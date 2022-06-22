There are many reasons why Supernatural became as beloved as it did. From gripping storylines, otherworldly battles, and incredibly lovable characters, it's not hard to see why the show only continued to gain such a massive following over its 15-year run. The series focus was the story of two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), as they traveled America hunting everything from ghosts to Lucifer and God himself.

The Winchesters met many personalities along their journey, people that they wouldn't be here without and who have saved them from many a sticky situation. From the charming geek, Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day), to the very huggy hunter-turned-werewolf, Garth Fitzgerald IV (DJ Qualls), there were many popular recurring characters over its fifteen seasons. And we couldn't imagine the show without them.

Ash

"Business up front, party in the back." Ash (Chad Lindberg) may have only appeared in five episodes, but he quickly became a likable character. His first appearance was in the Season 2 episode, "Everybody Loves A Clown," where the Winchesters ask him to decipher their father's work regarding demon tracking.

In the penultimate episode of Season 2, Ash phones Dean with information that he will only tell him in person, but when Dean and Bobby arrive at The Roadhouse, they find it burned to the ground. Dean finds a charred arm with a watch belonging to Ash, revealing he'd died in the fire. Ash made a surprising cameo in the Season 5 episode "Dark Side Of The Moon." Upon hearing the boys are in Heaven, Ash tracks them down to hide them from Zachariah. That was the last time we saw him.

Kevin Tran

Kevin (Osric Chau) was a high school student whose life was turned upside down when he became a Prophet. He was a regular guest star through seasons seven to nine and helped the boys bring down the Leviathans by deciphering their tablet and almost closed the gates of hell by doing the same with the demons.

Kevin died after Metatron (Curtis Armstrong) ordered Gadreel to kill him to show his allegiance. He became trapped in the veil until season eleven when Chuck (Rob Benedict) seemingly sends him to Heaven so that he can finally be at peace. In reality, he sends him to hell. Kevin cameoed in the penultimate season as an alter from the other dimension, but the original Kevin made one final appearance in Season 15. Sadly unable to enter Heaven, Kevin chooses to wander the Earth, leaving his story with an unknown ending.

Rufus Turner

"Oh good, you're home. You gotta help me bury a body!" Bobby (Jim Beaver) and Rufus (Steven Williams). Partners in crime. Rufus wasn't in the show much, but we knew it would be a fun time whenever he and Bobby were together.

Rufus made an appearance in Bobby's final episode and made one last cameo in "Safe House," in which Sam and Dean hunt a monster that Rufus and Bobby had been unable to kill. The hunts run parallel to each other, and it was nice seeing the pair back on screens. Following the show's end, many people have said they'd love to see a spin-off following Rufus and Bobby on their hunting adventures.

Gabriel

Gabriel (Richard Speight Jr) began his SPN story as the Trickster in the season two episode titled "Tall Tales," causing mayhem and mischief wherever he went.

He appeared as the Trickster again in the fan-favorite episodes, "Mystery Spot" and "Changing Channels," where his Archangel identity was revealed. Gabriel was a well-liked character, so it came as a devastating blow when he died midway through Season 5. He returned in Season 13, and it was great to have him back, but seeing him die again was heartbreaking for fans of the character.

Benny Lafitte

After Dean ends up in Purgatory after defeating Dick Roman, he spends a year running and fighting for his life. While there, he meets an unlikely ally. That ally was Benny (Ty Olsson). A vampire Dean brought back from Purgatory after they managed to escape. Benny made a few appearances throughout Season 8, and his and Dean's bond only grew throughout the season.

After Sam becomes trapped in Purgatory, Dean asks Benny for a favor. That favor? To kill him and send him back to Purgatory to rescue Sam. Benny agrees but stays behind, leaving Dean devastated at the loss of his friend. Benny made a cameo in the fourth episode of Season 15 during a vision sequence. After Dean and Castiel (Misha Collins) head to Purgatory, Dean's told that Benny was killed years ago by his own kind because they didn't trust him.

Garth Fitzgerald IV

"Party on, Garth." A Hunter-turned-werewolf who became a family man. If there's one thing we know about Garth, it's that he's a hugger! The first time we met him was in SPN's seventh season. From then, he became a trusted ally to the Winchester brothers and even became known as "the new Bobby" after the latter's death.

Garth only appeared in six episodes over five seasons, but fans quickly fell in love with the huggy Hunter. Garth had a beautiful send-off in the final season, happy with his wife and kids. We only wish we could've seen more of this fan-favorite werewolf as he was a much-loved part of the show and left a lasting impact among fans. "You've been Garth-ed!"

Donna Hanscombe

As an initial side character introduced in Season 9, Donna (Brianna Buckmaster) became a beloved guest star during the final five seasons. In Season 10, she and Jody (Kim Rhodes) met at a sheriff's convention, where she officially met Sam and Dean. Donna discovers that vampires are real, and, at the end of the episode, Jody offers to teach her about hunting, to which Donna likes the idea.

Following her vampire encounter, Donna became quite the hunter. She only appeared in seven episodes over six seasons but became loved among fans whenever she'd show up. Donna made a final appearance in the show's third to last episode, "Despair," where she was wiped from existence by Chuck, and that was the last we saw of her. Do we wish we'd gotten more Donna? "You betcha!"

Ellen and Jo Harvelle

The Harvelles were introduced to SPN in Season 2, appearing sixteen times throughout the show's early seasons. In "Abandon All Hope," Jo is attacked by a Hellhound and fatally injured after saving Dean. If it wasn't sad enough to lose Jo (Alona Tal), they took Ellen (Samantha Ferris) with her, making the loss downright crushing.

The sheer brutality of their sacrifice was enough to leave fans reeling for years. After their heartbreaking deaths, and in classic SPN fashion, they showed up in Seasons 6 and 7 to destroy our emotional stability a little more. Jo later appeared as a spirit in "Defending Your Life," where she and Dean had one final heartbreaking goodbye. Ellen appeared in "My Heart Will Go On" as Bobby's wife, alive and well, to show us a crushing reality of what could've been.

Jody Mills

Where Bobby was like a father to Sam and Dean, Jody was as close to a mother to them as she could get. Jody's introduction to SPN came in season five as a Sherrif in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where she meets the Winchesters in a cafe and ends up talking to the FBI, AKA Bobby, whose voice she recognizes immediately.

She became a regular guest star for ten years but only appeared in a total of sixteen episodes. Despite the small number of physical appearances, she was a predominantly loved part of the show. Fans would love it when this Sheriff-turned-Hunter would make an appearance, so it would've been brilliant to have seen more of her throughout the seasons. And when the spin-off that never was, Wayward Sisters, was canceled, it left many fans disappointed.

Charlie Bradbury

"I was drunk. It was Comic-Con." A self-proclaimed pop culture geek (like many of us), Charlie was introduced to Supernatural in Season 7. The first time we met her, she was jamming out in an elevator to "Walking on Sunshine," instantly becoming a character that fans hoped they'd see again.

Charlie continued as a guest star until Season 10. She became likea little sister to the Winchesters and was there for them through thick and thin. After refusing to betray the boys, she was murdered, resulting in one of the saddest character deaths in the show. An alternate reality version of Charlie would go on to appear towards the end of Season 13. While it was great to see Felicia Day back as the much-loved geek, fans never got over the death of the original Charlie Bradbury, with many wishing she'd never left. "Peace out, bitches."

