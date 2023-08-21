The Big Picture Supernatural creator Eric Kripke calls for a reunion picket outside Warner Bros. Studio on August 31 to show support for SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The event offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with the talented individuals who made the series a hit.

The strikes aim to secure better residuals and limit the use of artificial intelligence, advocating for fair treatment and compensation for workers in the industry.

Carry on with all the wayward sons by joining the Supernatural picket line outside of Warner Bros. Studio. Taking to Twitter to share the news, series creator Eric Kripke spread the word that the reunion picket will take place on Thursday, August 31, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Over the show’s 15 Season history, a slew of talented writers, actors, and crew members joined the family with Kripke calling for each and every one of them to turn out to show their support for the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. A once-in-a-lifetime reunion, this is also the best way for fans to get up close and personal with the people who made the series the hit that it was outside a convention setting.

In his post, which features the backs of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) heads inside the iconic 1967 Chevy Impala as they drive off into a hellish sunset, the man behind The Boys shares his excitement for what could possibly be “our biggest reunion ever.” Asking the endless family “to support the unions’ fight against the billionaires,” the bottom of the poster has a familiar phrase attached, but with a cheeky twist. Playing on the show’s “family business” mantra, it says, “Saving people (actors & writers), hunting things (the AMPTP) The family business.” As if rubbing elbows and picket signs with the folks behind Supernatural wasn’t enough of a reason to call off work on August 31, Kripke also promised that the event would make Dean Winchester proud as they’ll be dolling out plenty of pie and burgers.

As both strikes continue to move forward with no end in sight, supporters have been turning out in droves to support the cause. Earlier this month, the cast of NBC’s hit comedy Parks and Recreation showed their support with signs in hand. Along with the human members of the cast, which included Adam Scott and Nick Offerman, an extra special celebrity appearance was made by Li’l Sebastian. Aside from showing up physically, others like Seth MacFarlane and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have made impressive monetary contributions to the strike fund.

What Are the Unions Asking For?

There’s a lot on the list when it comes to the demands from SAG-AFTRA and the WGA - with both unions simply requesting what should be considered the bare minimum from studios. From better residuals to limiting the use of artificial intelligence, both organizations are making it known that they’re no longer willing to make studio execs billions of dollars while they work second and third jobs.

Check out Kripke’s post below and join the Supernatural family on August 31. As of right now, no specifics have been given as to exactly who may be turning out, but you never know what superstar you’ll see when striking for a good cause.