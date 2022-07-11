Nowadays, there are dozens upon dozens of genres to get your TV binge-watching fix. Whatever you may be in the mood for, there is something for everyone to enjoy. From comedy and action to drama and horror, and with as many streaming platforms as we now have, we're certainly not lacking in places to watch our favorites.

With the recent release of Stranger Things 4, millions of people have been in the mood for horror or spooky sci-fi kicks for the last few months, and now that the second volume has aired, we're looking for others to fill the gap. From the devil living the LA life in Lucifer to the residents of Riverdaleand monster hunter brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) in Supernatural, nailbiting TV shows have been spooking us for years, always able to keep us on the edge of our seats.

'Shadowhunters' (2016 - 2019)

Demons, werewolves, vampires, and Nephilim. If you're in the mood for a supernatural kick, Netflix's Shadowhunters is a great place to start. The series is based on the book, The Mortal Instruments and ran for three years. It follows Clary Fray after she is thrown in at the deep end of the world of demon-hunting following her mother's inexplicable kidnapping.

The Shadowhunters have various runes covering their bodies, which allows them to possess supernatural abilities in their fight against the demons, from strength and endurance to stealth and protection. With loveable characters, monster-hunting adventures, and a lot of lore behind them, this is a great one to watch if you need a short but incredibly binge-worthy show.

'Dark' (2017 - 2020)

Think of Dark as the German Stranger Things, just with time travel. The show follows an ensemble cast as they unlock sinister secrets surrounding a time travel conspiracy. Set in the fictional German town of Winden, children start to vanish, and mysteries that date back four generations arise.

Lives crumble, lies exposed. With conspiracies, wormholes, and time travel, Dark is a brilliant adventure if you're in the mood for a mystery-solving binge-watching session. The show ran for three seasons, from 2017 to 2020, but you can still watch it on Netflix.

'The Haunting of Hill House' (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House is a miniseries that aired on Netflix in 2018. The story follows five siblings terrorized by paranormal activity in their mansion as children. Now, adults, they reunite after years apart and reveal how haunting they all remain from the eventful experiences that occurred in the house.

The show has perhaps one of the most unexpected jumpscares on TV, and while you can preempt many of them, one stood out among fans that no one saw coming. No spoilers, but the jumpscares throughout this show alone are enough to make you watch this behind a blanket with every light on in the room.

'The Originals' (2013 - 2018)

Witches? Check. Werewolves? Check. The original vampires? Check. The Originals has it all and more. The show is the first of three in a spin-off series from the highly popular The Vampire Diaries, which aired for eight years between 2009 and 2017 and created the TVD universe.

The show follows three of the Mikaelson siblings, Klaus, Rebekah, and Elija (Joseph Morgan, Claire Holt, and Daniel Gillies), after they become entangled within The French Order after returning to New Orleans for the first time since 1919. It can be bloody and gory, but all the good supernatural horrors are, aren't they?

'Grimm' (2011 - 2017)

It's a police fantasy show with guardians known as Grimm to keep peace and balance between humans and mythological creatures known as Wesen. Wesen translates from German to 'creature,' so every being in the series is a form of Wesen, with wolf, witch, and dragon-like variations.

The show follows the life of homicide detective Nicholas Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) upon realizing he is a Grimm. Wesen's come in many shapes and forms, and the majority look incredibly different, albeit highly creepy. With over 120 episodes spanning six seasons, Grimm was a highly praised series during its six-year run, so if you're looking for a dark, fantastical adventure, Grimm is a great supernatural adventure.

'Lucifer' (2016 - 2021)

Lucifer became a huge success. It follows Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) after he is cast out of hell and then moves to Los Angeles to open a nightclub. He meets Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and her daughter Trixie, Dan Espinoza, AKA Detective Douche, and many others.

He joins Chloe in her detective work for the LAPD, where his ability to make people reveal what they truly desire comes in handy. From angels and demons, loveable characters, and that devil charm, Lucifer is an excellent show to binge-watch if you're in the mood for a comedic yet dark take on the world of angels, demons, and the devil himself. The show is also a part of the DC Comics universe and even makes a surprise appearance in an Arrowverse show.

'Supernatural' (2005-2020)

Supernatural follows brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they travel America, hunting everything paranormal, from ghosts and vampires to Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) and even God (Rob Benedict). Running for fifteen seasons and accumulating 327 episodes, it remains the longest-running sci-fi fantasy series on the CW.

With storylines covering the small to the almighty, SPN isn't lacking in its edge-of-your-seat spooks, hilarious moments, and downright heartbreaking scenes. Not to mention the endless loveable characters they created over the years. From nice breaks from the intensity of the show with their monster of the week episodes to intense storylines like the Apocalypse, Supernatural has enough to keep you entertained all the way through. So if you're looking for a new show to binge-watch and you're in for the long run, SPN is a solid choice.

'Locke and Key' (2020 - Present)

Classed as a fantasy horror drama series, Locke and Key is a TV adaptation of the comic book series with the same name. It follows the lives of the widowed wife of Sam Lesser, Nina, and their three children upon moving to Massachusettes and into the home of Rendell Locke, whom Sam has murdered.

Demonic entities and mysterious and magical keys lead the Lesser children on an unknown path, as they find themselves in a one-on-one race with a demon. Who just so happens to be searching for the keys to use for his own malicious intent. Locke and Key is preparing to enter its third season, which will release on Netflix on August 10th, 2022, so you've got plenty of time to catch up on the first two seasons while eating your favorite snacks with a binge-watch.

