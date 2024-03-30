With 15 seasons consisting of 327 episodes, Supernatural saw the Winchester brothers – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) – become television icons as they hunted monsters and crossed paths with some of the most powerful beings ever conceived. While the heroic duo have become two of the medium's greatest heroes, they certainly didn’t face all their enemies alone. In fact, a lovable litany of side characters helped them throughout their journey and their many battles.

Major recurring characters like Castiel (Misha Collins), Crowley (Mark Sheppard), and Bobby (Jim Beaver) are widely regarded among the main cast, so they don't count. Likewise, significant seasonal villains like Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and Ruby (Katie Cassidy & Genevieve Padalecki) are in the same boat. Instead, the real side characters are the many cherished figures who pop up sporadically throughout the series. Ranging from Sam and Dean's fellow hunters to all-powerful beings, these side characters were the absolute best Supernatural had to offer.

10 Benny Lafitte

Played by Ty Olsson

While monsters usually served as major villains in Supernatural, Benny Lafitte (Ty Olsson) was a huge exception to the rule as the sole reason why Dean survives his stint in Purgatory in Season 8. The vampire and Dean form a truce and quickly become close friends, with Benny agreeing to help Dean escape Purgatory in exchange for Dean bringing him back to the real world. However, Benny struggles to adjust to modern society, leading him to return to Purgatory when Sam is in dire need of help.

As a monster and a hunter, Benny and Dean's unconventional friendship is a huge reason why the former became such a fan-favorite figure. While he has a ruthless edge to him, he maintains a gritty moral code that makes him an appealing side character and serves as the basis of his bond with Dean. His loyalty to Dean and his selfless efforts to help both Winchesters made him a side character that was easy to admire.

9 Rowena MacLeod

Played by Ruth Connell

Such is the impact that Ruth Connell’s Rowena has on the series, that it is difficult to believe she doesn’t make her first appearance until Season 10. While initially introduced as an antagonistic albeit extremely powerful witch, she is soon revealed to be so much more as Sam and Dean discover that she is the mother of their greatest frenemy, Crowley. Much like her demonic son, Rowena shares a complicated relationship with the boys as both an ally and an enemy with her ever-shifting loyalties.

While she may not be the most likable character, at least not in a traditional sense, Rowena has a unique enthrall in that her presence alone can elevate the tension, a by-product of her ever-unknown allegiances. Her prickly knack for betrayal does gradually ease, and she becomes a vital ally to the Winchesters as they try to remove the Mark of Cain from Dean. She even sacrifices herself to return all the released souls to Hell in Season 15.

8 Rufus Turner

Played by Steven Williams

The partner of Bobby long before Sam and Dean began their journey as hunters, Rufus Turner (Steven Williams) has a significant presence in the series despite featuring in just five episodes (disregarding flashbacks). He enters into Supernatural in Season 3, helping Dean track down Bela Talbot (Lauren Cohen) before coming out of retirement to hunt demons plotting to unleash Lucifer on humanity.

While he has a grouchy temperament, Rufus’ appearances always bring with them plenty of smiles, especially in the instances where he and Bobby are reacquainted. Being a senior adult, Rufus isn’t the most agile or physically adept hunter in the series. However, his experience and his trusty shotgun still make him a force of nature that fans everywhere adore, one who played a pivotal role in killing one of Supernatural's most terrifying monsters.

7 Death

Played by Julian Richings

Despite being quite possibly the single most powerful entity the Winchesters encounter, built up as the most terrible of the Four Horsemen, Death (Julian Richings) has an authoritative yet placid demeanor and peculiar personality. He enters the series when Dean tries to steal his ring as part of the plot to trap Lucifer in the cage. To Dean's surprise, Death is willing to cooperate with the boys to be freed from Lucifer's command.

The reaper became an instant fan favorite with his wry wit, his striking sense of style (his pale Cadillac may even rival Dean's "baby"), and his insatiable obsession with cheap American food. However, what ultimately defines Death is Richings' sublime, scene-stealing performance, which balances humor with weighted gravitas to sway between an unnerving presence and a joyous one. Supernatural's Death is among the best depictions of the Grim Reaper, and there's no doubt about it.

6 Meg Masters

Played by Nicki Aycox & Rachel Miner

One of the earliest side characters in the series, Meg (Nicki Aycox & Rachel Miner) is introduced in Supernatural’s first season as something of an ongoing antagonist to Sam and Dean. She soon comes around to being a frequent frenemy to the Winchesters, though. Defined by her staunch devotion to Lucifer, Meg clashes with Crowley when he becomes the King of Hell, leading her to work alongside the boys when they find themselves fighting Crowley.

