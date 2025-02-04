Supernatural thrillers usually deal in mystery, psychological tension, slow-burn narratives, and complex performances. They serve up the enthralling plots thrillers are known for, but weave in paranormal or fantastical elements, making them an offshoot or subcategory of horror. Rather than going for gore, mayhem, action, and jump scares, the best supernatural thrillers lean into more sophisticated themes, even as they keep the atmosphere creepy and the imagery disturbing.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the must-watch movies in this subgenre. They range from classic ghost stories to macabre modern masterpieces, all sure to give the viewer goosebumps. From Don't Look Now to The Sixth Sense, all of these films are iconic for a reason.

10 'The Haunting' (1963)

Directed by Robert Wise

"Silence lay steadily against the wood and stone of Hill House, and whatever walked there, walked alone." Based on Shirley Jackson's seminal novel The Haunting of Hill House, this British horror brings a group of people together to investigate the paranormal activities in a mansion with a dark and tragic history. Dr. Markway (Richard Johnson) leads the group, which includes Eleanor (Julie Harris), a fragile woman with a troubled past, and Theodora (Claire Bloom), an enigmatic artist.

The movie stands out with its stark monochrome visuals, sudden camera movements, and unconventional angles. The Haunting is a masterclass in atmosphere, conjuring up a dreadful, oppressive mood. It's also psychologically complex, delving deep into trauma, and remaining ambiguous as to whether the spirits are real or simply haunting the characters' minds. As a result, while dated in some ways, The Haunting is still effective and worth checking out. It may be of particular interest to fans of Mike Flanagan's TV show drawing on the same source material.

Dr. John Markway, an anthropologist fascinated by psychic phenomena, assembles a small team to investigate the eerie Hill House, notorious for its tragic and violent history. Among the group are Eleanor, a fragile woman with a troubled past; Theodora, a mysterious and perceptive artist; and Luke, the skeptical future heir of the mansion. As they delve deeper into the house's dark secrets, supernatural occurrences escalate, challenging their sanity and pushing Eleanor to the brink.

9 'Angel Heart' (1987)

Directed by Alan Parker

"The flesh is weak, Johnny. Only the soul is immortal." Mickey Rourke leads this supernatural neo-noir mystery as Harry Angel, a private investigator hired by the enigmatic Louis Cyphre (Robert De Niro) to locate a missing singer named Johnny Favorite. But what begins as a routine investigation spirals into a nightmarish journey of occult rituals, hidden identities, and soul-shaking revelations. It was precisely this fusion of detective tropes with paranormal elements that drew director Alan Parker to the project, and he executes it with style.

The tone is grim and the shadows are all-consuming, taking visual cues from classic noir. The characters are similarly dark and damaged, most of all the morally conflicted Angel. Rourke delivers a riveting performance in the part; he's especially good at conveying the character's raw, tumultuous emotions. Although it opened to mixed reviews, Angel Heart went on to be influential. Christopher Nolan, for example, has cited it as an inspiration for his own use of fractured, nonlinear narratives.