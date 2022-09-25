In the ever-expanding landscape of TV, it’s hard to believe just how many shows are made and canceled every single year. Even shows with massive audiences can unexpectedly bite the dust, despite how many fans rally together to try and bring it back. Then, there are shows that defy all odds and stay on the air for over a decade, like Supernatural. First premiering on The WB on September 13, 2005, Supernatural showcased the story of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles). The boys grew up in a family of "hunters", traveling around the country to kill all things supernatural and save the world. Following its debut season and a massive channel merger, The CW was born, which became Supernatural’s home for the remainder of its impressive record-setting run. It’s an incredible feat for any show to reach 100 episodes, let alone 327 (which was the count when this series made its final bow).

It’s now been almost two years since the series finale aired, ending the saga of the Winchester brothers, while also cementing their legacy in pop culture. For a show that lasted so long, it seems crazy to say there was never really a bad season. Sure, there were ups and downs like any show, but they had to have been doing something right to keep their dedicated fan base hooked! Though Sam and Dean’s story may be over, their parents Mary and John are about to get their turn in the spotlight in the new spin-off prequel series, The Winchesters. Set in the 1970s, the series will explore how Mary and John first met, fell in love, and made their mark in the world of hunters. The series will air on the CW, starting on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Before we head back to the 70s though, let’s pump the brakes a little and reflect on the brothers’ journey first. It’s time to look over the original series, ranking all the entries in its monumental fifteen-season run.

Season 7

Standout episodes: “Death’s Door” and “The Born-Again Identity”

To reiterate, there are no bad seasons of Supernatural. However, Season 7 is the most disjointed of the bunch. The Leviathans are easily the show’s least interesting villains, whose schemes for world domination somehow involve both curing cancer and fattening up the whole population to eat them. It’s strange, to say the least. They also force Sam and Dean to go on the run from the police and other government bodies, another odd wrinkle in their unusual master plan. These dastardly monsters from Purgatory are also responsible for one of the show’s most heartbreaking episodes where we say goodbye to Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver). Not only did they kill off this fan-favorite character, but they also took the angel Castiel (Misha Collins) out of the picture for most of the season.

Despite all the drama, Season 7 had some great world-building moments, setting up lots of future storylines, and introducing us to fun new characters. We got to learn about the Angel and Demon Tablets, the driving forces in the long-lasting war between Heaven and Hell, and their world-changing capabilities. We also meet Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day), an experienced hacker, and Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), who was unknowingly chosen to be a "Prophet", a human who can read the Tablets. Their presence in the show added a fun dynamic to the team, having exceptional chemistry with Sam, Dean, and Cas. All in all, though it’s at the bottom of the list, Season 7 was still pretty decent. It struggled to hit the soaring highs of what came before it, but it wasn’t out of surprises.

Season 6

Standout episodes: “Weekend At Bobby’s” and “The French Mistake”

Series creator Eric Kripke originally envisioned Supernatural with a five-season plan that had a clear beginning and end. So, what happened when the incredibly popular show got renewed for Season 6? It’s best to call this season an adjustment period as the show found its footing in uncharted storytelling territory. Dean has given up hunting to finally have a "normal" life, or as normal as it can be. He’s spent a year with Lisa Braden (Cindy Sampson) and her son Ben (Nicolas Elia) when Sam, now soulless, unexpectedly returns from Hell following his big world-saving sacrifice. Considering how the show had "ended" in a way, it takes a while for the ball to get rolling again as the reunited brothers try to restore Sam’s soul.

Season 6 also sees the Winchesters and Bobby take on Eve, the mother of all monsters. However, she proves to be an underwhelming distraction to them, rather than a full-fledged threat. With the King of Hell, Crowley (Mark Sheppard), now in the show, the war between Heaven and Hell begins to escalate too, as he and Cas butt heads. Fortunately, this picks up the slack from the Eve storyline. It would be a lie to say there wasn’t a lot going on, but somehow, it didn't quite click together yet. Supernatural wasn’t starting from scratch again, but it felt like a new era of the series, one which it initially struggled to navigate. That said, Season 6 was still entertaining. It played on some of the show’s greatest strengths and looked to the future with an unsettling cliffhanger in its finale.