She stands as a rare case of a demon who is genuinely liked by fans, even if she does have a disconcerting indifference to murdering innocent people. With her twisted sense of humor, freewheeling irreverence, and a hilarious soft spot for Castiel, it is always a treat when Meg's goals align with Sam and Dean's and they work together. Her eventual death even makes for one of the series' sadder moments, given the joyful dynamic she always added.

5 Charlie Bradbury

Played by Felicia Day

Entering the series in Season 7, Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day) brings a completely new and refreshing dynamic to the tight-knit inner circle of the Winchesters’ greatest allies. Introduced as a computer hacker working for Richard Roman Enterprises, her vibrancy and quirkiness clash quite severely with the grizzled grit of the hunters Sam and Dean typically befriend. Still, the lovable geek is quickly accepted by the duo as a plucky, in-over-her-head little sister.

Ever a gleeful presence, Charlie brings a layer of fun and charm to the episodes she appears in, making her an instant hit with fans, especially as the hacker-turned-hunter works to help Dean get rid of the Mark of Cain. Her violent death in Season 10 was a shock to many, making for one of the most somber moments in the entire series and a character demise that many fans actively disagree with to this day.

4 Jo, Ellen & Ash

Played by Alona Tal, Samantha Ferris & Chad Lindberg

Jo (Alona Tal), Ellen (Samantha Ferris), and Ash (Chad Lindberg) are nigh inseparable as the occupants of Harvelle's Roadhouse, a popular haven for hunters, before it gets destroyed in the Season 2 finale. The trio appears numerous times throughout the second season, though Ash is killed in the roadhouse's demise. Jo and Ellen are significant characters in Season 5 as well, helping Sam and Dean in their fight against Lucifer before the mother-daughter duo sacrifice themselves to kill a mob of hellhounds in "Abandon All Hope..."

While a little rough around the edges, the trio are among the first true friends the Winchesters have in Supernatural. They help Sam and Dean take revenge on Azazel (Frederic Lehne) and are always ready to stand by the Winchesters when they are in need of help. Ellen and Jo are especially important as they give Supernatural some much-needed female presence in its earlier seasons, one that was equal to the likes of Sam and Dean in terms of their grit and toughness.

3 Garth Fitzgerald IV

Played by DJ Qualls

Few characters in Supernatural embodied the fan-favorite tag quite like Garth Fitzgerald IV (DJ Qualls). In fact, his impact on the series is so great that it is incredible to realize he appears in just six episodes in total. Admittedly, he can be an acquired taste, but his infectious positivity and his undying faith in Sam and Dean made him quickly grow on even the most hard-hearted of Supernatural fans.

Like many of the greatest side characters of the series, Garth has a distinct comedic presence that is so synonymous with the character that just his name being mentioned can garner a smile. However, he is also loyal to a fault, more intelligent than given credit for, and often holds his composure even when Sam and Dean can’t. Ending the series as a semi-retired hunter and a grace-enhanced werewolf working as a dentist as he raises a family, Garth represents that there are peaceful, albeit complicated, ways to leave hunting behind for a normal life.

2 Gabriel

Played by Richard Speight Jr.

Introduced in the Season 2 episode “Tall Tales” as the cynical Trickster, Richard Speight Jr.’s marvelously mischievous scoundrel is eventually revealed to be the archangel Gabriel in Season 5’s “Changing Channels.” Defined by his cruel creativity and twisted taste for poetic justice, Gabriel is one of the funniest characters in the series, but he is made truly brilliant for his fleeting glimpses of heroism.

While his initial attitude towards Lucifer and Michael’s apocalyptic spat in Season 5 is of total indifference, he begins to care for humanity and even sacrifices his life to help Sam and Dean stand against both of his archangel brothers. He returns throughout Season 13 as a fearful and tormented captive of the Prince of Hell, Asmodeus (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), before again proving his bravery. Additionally, actor Speight Jr. became a frequent director, overseeing 11 episodes across Supernatural’s last five seasons.

1 Jody Mills

Played by Kim Rhodes

Not only one of the greatest allies to the Winchesters but also one of the characters who suffer the most in Supernatural, Jody Mills (Kim Rhodes) is the personification of reliability and resilience. Introduced in Season 5, she is initially hostile to Sam and Dean as she protects her resurrected son from their monster-hunting antics. However, when her zombified boy turns savage and kills her husband, Jody immediately teams up with Sam to help stop the outbreak.

A recurring presence throughout the rest of the series, the Sheriff of Sioux Falls endears herself to audiences with her compassionate disposition, her moral strength, and her capabilities as a hunter. Jody's maternal qualities are best exemplified in her staunch protection of the two adopted daughters she strives to care for, even as the makeshift family faces constant threats from all manner of monsters. Jody is the best of the show's side characters, to the point where there was even interest in her getting a Supernatural spin-off series, though the series wasn't picked up.

