Over the course of the show's 15-year run, Supernatural always had an impressive list of guest stars. Some were pulled from famous horror flicks like The Exorcist or television giants like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but there's one guest star from the show's earliest seasons who left a remarkable imprint on the show's foundation, rocking the Winchester brothers to their very core. That was none other than This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, who played the ravenous vampire hunter (and Blade wannabe) Gordon Walker in the show's second and third seasons. If you thought that vampires were bad on their own, this guy will give you real nightmares...

Gordon Walker Was 'Supernatural's Most Brutal Hunter

It's been said that Jeffrey Dean Morgan's John Winchester was one of the greatest American hunters. It's also been said that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) ultimately surpassed their father as the best. While those things might be true, there was never a better vampire hunter on Supernatural than Gordon Walker. When he was only eighteen, Gordon's sister was abducted by a vampire, who later turned her into a bloodsucker herself. Gordon learned everything he could about hunting vampires, and when he did finally catch up to the one who took his sister, he killed both of them to keep the virus from spreading. When we're first introduced to vampires in "Dead Man's Blood," John Winchester tells his boys that vampires in the United States are almost extinct. Season 2's "Bloodlust" gives us the impression that Gordon is largely the reason why.

Unlike most hunters, Gordon specializes in a single monster: vampires. His focus revolves almost entirely on wiping them out. Where Sam and Dean have been willing to let some monsters go in the past, including vampires like Lenore (Amber Benson) and Benny (Ty Olsson), Gordon doesn't distinguish between "good and bad" monsters. To him, if it has fangs, he's ready to kill it. This is part of the reason that the vampire hunter has been so effective in eradicating the fanged species, and it's also likely why later seasons of Supernatural show an influx of new vampires years after his death. It turns out all his work was for nothing in the end.

Gordon's sheer brutality is what makes him so much of a threat, and not just to inhuman monsters. His violent tactics, uneasy alliances, and willingness to kill anyone — including humans such as Bela Talbot (Lauren Cohen) — who would stand in his way proves Gordon is both erratic and unstable. Unwilling to see reason, this is a character who, if you're on his good side, won't wait long before you're on his bad. When we first meet the character, he and Dean share plenty of common interests and points of view, but very quickly, the elder Winchester brother finds himself on the other side of Gordon's gun barrel.

Sterling K. Brown Proved That Sometimes, Humans Are the Scarier Monster

Season 2 did a lot of good in exploring the world of hunting. We were introduced to Ellen and Jo (Alona Tal), the Roadhouse, and a bunch of other hunters who opened up the Supernatural universe so that Sam and Dean weren't always so alone. Gordon was one who, on the surface, seemed like he would be a powerful ally in the fight against the Yellow-Eyed Demon. The only problem was, "Bloodlust" proved that he had more of a penchant for killing than some vampires. It wasn't often that Supernatural dove into the "humans are the real monsters" concept — though episodes like Season 1's "The Benders" and Season 4's "Family Remains" instantly come to mind — but "Bloodlust" (and its follow-up "Hunted") reminded us that hunters can be quite scary given the chance. It's one thing for the Winchesters to face some inbred, backwoods sociopaths, but an opponent equally matched in the art of hunting is another thing entirely.

Sterling K. Brown delivers such a powerful performance as Gordon Walker that we wish he had been in more than four episodes total. It's a shame that the actor moved onto the Lifetime series Army Wives, which, according to Supernatural creator Eric Kripke, limited his availability (via Eclipse Magazine). But even having only a few episodes under his belt, Brown rose through the ranks as one of the most important antagonists in the show's early years, and certainly remains the best (mostly) human villain the show had. Part of what made Gordon so frightening is Brown's calm demeanor, even during the most intense moments. While Sam and Dean are physically on edge, Gordon doesn't seem rattled at all, and his cold, calculating cadence makes the skin crawl.

There's also the philosophical element to Gordon's character. The notion that monsters are inherently sub-human, no matter if they kill others or not, is a battle that Sam and Dean fought for nearly a decade. Sam always believed non-violent monsters were worth saving, while Dean generally thought otherwise. Though the older Winchester would come around to Sam's way of thinking later on, Gordon always maintained an unwavering commitment to slaying all vampires (and monsters, in general). It's this mentality, which almost serves as his religious conviction, that led to Gordon playing God, deciding who is pure human and who isn't. By the time he learns about Sam's psychic abilities via demon blood, it's no wonder he has no mercy.

