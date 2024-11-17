From the early days of cinema, the horror genre, like any other, has evolved and expanded to include a variety of subgenres, building on some of its most familiar plots and tropes. The slasher film redefined the genre, especially during its heyday in the '70s and '80s, and remains popular today. The genre's villains presented a new kind of threat, often in places like suburbia previously considered to be safe from such violence, and they have become some of the most recognizable and beloved characters in horror.

But supernatural slashers took things a step further, most often by featuring killers who weren't quite human, from urban legends brought to life to nightmarish stalkers. Supernatural killers up the stakes and make the genre more terrifying by changing the rules—the killer can’t be so easily defeated, and its victims are already at a disadvantage by default, forcing them to survive with creativity and intelligence rather than pure physicality. And like all horror, supernatural slashers provide great opportunities to explore larger ideas about everything from what scares people to death itself.

10 'Hatchet' (2006)

Dir. Adam Green

New Orleans college students Ben (Joel Moore) and Marcus (Deon Richmond) enjoyed a boat tour of a supposedly cursed bayou in Hatchet, in which their tour guide entertained them with stories of a man who was born disfigured and was killed in a prank gone awry and whose ghost began wandering the swamps and killing people. After the tour group got stranded, they discovered those weren’t just stories. Three additional films followed.

Hatchet was fun to watch, with a great blend of horror and comedy. The film was a homage to classic slasher films packed with tropes and over-the-top gore, practically designed for fans of the genre, along with characters and great casting which help make it so entertaining. It also featured appearances from Tony Todd and Robert Englund, both known for playing some of the best, most famous killers in supernatural slashers.

9 'Freaky' (2020)

Dir. Christopher Landon

Misfit high-school senior Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) became the latest intended victim of a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn) in horror-comedy Freaky—but instead, the killer’s dagger, used in ancient Mayan sacrifices, caused them to switch bodies. They had 24 hours to undo the switch before it became permanent, all while the Butcher continued his killing spree in Millie’s body while she evaded him in his.

Freaky put a horrifying but fun spin on body-switching movies like Freaky Friday and also served as a horror satire, complete with some of the genre’s most famous clichés. It combined the two genres excellently—unsurprising, given Christopher Landon’s involvement—and was surprisingly smart, with a humorous tone but some creatively brutal kills guaranteed to please slasher fans. It also continued horror’s trend of social commentary by dealing with topics like gender roles.

8 'The Midnight Meat Train' (2008)

Dir. Ryuhei Kitamura

In The Midnight Meat Train, based on Clive Barker’s short story of the same name, struggling photographer Leon Kaufman (Bradley Cooper) wanted to show humanity’s dark side and headed into the subway, where he crossed paths with a serial killer known as Mahogany (Vinnie Jones), who killed his victims with a meat hammer and butcher hook. But Leon soon discovered there was more to Mahogany and his killings than it seemed.

The Midnight Meat Train began as a straightforward slasher film but became something much more sinister which explored the theme of loyalty to a city and what goes on beneath it. It’s sufficiently gory, with a particularly memorable scene of bodies hanging in the subway car. The killer was a menacing, terrifying villain, but he wasn’t killing for himself—he was doing it to feed creatures living beneath the city, ones far more disturbing than the typical cockroaches or rats one might expect.

7 'Tourist Trap' (1979)

Dir. David Schmoeller

In Tourist Trap, a group of teenagers became stranded at a rural roadside attraction—a wax museum—where they were terrorized by a man first thought to be the reclusive owner’s (Chuck Connors) brother. The true culprit was the owner itself, who killed them and turned them into mannequins for his collection. Although the Final Girl ultimately defeated him, she was traumatized and left the museum with wax mannequins of her friends.

Despite using some familiar tropes, Tourist Trap managed to create something wholly unexpected. The horror genre has explored the inherent creepiness of mannequins and wax figures plenty of times, but here, they’re truly terrifying. Although not as well known, the film featured a killer just as brutal as some of the biggest names in slashers, with some truly disturbing ways of killing people and an unnerving demeanor, all made even worse by his maniacal laugh and masked appearance.

6 'Final Destination' (2000)

Dir. James Wong

While traveling to Paris with friends for the senior class trip in Final Destination, teenager Alex (Devon Sawa) had a premonition about the airplane exploding just after taking off and insisted everyone get off the plane, ending in the group being forced off—and watching in horror as Alex’s premonition came true. Having cheated Death, it then hunted them down, and they were killed in increasingly unusual accidents. A full franchise followed, with a total of five films.

The killer in Final Destination was Death itself, playing with the familiar idea of the end of a person’s being predestined and inescapable. The characters in Final Destination may have been able to outrun Death, but not for long—and the idea of Death as a monster who would eventually get the life it was owed one way or another was terrifying. But what has left the strongest impression on audiences is the movie’s unique kills.

5 'Trick 'r Treat' (2007)

Dir. Michael Dougherty

Anthology horror Trick ‘r Treat presented five interwoven Halloween stories following the residents of a small town and Sam (short for Samhain), the demonic enforcer of Halloween. Sam watched as they celebrated Halloween and made sure they followed his rules, and if they didn’t, they paid the ultimate price. The film’s stories included a school principal who was secretly a serial killer, among others. A long-awaited and often requested sequel is in the works.

Trick ‘r Treat has become a modern-day Halloween classic and is considered underrated by horror fans—its anthology are stories are perfect for the holiday, complete with many of the monsters its associated with. Sam managed to be both endearing and creepy, not to mention deadly, and his unique design made him just as recognizable as some of horror’s scariest killers, making him a horror icon in his own right.