Season 9

Standout episodes: “First Born” or “Do You Believe In Miracles?”

Season 9 is the first of the series where it felt like parts of the story were playing on autopilot. While engaging, they weren’t quite as fresh anymore, feeling like rehashes of better storylines already told. There are still lots of positives this season though, so let’s get the negatives out of the way first. Firstly, the monster-of-the-week cases were beginning to feel very repetitive. Secondly, speaking of repetition, the brothers have a massive fight…again. We’ve seen them fight over their split-second decisions to save one another before, so this time around, the tension just isn’t there. It doesn’t help that the fight results in a big character death too (R.I.P. Kevin, you were gone far too soon). Lastly, Metatron (Curtis Armstrong). Introduced in Season 8, he is a great character with a hilarious ego problem, but he’s ultimately a secondary character. Acting as this season’s villain though, his presence feels far less impactful than previous threats, despite his surprising plans.

Okay, now for the positives! The fallen angels' storyline is great, particularly as we see Cas learn what it’s like to be human in some very funny situations. In a more serious sense, it also offers the angels a new perspective on what life truly means and their impact on humanity. The Mark of Cain storyline is very intense too, finding lots of drama to unpack between the brothers, unlike their fight earlier in the season. It also ties together well with Crowley’s troubles in Hell as he looks to the brothers to help him deal with the devious Abaddon (Alaina Huffman). It’s fair to say Season 9 is a bit of a mixed bag, maybe more so than 6 and 7, but when it shines, it shines bright.

Season 15

Standout episodes: “Our Father Who Aren’t In Heaven” and “Inherit The Earth”

Crafting the final season of any TV series is difficult, especially one as long-lasting as Supernatural. It would have been impossible to please everyone with the ending, and though it doesn’t reach the show’s extremely entertaining highs, it’s solid, nonetheless. If you stuck with the Winchesters for fifteen years to get here, this one last ride is definitely worthwhile. Season 15 ultimately sees Sam, Dean, and Cas attempt to stop God AKA Chuck (Rob Benedict) from destroying the entire multiverse after they learn he’s been controlling their entire lives. You can’t say the writers didn’t raise the stakes exponentially for the show’s final bow. God/Chuck is responsible for every single heartbreaking misfortune that has befallen the boys, and despite these terrible actions, he’s so hard not to like! Rob Benedict’s presence is phenomenal, both in comedic and dramatic scenes.

Unfortunately, the big issue with raising the stakes so high is maintaining the tension for twenty episodes. Season 15 feels very start-and-stop, with a focus on the main story for a few episodes, before going back to regular monster hunting. Hunts are a vital part of the show’s DNA but having so many in this final season detracts from the bigger story of the Winchesters vs God. There’s so much that can be done with this premise, but it’s never fully realized. This split focus makes the main story feel dragged out in parts too, especially with Jack (Alexander Calvert) not being resurrected until halfway into the season, something we all knew was coming.

Fortunately, despite being drawn out, the main story is great, taking many twists and turns such as Sam and Dean teaming up with God’s sister Amara (Emily Swallow). There’s also the super unexpected grand return of Adam Milligan (Jake Abel), Sam and Dean’s half-brother, who still shares his body with the archangel Michael. It’s important to note that production on the final two episodes of the season was hindered by COVID-19. Due to new filming conditions, they became much smaller in scope than intended, which diminishes the impact of God’s wrath and his final confrontation with Sam and Dean a bit. But looking at what they accomplished, it’s still a great effort considering the circumstances. Overall, Season 15 marked the historic end of an era for the Winchesters and their legacies. The farewell tour wasn’t perfect, but after all this time together, our wayward sons could finally lay their weary heads to rest as we tearfully said goodbye.

Season 14

Standout episodes: “Lebanon” (the 300th episode!) and “Moriah”

In hindsight, Season 14 really did feel like it was the beginning of the end for Supernatural. This season was a slow burn that brought closure to many of the long-standing storylines in the series, while also delivering, in my opinion, one of the top three most unforgettable finale moments (more on that later!). Picking up from the Apocalypse World fallout, an alternate version of Michael is using Dean as his vessel. We’ve seen angels take control of the brothers before, particularly in Season 9, so while it’s not entirely original, the show manages to put a spin on it as Michael develops new monsters. Two other major storylines this season revolve around father and son, Lucifer and Jack. More accurately though, Nick and Jack.

With Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) officially dead, this season unexpectedly explores how his human vessel Nick comes to grips with his reality post-possession. This balances well with Jack’s story, which quite oppositely sees him struggle to handle his powers as a Nephilim (half human/half angel) and the consequences of his dangerous abilities. R.I.P Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith). We also got to check back in on Heaven’s disastrous status as the number of angels reach an all-time low. This circles us back to the finale as Castiel tracks down Chuck/God to help save Heaven and Jack, resulting in a jaw-dropping and despicable twist. Chuck killing Jack and waging vengeance on all his creations is a spectacularly terrifying sequence. In the long run, Season 14's slow-burn storytelling packed a powerful punch by the finale. While the road there didn’t drastically shake up the series, it did plenty to keep us hooked.

Season 12

Standout episodes: “Celebrating The Life of Asa Fox” and “All Along The Watchtower”

Supernatural arguably delivers a mix of some of its most grounded and most crazy storylines ever in Season 12. The two don’t exactly gel together, but more often than not, their wild differences add to the fun as they set up the final phase of the show. Season 12 sees the brothers’ lives change forever as their mother Mary is brought back to life. Understandably, this is an incredibly awkward, yet endearing, situation as the Winchester family is mostly reunited after literally a lifetime apart. Together, the three learn about the British Men of Letters, who want to expand their monster-hunting operations to the USA. However, as they slowly discover, the Brits are hiding their true intentions.

The other big storyline this season follows Castiel and Crowley as they track down an elusive body-hopping Lucifer. Lucifer wants to have a child, and while possessing the US President (yes, you read that correctly), he conceives a Nephilim with one of the staff, Kelly Kline (Courtney Ford). Jack is later born in the season finale. This was unfortunately the last season to feature Crowley as there seemed to be some friction behind the scenes over the direction of his character. While it’s always a shame to see a fan-favorite character go, Crowley made a lasting impression on the series and a noble final sacrifice for the Winchesters, who grew to become his frenemies. Season 12 ultimately introduced two big changes to the world of Supernatural. Beyond the underrated character of Arthur Ketch (David Haydn-Jones), the British Men of Letters were a bunch of jerks, but they were a very interesting way to highlight international hunters, and their flaws. As for Jack, his presence ushered the series into some unexpected new territory for its final few seasons.

Season 13

Standout episodes: “ScoobyNatural” and “Beat The Devil”

Though the series had dabbled in some sci-fi-ish ideas before, Supernatural embraced the genre in Season 13 with the introduction of the multiverse. It turns out that Jack can create rifts between alternate worlds, and unfortunately for our favorite brothers and Cas, this creates many new challenges to overcome. The main source of conflict this season comes from Apocalypse World, a reality where the Winchesters were never born and the archangel Michael (Christian Keyes) controls humanity. With the rifts opening, Michael decides to rally his forces together to invade other worlds. While this is very doom and gloom, the one upside of an alternate world is meeting new versions of characters like Bobby, Charlie, and Kevin. The show has a lot of fun with this premise, especially later on as so many characters work together to help defeat Michael. With all these hands on deck, we get lots of drama and funny banter thanks to some unlikely team-ups, one of which is between Rowena (Ruth Connell) and the trickster angel, Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr.), revealed to be still alive after many years. Though he’s quick to swap sides, even Lucifer himself becomes a temporary ally of the Winchesters!

During all this world-hopping warfare, we also learn about a terrifying void known as The Empty, where dead angels and demons go for eternity. This living entity has its sights set on Cas, which has big consequences further down the line. As if there weren’t enough threats to deal with in one reality, Season 13 proved to us that the multiverse is full of surprises, both good and apocalyptic. This season took advantage of the show’s expansive ensemble of characters, giving everyone their turn in the spotlight as Supernatural became a tale of two worlds.

Season 10

Standout episodes: “Fan Fiction” (the 200th episode!) and “The Things We Left Behind”

Introduced in Season 9, the Mark of Cain became Dean’s burden to bear as its immense power further fueled his rage, and eventually, bloodlust. Moving into Season 10, its impact lingered on as Dean was absolutely pushed to the edge, mentally and physically. Surprisingly, Season 10 doesn’t feature a major overarching villain, keeping its focus on the Mark. It’s a refreshing change of pace that allowed the show to slow down before rushing towards another big world-ending confrontation. That’s not to say this season didn’t still have a lot going on.

