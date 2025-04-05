The CW (formerly the WB) is defined by two shows: Smallville and Supernatural. The former, which chronicled the life of Clark Kent (Tom Welling) before he became Superman, arguably set the groundwork for a wealth of DC Comics-themed shows on the network. The latter followed Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and his brother Dean (Jensen Ackles) as they fought all matters of demons and evil forces. It remains the longest-running series on the CW, and garnered a passionate fanbase that lasts to this day. Fans have discussed the possibility of a crossover between the shows for years, and one was even pitched that had a pretty clever meta twist. But Welling and Padalecki did share a scene in an unlikely movie: the 2003 comedy Cheaper by the Dozen.

Cheaper by the Dozen stars Steve Martin as college football coach Tom Baker, who takes a new job offer and moves to Illinois. This is not an easy move for two reasons: he has twelve children, and they all voted against moving. While Tom attends to his coaching duties, his oldest daughter, Nora (Piper Perabo), is tapped to wrangle her siblings while his wife Kate (Bonnie Hunt) starts writing a book about her family's life. Welling plays the second-eldest Baker child, Charlie, who encounters a bully played by Padalecki.

'Cheaper by the Dozen' Had a Brief Scene Between Tom Welling and Jared Padalecki

Throughout Cheaper by the Dozen, Charlie is harassed by people at his new high school due to being a "hick," and Padalecki's bully is at the forefront. Finally, Charlie decides to try and fight the bully until his sister Lorraine (Hilary Duff) stops him. It's scenes like this that make Cheaper by the Dozen worth a watch, as most of the Baker family deal with unique struggles. Charlie hated the fact that he had to upend his life, and the teasing by Padalecki's bully doesn't help, Nora has to deal with taking care of her siblings and her relationship with her current boyfriend, Hank (Ashton Kutcher), who hates kids, and Kate has never been away from her children for an extended period of time. All of this eventually boils over in the climax, but Charlie's confrontation with the bully is only a sign of the chaos to come in the Baker household.

Padalecki would wind up revisiting his brief role in Cheaper by the Dozen, and on a talk show hosted by one of his co-stars no less. In 2008, Bonnie Hunt hosted The Bonnie Hunt Show and Padalecki was one of her guests during the promotional tour for the Friday the 13th remake. He opened the interview by discussing his audition for the film, and revealed that he was up for Welling's part. However, he had already signed on for a television pilot... but wound up in the film due to a call from director Shawn Levy. "Shawn Levy called me and was like, 'Hey, Tom's a big guy, he said he wants to be picked on by a big guy...you wanna come by and have fun?' I was a big jerk," Padalecki said with a laugh.

