Whether it be for a good laugh, a needed cry, or just a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Supernatural is one show that's not lacking in plenty of episodes for a binge-worthy rewatch session. Running for fifteen years and accumulating over 327 episodes over its run, there are hundreds of episodes from this decade-and-a-half-long monster hunting adventure that you'll have no problem rewatching over and over again.

From Season 4's iconic "Yellow Fever" to Season 6's hilarious fourth-wall-breaking "The French Mistake," there are dozens of instantly memorable episodes from SPN to have you set on a binge-watch for hours. Grab your pie and pudding and rewatch these iconic episodes from the CW's longest-running sci-fi fantasy show.

"Pilot" (Season 1, Episode 1)

"Dad's on a hunting trip. And he hasn't been home in a few days." The magic words that started this incredible journey. These words introduced us to Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles). Without those words, we wouldn't be a part of the SPN family that has come to mean so much to millions worldwide.

The pilot episode of any much-loved series is always a great place to start if you're in the mood for a rewatch, be it a partial one or just that episode. But with a series as loved and long-running as Supernatural, the one that started the journey of the show's entirety is a brilliant place to start. "We've got work to do."

"All Hell Breaks Loose (Parts 1 & 2)" (Season 2, Episode 21 & 22)

Before we knew how un-permanent death was on Supernatural, the second season's two-part finale threw us one hell of a curveball when they killed off one of their main characters. When Sam inexplicably disappears, Dean tries desperately to figure out where he's gone.

Sam was taken to an abandoned town by the yellow-eyed demon. While Dean ultimately finds him at the end of part one, he and Bobby (Jim Beaver) arrive just in time to see him get stabbed in the back. The episode ends with Sam collapsing as Dean races to his brother, only for the younger Winchester to die from his injuries in Dean's arms. So if you're looking for a two-parter to tug on your heartstrings, the first time we lost a Winchester brother is a concrete candidate.

"Mystery Spot" (Season 3, Episode 11)

When you think of season 3, what's the first episode that comes to mind? Is it "Bad Day At Black Rock?" The fairytale-themed "Bedtime Stories?" What about the goofy "Ghostfacers?" Season 3 may have been SPN's shortest season, but that doesn't mean there weren't some forever memorable ones throughout.

The season brought perhaps one of the most quotable episodes of the series. "Mystery Spot" is a fan favorite, and it's not hard to see why. It's a groundhog day themed episode and follows Sam as he lives through the same day on repeat as Dean dies in multiple ways. While there's a sad aspect to it, it's wildly popular, and fans will have no problem watching it for years to come. "Heat of the moment!"

"Yellow Fever" (Season 4, Episode 6)

What's the first thing you think of when you think of this one? Is it Dean's iconic scream at the cat in the locker? Or the end credits scene of Jensen's comedic lip sync to Survivor's "Eye Of The Tiger?"

When Dean gets infected with ghost sickness, it causes some hilarious side effects, and he becomes scared of everything, making for some hilarious scenes from the eldest Winchester. Season 4's "Yellow Fever" remains one of the most rewatchable episodesand has some of the most memorable scenes which any SPN fan could immediately associate with the episode.

"Changing Channels" (Season 5, Episode 8)

Season 5 has many notable episodes, "Dark Side Of The Moon," "The Real Ghostbusters," "Abandon All Hope," and "Hammer Of The Gods," to name a few. It's many people's favorite season, and it's not hard to see why given the number of phenomenal episodes.

However, perhaps the most talked-about episode of the fifth season is "Changing Channels." Sam and Dean become trapped in TV land after the Trickster (Richard Speight Jr) reappears and drops them in a knock-off version of Grey's Anatomy. From Grey's and Knight Rider to CSI: Miami and a very questionable game show and commercial for genital herpes, this will always be a great one to revisit if you need a giggle.

"The French Mistake" (Season 6, Episode 15)

In a reality where Dean and Sam Winchester are Jensen Ackles and something called a Jared Padalecki playing Dean and Sam Winchester — wait, what? This episode is one of the most popular of the entire show, but given that Supernatural's sixth season is one of the least popular among fans, it is one of the most favorable to rewatch.

"The French Mistake" completely broke the fourth wall. It was complete chaos. But in a brilliantly funny way. We sawMisha Collins killed, a video of Jensen in Days Of Our Lives, Jared's wife, Genevieve, make an appearance, Eric Kripke shot down, and Sam and Dean's failed attempts at acting. It remains a brilliant rewatch if you ever need a pick-me-up.

"The Girl With The Dungeons and Dragons Tattoo" (Season 7, Episode 20)

It's a controversial season among fans, with some liking it and some despising it. Between the fan-favorite angel, Castiel (Collins), missing for more than half the season, to the Leviathan storyline and the death of the long-time beloved character, Bobby Singer, fans found it difficult to enjoy this one at times. But that doesn't mean there wasn't the odd episode dotted throughout that hasn't stuck with fans since.

While "Death's Door," "Party On, Garth," and "Plucky Pennywhistle's Magical Menagerie" are some notable high points, there's one another that sticks with fans for introducing a beloved SPN character with who people instantly fell in love. Charlie Bradbury (Felicia Day). She made her Supernatural debut in Season 7's twentieth episode and made a lasting impact. I mean, come on! How can you not love her character when she's just as geeky as us?

"Sacrifice" (Season 8, Episode 23)

LARPing, time travel, and cartoons. Oh, and just the small matter of closing the gates of hell forever. Season 8 was a wild ride, with the focal point being to shut the gates of hell. The season had many high points, funny points, and downright heartbreaking points thrown in throughout, from a cartoon-themed episode to that crushing finale.