While looking for a way to remove the Mark, we get introduced to Rowena MacLeod, AKA Crowley’s mother, who wants to get revenge on the Grand Coven of witches. Rowena brings a bubbling dose of occasional insanity to the show, as well as some delightfully awkward mother-and-son moments, in both comedic and serious scenes. We also meet Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton), the now-teenage daughter of Castiel’s human vessel, Jimmy. Much like Rowena and Crowley, this is a very awkward, but far more tense, relationship that is very engaging to explore. The show rarely touches on this aspect of Castiel’s backstory, so this was a welcome storyline to return to in more detail.

Season 10 also has two significant character deaths, one of which was incredibly disliked. Charlie, unfortunately, meets her grisly end while helping the brothers recover the Book of The Damned, which was very unexpected and also unnecessary and brutal. On the other hand, Dean killing Death (Julian Richings) was similarly shocking, though far more fitting as it helps conclude the Mark of Cain storyline. Supernatural proved it didn’t need a big new villain in Season 10, hitting the ground running with the equally dramatic Mark of Cain instead. It was a very engaging and dark storyline that also spared some time to bring exciting new characters into the fold.

Season 2

Standout episodes: “In My Time Of Dying” and “Shapeshifter”

After a stellar debut season and cliffhanger (more on that later!), it was inevitable that Season 2 would have to raise the stakes and focus more on its overarching story. With Azazel (Fredric Lehne), AKA Yellow Eyes, on the loose, the brothers finally had a chance to avenge their parents, John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Mary. This season saw Sam and Dean discover a group of psychic children, all pawns in Azazel’s grander plans to open up a doorway to Hell. Azazel is the show’s first big villain and he’s more than worthy of the role, playing such a large part in the Winchesters’ family history. It’s a shame his plans take so long to come together though. Sam being one of the psychic children is the driving force behind Season 2's larger story, but overall, the children aren’t very compelling. They feel more like ways to continue the plot, rather than fully developed characters. However, by the finale, their impact is far more substantial. The payoff is spectacular and wraps up the Azazel arc very well.

Apart from the main story, there are still plenty of monster hunts that continue to expand on the show’s massive world of things that go bump in the night. There’s also more of Bobby after his brief introduction in Season 1, something no one can complain about! We meet the gang at the Roadhouse too, which includes some fan-favorite characters like mother and daughter Ellen and Jo Harvelle (Samantha Ferris and Alona Tal), and Ash (Chad Linberg). Despite taking its time to make the psychic children feel like more than just plot points, Season 2 was a (mostly) well-thought-out and exciting sophomore outing for the series.

Season 3

Standout episodes: “Mystery Spot” and “Jus In Bello”

Season 3 uniquely created lots of tension through the element of a ticking clock, being Dean’s crossroads deal. He, Sam, Bobby, and us as the audience, knew that Dean had exactly one year left to live out his life before being dragged to Hell, and with that mind, every moment has this looming event as its ominous backdrop. Before getting to the shocking ending though, what else do the Winchesters and Bobby get up to this season? As if it were ever in doubt, the hunts continue, shedding more light on these hunters’ pasts. We get to meet one of Dean’s exes, Lisa Braden, for the first time, as well as a disturbing and traumatic look into Bobby’s past and his introduction to the world of the supernatural.

We also get introduced to three new characters, the demons Lilith (played by multiple actresses as she changes host bodies) and Ruby (Katie Cassidy), as well as Bela Talbot (Lauren Cohan). Lilith is a frightening new foe, successfully taking Azazel’s place as the new main antagonist. As for Ruby and Bela though, despite their enjoyable presence, they are never given much to do beyond constantly interfering with Sam and Dean’s plans. Whereas Ruby becomes far more interesting in Season 4, Bela isn’t given that chance, being killed off by the season’s end.

