Supernatural wasn't necessarily one for its comedic side. In fact, the show was renowned for making us cry multiple times throughout its fifteen seasons. But that doesn't mean it didn't have some funny episodes that left us crying with laughter instead of heartbreak.

RELATED: 'Supernatural' Deaths Fans Will Never Get Over

From 2005 to 2020, Supernatural only continued to gain a fanbase. With a whopping 327 episodes, it's the CW's longest-running Sci-Fi/Fantasy series, so it's no surprise they pulled off some memorable ones. From cursed rabbit's feet and killer clowns to lost shoes and fearsome felines, SPN was just as capable of making you laugh as it was cry.

"Phantom Traveller" (Season 1, Episode 4)

Why does Dean (Jensen Ackles) drive everywhere instead of flying? Because just like Sam's (Jared Padalecki) terminal fear of clowns, Dean hates to fly. Dean's fear of flying became a running theme throughout the earlier seasons, and it made for some hilarious scenes, but perhaps none more so than in the show's fourth episode.

SPN's first demon interaction came while possessing scared people to bring down a plane. When said demon goes after the seven survivors of the first crash, the boys take their hunting to the skies. Although knowing the plane will crash unless they can find out who the demon is possessing doesn't fill Dean with ease. When the plane begins to nosedive, Dean freaks out, making for a hilarious screaming facial expression from the eldest Winchester.

"Tall Tales" (Season 2, Episode 15)

"Dean, we don't have time for your blah blah blah blah..." Episode fifteen of the show's second season introduced us to a new monster, a Trickster (Richard Speight Jr). Or so we thought. By pitting the brothers against each other, the writers had fun with a story told mainly through a hilarious series of flashbacks.

From questionable web pages left open on Sam's computer and flat tires on the Impala to an alligator in the sewer and an alien abduction, Tricksters can create all sorts of mischief and mayhem in the blink of an eye, making for some bizarre yet brilliantly funny occurrences.

"Bad Day At Black Rock" (Season 3, Episode 3)

"Bad Day At Black Rock" brought some hilarious scenes throughout its entirety, and all because of a rabbit's foot. Anyone who possesses the rabbit's foot has incredible luck. However, lose the foot, that luck turns sour real quick.

From gum on shoes to faceplanting the floor, this episode was pure comedy all the way through. When Sam gets kidnapped, Dean steps in to help him and, with luck on his side, pulls off a one-in-a-million trickshot by throwing a pen into the barrel of a gun. "I'm Batman!" Yes, Dean, you absolutely are!

"Yellow Fever" (Season 4, Episode 6)

In perhaps one of the show's most memorable episodes, season four's "Yellow Fever" instantly became a favorite. The episode starts with a panicked Dean seemingly running for his life, and then the camera panned around. A killer Yorkshire Terrier? That's a new one.

RELATED: The Scariest 'Supernatural' Episodes Ever, Ranked

When ghost sickness infects Dean, things take a hilarious turn. From Dean's iconic scream and "that was scary!" to an epic behind-the-scenes lip-sync performance to Survivor's classic hit, "Eye of the Tiger" from Jensen, this episode brought many moments and lines that became iconic to SPN fans. You man that flashlight proud, Dean!

"Changing Channels" (Season 5, Episode 8)

A woman claims her husband was murdered by The Incredible Hulk, leading the boys to believe they're dealing with a Trickster. Sam and Dean find themselves trapped in TV land, where they must play their roles in some recognizable shows to escape.

From Grey's Anatomy and CSI: Miami to Knight Rider, a Japanese game show and a questionable commercial about genital herpes, the appropriately named "Changing Channels" remains a favorite to many SPN fans worldwide. Trickster? Or the Archangel, Gabriel?

"The French Mistake" (Season 6, Episode 15)

Sam and Dean Winchester or Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles? In a universe where Sam and Dean are actors named Jared and Jensen playing Sam and Dean. Wait, brain confused.

RELATED: 'Supernatural' Characters Who Proved "Family Don't End With Blood"

Balthazar (Sebastian Roché) sends the Winchesters into an alternate reality where Dean is Jensen Ackles, and Sam is something called a Jared Padalecki to hide them from the archangel Raphael. The episode completely broke the fourth wall and remains a favorite to both cast, crew, and fans, and it's not hard to see why. From poking fun at Jared and Misha's names to even including a video of Jensen on Days of Our Lives, it's clear that the writers had a lot of fun.

"Plucky Pennywhistle's Magical Menagerie" (Season 7, Episode 14)

How many of you hate clowns? Like absolutely despise them? Well, perhaps no one has quite the fear of clowns as much as Sam Winchester. Sam's phobia of these paint-faced, red-nosed jokesters became a running gag throughout the show, with its first mention in season one.

From killer unicorns to a twenty-foot shark in a ball pit, this episode was one of Supernatural's wackiest. The title card was created specifically for it, with a glittery take on season seven's black goopy Leviathan theme. Ending with Sam spitting glitter after killer clowns exploded on him (that's a sentence I never thought I'd say) and Dean having a good old laugh at his sparkly brother, this was a fun ride.

"LARP and the Real Girl" (Season 8, Episode 11)

Cosplay? Check. Braveheart? Check. Felicia Day? Check. What more could you want? Come on, admit it. We're all geeks, and we love anything to do with being geeky. And LARPing is way up there for many of us. Plus, seeing the Winchester brothers dressed in full attire running around with fake swords and wigs is something we never knew we needed.

