with the grounded monster-of-the-week story is admirable. Like the master he is, Ben Edlund weaves Sam's season-long character arc seamlessly into this story in a way that feels organic, informed, and purposeful.

The Sam and Lucifer Dynamic Makes an Already Fascinating Episode

There are plenty of reasons to like "Repo Man." The twisty plot, the opening flashback to the beloved Kripke Era, and the philosophical undertones are well and fine on their own, but arguably the most entertaining aspect is the team-up between Sam and his hallucination of Lucifer. At this point in the series, we weren't entirely certain that Sam's head-devil wasn't the actual Satan trying to reach out from his cage down in hell. Still, given Mark Pellegrino's more over-the-top take on the character (compared to his relatively serious version from Season 5), it was becoming clear that all of this was in Sam's head. Sadly, that doesn't make it any less real to him, as is clear here.

Though Sam had learned that pain can help him distinguish between the hell hallucinations and reality, "Repo Man" diverges from that revelation by making Sam choose to interact with them. As he receives help from the devil on his literal shoulder, he opens the door for Lucifer to torment him mercilessly, all while giving into his own anger and rage in trying to find a kidnapped Dean. But, again, the Sam/Lucifer banter is where it's at here. From seeing folks at the library beat themselves into a bloody mess to Lucifer sticking out his forked tongue, the pettiness of the mental devil is pretty hysterical. As they work together, Sam gives into his own darker nature, which is again a reflection of "Repo Man's" own meditations on evil.

As with Jeffrey and his demonic counterpart, the more Sam lets Lucifer in, the more like the devil he becomes. It's small changes at first, but as he considers Lucifer's suggestions become more aggressive towards Nora, we see a side to Sam that's less sympathetic to others than usual. Just like how Jeffrey uses his warped serial killer-ish love for the demon to justify his own actions, so too does Sam justify his beastly nature with his commitment to his brother. While this isn't a new thing for the Winchesters by any stretch (each of them has done horrid things for the sake of the other), it's most apparent in an episode like this where both the villain and the hero wrestle privately with their darker nature, leading to very public results.

'Supernatural's Later Demons Weren't Often Scary, but This Episode Shook Things Back Up

We've harped before about how the show's earliest years, back when Supernatural was proud of its horror roots, gave us some of the best demons on television. While that's still true, the middle point of the Winchester narrative was sometimes able to recapture that excellence. An episode like "Repo Man" shows us how. From the first moment we meet Jeffrey's demon in the teaser, we can tell that this is a force to be reckoned with. The Winchesters aren't messing around here, and they don't pull any punches with this thing, despite the torture they inflict on Jeffrey's body. By the time the dark spirit returns from hell, it's just as formidable as ever, and while its vessel doesn't look like anything you might see out of The Exorcist, you can tell that this demon has a clear bone to pick with the brothers Winchester.

After two years of Mark A. Sheppard's Crowley making demons a bit, well, less than threatening, an episode like "Repo Man" reminds us that demons aren't to be trifled with. Sure, the longer the show went on, the more of a joke both angels and demons became, but in a story that centers around the true evils and horrors of mankind, especially when mixed with the demonic, we're reminded of just how frightening they can be. Thankfully, Sam and Dean do what they always do. They save the folks around them, kill the monster(s), and ride off into the sunset. Of course, Sam was left with Lucifer screaming in his ear, leading into the next few episodes, but eventually, the devil on his shoulder would be gone too, leaving just the two brothers on the open road.