Drawing focus back to Dean’s crossroad deal now, what an ending! We all knew what was coming, but it doesn’t make it feel any better when we see Dean chained up in Hell, painstakingly screaming out for Sam’s help. This was a heartbreaking and shocking conclusion to the season, making it another of my top three most unforgettable finale moments. Though some of the new characters didn’t add very much to the story, this string of episodes gave us more insight into the brothers’ and Bobby’s lives, while also setting the stage for Supernatural’s biggest evolution yet.

Season 11

Standout episodes: “Baby” and “Don’t Call Me Shurley”

In some ways, Season 11 laid out early blueprints for Supernatural’s final run, with the Winchesters needing to save the universe from an all-powerful being that helped create it. Whereas they faced Chuck/God in Season 15, this time around they dealt with his sister, Amara, originally known as The Darkness. Considering the threat at hand, this season had a lot of fun by bringing heroes and villains together to face a common enemy, while answering some of the show’s lingering mysteries. Metatron was a welcome addition to the team, especially after his hilarious reaction to finding out Chuck’s true identity. We also got to meet the new Death, AKA Billie (Lisa Berry), who proved to be just as terrifying as her predecessor. Lucifer’s unexpected return was very well done too, giving the character more time to shine, and opening the door for an equally unexpected future.

After such high universe-ending stakes and unpredictable turns in Season 11, the finale proved to be very divisive for both fans and critics. While the show can be violent at times, particularly heading into its normally action-packed finales, this season took the completely opposite approach. It wasn’t boring but it was definitely a surprising move. Family means everything to Sam, Dean, and Cas, and after fighting for eons, it turns out that Chuck and Amara felt the same way too. The finale also had one last twist in store, perhaps the biggest of the season, with Amara resurrecting Mary Winchester.

Standout episodes: “Pilot” and “Devil’s Trap”

“We got work to do,” said Dean Winchester at the end of the pilot episode. Little did we (or the cast and crew) know the massive fifteen-year journey we were about to embark on with Sam and Dean. Season 1 laid down the foundation for the entire series, introducing us to so many monsters, as well as the tragedies of the Winchester family. This debut season follows the brothers as they reunite after a few years apart. Their father, John, has gone missing, and it’s up to them to find him. Dean is ready to start searching but Sam is at college, attempting to live a normal life away from the "family business". After his girlfriend Jessica (Adrianne Palicki) is horrifically murdered similarly to his mother, he joins forces with Dean. The two then begin their nationwide road trip to find John and avenge Jessica’s death.

From the pilot, we meet Sam and Dean both at very different points in their lives, making for rich drama in their uneasy relationship, as well as wholesome moments as they eventually begin bonding again. Their chemistry was an essential element to anchor the series, and fortunately, from the get-go, it’s incredible. Compared to the rest of the series, Season 1 is easily the most anthology-like. Though the brothers’ search for John plays a part in many episodes, lots of the hunts are mostly self-contained events. This anthology-like episode format is great for world-building and for showcasing different genre elements that the show loves to play with. There are some genuinely scary episodes, but some more thrilling or romantic at times, while others are full of laughs. Embracing multiple genres like this is a staple of the series moving forward.

Season 1 ends on a very unexpected cliffhanger, after a seemingly happy-ish resolution, with the brothers and John in a brutal car accident. Again, indicative of the series’ future, Supernatural was never shy to shock its audience and deliver heartbreaking twists. After so many hunts and a family reunion, this debut season truly went out with a bang as the show, and the Winchesters themselves, made their first big impression on TV.

Standout episodes: “As Time Goes By” and “Sacrifice”

After a few rocky seasons following Supernatural’s originally intended conclusion, Season 8 was a welcome return to form that blasted the series back towards its impressively high storytelling bar. This season begins with Dean and Castiel returning from Purgatory. In their absence, Sam has embraced a normal life (much like Dean did in Season 6), but he knows this can’t last forever. During all this time, Crowley has begun a massive operation to open the Gates of Hell, which would allow demons and monsters to easily come to Earth and take over.

Right away, the stakes are high with Crowley as this season’s big villain. Apologies for the Simpsons reference here, but he is delightfully devilish, and so fun to watch. Mark Sheppard knows how to perfectly showcase Crowley’s equally menacing and hilarious personality, allowing the character to shine in both dramatic and comedic scenes. Crowley’s plans are based on instructions from the Demon Tablet, and in response, the Winchesters’ plan to stop him is by using the Angel Tablet. With a focus on these two key items, the show was able to put a spotlight on its extensive mythos, while also further shedding light on the tension between Heaven and Hell.