Perhaps the most memorable, however, has to be the finale with that soul-shattering emotional moment between the Winchester brothers. As the season progressed, Sam took on the burden of the trials to close the Gates of Hell, which took one hell of a toll on him. "Sacrifice" sticks in fans' minds because of one of the most emotionally gutwrenching chats between the brothers, so if you need a good cry, this is a great one to rewatch. Just remember to bring the tissues.

"Dog Dean Afternoon" (Season 9, Episode 5)

Season 9 had some highly memorable episodes. From the introduction of the Mark of Cain to Deanmon and Dr. Doolittle Dean, the season had some high points that fans will never forget. We even had a cameo from Gabriel four years after his supposed death.

"Dog Dean Afternoon" is a fan favorite we have no trouble watching on repeat due to its sheer wackiness. Playing on the classic Dr. Doolittle trope and in a sort of Turner and Hooch style case, Dean can talk to animals and begins taking on the characteristics of a dog. From barking at the mailman to playing fetch and sticking his head out the window, Dean became more like a dog as the episode progressed, and it was hilarious.

"Fanfiction" (Season 10, Episode 5)

Come on, admit it, we've all read a bit of fanfiction at some point in our lives. We're geeks. It's in our nature. Supernatural's 200th episode had a musical aspect to it, as TV shows like The Flash, Scrubs, and Lucifer have done in the past.

"Fanfiction" kept us entertained throughout its entirety with many callbacks and easter eggs to previous season storylines and characters. From the first mention of Adam (Jake Abel) since season 5 and shining light on many of the show's most memorable quotes like "Assbutt" and "Idjits," to the ships of Destiel and Sastiel and even using the word Ghostfacers in a team hand stack, this episode was a wild and memorable ride in classic, chaotic SPN style.

"Baby" (Season 11, Episode 4)

Which character has been there from day one, been with the boys through thick and thin no matter where they went or what kind of trouble they found themselves in, and has never let them down? Baby. The Winchesters' trusty old 1967 Chevy Impala. When a TV show dedicates an entire episode to a car, you know there's something special about it.

Season 11's "Baby" was not only named after the iconic car but was also shot solely from the Impala's point of view. This episode was a beautiful wind down from the craziness of the show (excluding the whole Werepire encounter and looming Darkness, but shhh!), and it was brilliant to see the boys unwind after the intensity of the previous season. So sit back, relax, and jam out to Bob Seager's "Night Moves" along with our favorite Hunters.

"Stuck In The Middle (With You)" (Season 12, Episode 12)

From the emotional rollercoaster that was "Regarding Dean" to the hilarious "The One You've Been Waiting For" and the heartbreaking "All Along The Watchtower," SPN's twelfth season wasn't lacking in downright memorable episodes that fans aren't likely to forget any time soon. But perhaps one of the more notably emotional ones is "Stuck In The Middle (With You)."

When Castiel is stabbed with a spear, it becomes one hell of an emotional ride when he will seemingly die from his injuries. It's an emotional one, for sure, but it brilliantly and heartbreakingly captures the bond that has grown over the years between Sam, Dean, and Castiel. Not only that, but the thought of losing this iconic member of the SPN family was something we didn't want to experience.

"Scoobynatural" (Season 13, Episode 16)

Ruh-Roh! It's the television crossover we didn't know we needed. It's Baby meets the Mystery Machine meets Ecto-1- wait, that didn't happen, but it would've been pretty neat.

We knew we were in for a Supernatural crossover with Scooby-Doo for a while before the episode aired, and we couldn't have been more excited to see our favorite monster hunters meet. From Dean's excitement at meeting the Scooby gang and his constant failed attempts to get with Daphne to seeing Dean eating a classic Scooby sandwich with his favorite dog and Shaggy, this one was everything we'd hoped for and more. We had the classic "meddling kids" line and Scooby's iconic "Scoobydoobydoo!" and even got to see Dean Winchester in an ascot. What more could we have asked to see?

"Lebanon" (Season 14, Episode 13)

Ouch! This one still tugs hard on the heartstrings. Supernatural wasn't known for its happy side. And while the 200th episode took the more comedic approach at celebrating the milestone, SPN's 300th took the more downright gutwrenching route.

In the show's third major milestone, we were in for quite the surprise. After twelve years, the boys' father, John Winchester, would be returning to the show, so there were bound to be some emotional moments. While it was great to see the Winchester family together again, it didn't hold back on the emotion, and between the reunion scene of John and Mary to the heartbreaking goodbye, there wasn't a dry eye by the end. We should've brought more tissues.

"Despair" (Season 15, Episode 18)

Where to begin? In many people's opinions, this may be the saddest episode of the entire series. We lost Donna, Jody, alternate Bobby and Charlie, and everyone the boys had ever cared about that was still alive. And Cas. Our literal angel.

With Billie hot their tail, Cas and Dean try to find a place to hide as she tracks them through the bunker. As they hide, Cas admits to Dean how he'd changed him, found a family with them, and that he loves him. HE SAID HE LOVED HIM! And then we lost him. In admitting he loved Dean, Cas experienced a moment of true happiness, and in a cold-bloodedly cruel twist, that was when the Empty would take him. He sacrificed himself for Dean upon realizing that the Empty would also take Billie, and then Dean would be safe. If you're planning on rewatching this one, bring more tissues than you did the first time. THE HANDPRINT ON HIS SHOULDER!