Dean proudly gives his Braveheart speech before the episode ends with a tribute dedicated to everyone, from Elves to Demigods, who gave their lives in the Battle of Kingdoms. Still in need of an extra giggle? Rewatch the season eight gag reel to see Jensen fall, fall, and fall again, and you're all set. "Go bravely into the next world, fallen soldiers..."

"Dog Dean Afternoon" (Season 9, Episode 5)

We were well accustomed to the weird and wacky side of SPN by season nine. So when Dean became able to communicate with dogs, it was just another normal-ish day in the world of Supernatural. In an almost Turner and Hooch-type case, a dog named Colonel is the only witness to two murders.

Dean can communicate with Colonel with the help of Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), and from barking at the mailman to sticking their heads out of the car window and playing fetch, Dean became more like a dog as the episode progressed. Ruh-Roh!

"Fan Fiction" (Season 10, Episode 5)

Once again, referencing the whole "we're all geeks" thing, it's safe to assume we've all read a bit of fanfiction, right? Supernatural's 200th episode came in style, with many moments becoming forever memorable among fans.

RELATED: Great TV Shows With More Than 10 Seasons

The musical episode gave little easter eggs and throwbacks to previous seasons and storylines. It brought up Adam (Jake Abel) for the first time since season five. The boys' reactions when they discovered everything were hilarious. Dean proclaimed there was no singing in Supernatural, but we beg to differ. Destiel or Sastiel? "Assbutt!" "Idjit!" Ghostfacers and everything in between. This episode was pure chaotic genius in classic SPN style.

"Just My Imagination" (Season 11, Episode 8)

This season's eleventh episode opened on a menacing note. As Sam gets out of bed, a dark shadow watches him. The ominous figure follows him down the hall to the Men of Letter's Bunker's kitchen, where a colorful array of cake and candy has been prepared.

Many of us had imaginary friends, but perhaps not quite like the Zanna. Enter Sully. A bright and colorful personality in rainbow suspenders. After his friend is murdered, Sully returns to Sam in need of a hunter's help. From tired Dean's "I'm gonna get my gun" and Sully's comedic personality, it's not hard to see why this goofy episode was so popular. "She's got sparkle on her face!"

"The One You've Been Waiting For" (Season 12, Episode 5)

Supernatural got away with some pretty crazy shenanigans, some so wacky we can't believe they actually aired on TV. Take this season twelve episode, for example. This week's crazy conundrum? Reincarnated Hitler.

The episode had some funny scenes, but perhaps the most memorable was Dean's face after Sam said, "dude, you killed Hitler." Dean's "I killed Hitler" became a running gag throughout the remaining episodes of season twelve, popping up randomly and bringing a proud giddy look with it, as well as an eye roll from Sam. Did he mention he killed Hitler?

"Scoobynatural" (Season 13, Episode 16)

Ruh-Roh! It's the television crossover we never knew we needed. When the Mystery Machine and Baby are involved in the same case, we know there's something super spooky going on. All we're missing is Ecto-1. "Who you gonna call? Ghostbus-" Wait, no, wrong fandom.

"Sam! Look how big my mouth is!" The boys became trapped in TV land again with a crossover in the Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! episode "A Night of Fright is No Delight," just with a few Supernatural twists. Fans got a major nostalgia kick with the mention of iconic Scooby-Doo characters like Miner Forty-Niner and the Space Cooke, only heightened by the classic Scooby soundtrack and sequence with Scrappy-Doo. "Scoobynatural" ended the way every Scooby-Doo episode did, with the iconic "meddling kids" line and Scooby's "Scoobydoobydoo!" although this time, from a happy Dean Winchester.

"Mint Condition" (Season 14, Episode 4)

A new meaning to the term "monster of the week." Certainly one for all the comic book geeks and horror movie lovers. From killer ThunderCats toys and flying chainsaws from Texas Chainsaw Massacre, season fourteen's "Mint Condition" gave fans one hell of a Halloween horror kick.

RELATED: Best Monster-Of-The-Week Episodes From Each Season of Supernatural

The last twenty minutes followed the comicbook shop owner's vengeful spirit after possessing a life-sized Hatchetman figure, with the episode scenes running intertwined with the movie scenes. Dean was in a dark headspace following the Michael situation, so it was nice to see him geeking out over his favorite horror movie character trying to kill him with a hatchet. Time to slice and dice!

"The Heroes' Journey" (Season 15, Episode 10)

Imagine having the almighty controlling your life. What you do or don't do all comes under the control of one being. Sam and Dean discovered that Chuck (Rob Benedict) had been putting them on set paths their entire lives. Dean going to hell? Sam and the demon blood? All the doing of one all-powerful assbutt!

As a result of pissing said assbutt off, the Winchesters started to experience "normal" people problems. From Dean's cavities and sudden lactose intolerance to Sam getting sick, they well and truly ran out of luck. Garth (DJ Qualls) also made a final appearance in some comedic scenes. After telling him about them being a part of Chuck's story, Garth proceeds to say, "so I'm like a special guest star or supporting character?" Yes, you are, Garth, and we love you for it.

KEEP READING: 'Supernatural': The Saddest Episode From Each Season