Season 8 further embraced the show’s mythos and world-building by introducing the Men of Letters, a secret organization led by the first hunters of the supernatural. This discovery gives Sam and Dean, as well as the audience, a new perspective on the history of these threats, their family legacy, and even gives the brothers a new home. The Men of Letters bunker becomes the brothers’ base for the entire back half of the series, and it comes with lots of surprises. This season ended with the last of my top three unforgettable finale moments, when Sam, Dean, Cas, and Crowley look to the sky as thousands of angels are cast out of Heaven and fall to Earth. Now, that’s how you end a season!

Season 4

Standout episodes: “In The Beginning” and “The Monster At The End Of This Book”

With the introduction of angels and Heaven, Supernatural changed forever. The angels were an ominous new force of authority on Earth, and though Castiel quickly proved himself to be a powerful ally, many others were not as kindhearted. Season 4 unexpectedly flipped the script on the show’s central storyline through its stark depiction of Heaven and its inhabitants. Heaven sounded like an awful place, lacking any ambition beyond keeping Hell under control, with no care for the people spending eternity there. Many, if not most, of the angels themselves were brutally blunt and selfish beings, capable of truly terrifying acts like burning out someone’s eyes and soul for no real reason.

Compared to the previous three seasons which already had their darker moments, Season 4 was significantly bleaker and more serious, despite a few comedic monster hunts. It didn’t feel out of place though. Supernatural was changing, naturally progressing to embrace the cosmic scale of events in this universe. This season ultimately saw Sam and Dean grow distant from one another, slowly uncovering that they are pawns in the angels’ plans to jumpstart the apocalypse. Dean and Castiel test the limits of their new alliance as they learn more about the angels’ plans. Meanwhile, Sam looks to Ruby (played by Genevieve Cortese, who eventually went on to tie the knot with Padalecki) for help in tracking down Lilith, who wants to free Lucifer. With her influence, Sam begins drinking demon blood and embracing his powers again, leading to disastrous results.

Within this already massive overarching storyline, we also meet a few new significant characters such as the manipulative angel Zachariah (Kurt Fuller), as well as Adam and Chuck Shurley for the first time. We also finally learn the backstory of how John and Mary first met, revealing that Mary’s family were the hunters that influenced John to take a similar path in life. Under Eric Kripke’s original plan, Season 4 was the gripping beginning of the end of Supernatural, and it definitely felt that way. As the stakes entered the cosmic scale, with a looming apocalypse on the horizon, the show was darker and more violent than ever before. For both the Winchesters, and the audience, Heaven radically changed the world, and frighteningly, for the better.

Season 5

Standout episodes: “The Song Remains The Same” and “Swan Song”

Though Season 5 didn’t become the grand conclusion of Supernatural as originally intended, all these years later it still remains the best batch of episodes the series ever delivered. A season so strong that it was incredibly difficult to choose ONLY two standout episodes for this list, rather than literally half of them! Season 5's storyline is simple: Sam and Dean must do everything they can to stop Lucifer from starting the apocalypse. It’s constantly an uphill battle until the very emotional end. Along the way, they lose some close friends, others are severely injured, and unsuspecting civilians like Sheriff Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) are sadly forced to learn the truth about the supernatural threats in their world. This is an action-packed and blood-soaked season that sees Lucifer leave a trail of destruction in his wake. Despite a few lighter comedic spots (this is Supernatural after all), it’s mostly very intense, with many twists and turns as the series builds up anticipation for the final battle.

In the end, Season 5 is a near-perfect conclusion to Supernatural’s original overarching storyline. It encapsulates all the best aspects of the series, including numerous fan-favorite character introductions and dramatic goodbyes, intense monster hunts, and happily, some laughs too. Above all else, it’s a thrilling race to the end of the world, resulting in an epic showdown for the ages. Between the powerful forces of Heaven and Hell, Earth became a battlefield of cosmic proportions where Sam, Dean, Cas, Bobby, and so many more, valiantly fought for our world’s survival, and won.