"Fresh Blood" Turned Gordon Into a Bloodthirsty Vampire (and Things Got Ugly)

Season 3's "Fresh Blood" is the last straw. Deciding that Sam, who he now views as the literal Antichrist, must die for his psychic sins, Gordon's quest for blood turns sour on him when he is turned into a vampire. It's here that we learn what truly makes Gordon a monster. Though the hunter-turned-vampire tells his ally Kubrick (Michael Massee) that he plans to use this new curse for "one good thing," he mercilessly kills his friend without batting an eye, all for doing the exact thing that he would have done had the situation been reversed. Gordon doesn't actually care about saving people, as the Winchesters do, or maintaining moral convictions, as Kubrick did, but rather the thrill of the kill. We saw this from the first moment he and Dean bonded on the hunt, and we see it even clearer here.

As a vampire, Gordon Walker is worse than he ever was as a human, but it's not because of the shift in his genetics. Rather, he actively allows his new status as a vampire to consume him rather than fighting against the urge. Gordon doesn't just fail to resist the call to kill and drink human blood; he answers it. Even though he knows from previous episodes that it's possible to be a vampire and abstain, he gives in without a second thought. When hunting Sam in the dark, with blood-red vision giving him a clear advantage, he tells the younger Winchester that he's going to kill himself after first killing Sam. Frankly, it's hard to believe that's true. If anything, Gordon wants an excuse to continue to shed blood, and becoming a vampire has given him the best of them all. Thankfully, before he can kill or turn any more innocent people into monsters, Sam kills him in a brutal death that seems quite fitting for the former vampire hunter.

Somehow, Gordon is even more terrifying than the masked vampires from the show's series finale. His personal vendetta takes away every inhibition and thought of restraint, and his newfound abilities make him all the stronger. Discretion has forsaken Gordon by this point, and we almost don't understand how evil he's become (or maybe always been) until Dean sees that Gordon has turned an innocent woman into a vampire. For someone who fought against the monster species for so many years, he very quickly forsakes every supposed code he once cared so deeply about. That's precisely what makes someone like Gordon so dangerous.

'Supernatural' Originally Had a Different Plan for Gordon Walker

When reflecting on Gordon's death, actor Sterling K. Brown noted that his Supernatural death was among his favorite on-screen deaths. "I got bit by a vampire and so I had to die by being beheaded," Brown told Entertainment Weekly in 2024. "That was a good time. That was fun." But did you know that this wasn't originally how Gordon's Supernatural story was going to end? "There was going to be more to the Gordon storyline but it had to get cut," Eric Kripke told Eclipse Magazine back in 2008. "Gordon was going to find out about this hunter that Sam killed and use that to really round up the posse and go after Sam." Instead, that posse became just Gordon and Kubrick, and Brown was ultimately written off the series in favor of his aforementioned Lifetime role.

The idea that Season 2's "Born Under a Bad Sign" would've sparked a greater controversy within the hunting community makes sense. This would've been a fantastic idea for the show to explore, with Gordon in charge of a faction of hunters coming after the brothers at the same time as the FBI's Agent Victor Henriksen (Charles Malik Whitfield) was doing the same. And that's not to mention the paranormal threat of the Yellow-Eyed Demon... But even though we didn't get to see the full scope of what a bloodthirsty (and still human) Gordon Walker could be, his poetic ending proved the best way for the character to go out. Not only was it particularly memorable for Supernatural fans, but it gave us better insight into the character's deepest desires, proving once and for all that his redemption wasn't in the cards.

Hunters-to-Monsters Were Handled Differently in 'Supernatural's Later Years

But even though Gordon Walker was written off Supernatural, that doesn't mean the show stopped exploring these same man-to-monster themes. Going forward, many hunter allies of the brothers would go on to become monsters, such as Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver), who became a vengeful spirit, and Garth Fitzgerald IV (DJ Qualls), who was turned into a werewolf. But unlike Gordon, though both of these characters wrestled to maintain their humanity for a time, they overcame their monstrous urges and remain allies to the Winchesters. Gordon was very clearly a case of homicidal behavior-turned-uglier when he was transformed into the living dead. Even had he not become a literal vampire, he would still have been a greater threat than Bobby or Garth would ever have.

Gordon also represents an era of Supernatural that fixated more on the horror genre than the low fantasy content of the later years. Sterling K. Brown's character felt reminiscent of a slasher villain or perhaps some serial killer in his earlier appearances, only to full-on mutate into a Near Dark-inspired vampiric force to be reckoned with. If there's one underrated villain on Supernatural that deserves more praise, it's certainly Gordon Walker, even if we're kinda glad he's dead. Maybe if Supernatural were to return, Brown could give Gordon a new lease on life and perhaps escape his fate in Purgatory to take revenge on the Winchesters once more.

