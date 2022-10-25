When it comes to self-referential meta-goodness, look no further than Supernatural. The show isn’t afraid to get a little (or a lot) meta with its audience and is littered with obvious references and tributes to us - the watchers. With fifteen seasons of the show to get through, it’s not a stretch to say that there’s no shortage of meta content.

Some of Supernatural's top meta moments include Writer’s Guild strikes and references to other TV shows. It’s safe to say that alongside brilliant supernatural instances, the show was never short of a solid audience wink - or 10.

Season 7, Episode 8, "Time For A Wedding"

This Season 7 episode is as meta as it gets, beginning with the episode title itself, "Time For A Wedding." This title is in reference to the overused TV trope of weddings, particularly in sitcoms, where everything tends to go wrong - yes, every single thing.

Sam (Jared Padaleck) is dosed by Becky (Emily Perkins), who uses a love potion to force him to marry her. This episode gets even more meta when Becky uses Twitter to start tweeting about what’s happening. In even more exciting news, the original Twitter handle, @SuperBeckyRosen, is still up, with the original tweets too!

Season 1, Episode 17, "Hell House"

This episode from the first season is one of the earliest examples of "Meta-natural" in full swing. "Hell House" is the first time audiences meet the Ghostfaces, with the entire episode set in Richardson, Texas. Fun fact: the town is depicted as a small rural town, but in reality, Richardson is a large, suburban city.

In "Hell House,"a website titled ‘Hellhounds Lair’ is featured. At the time, this was a real website where fans could submit their own ghost stories! This website sadly no longer exists, but still contains a lot of subtle nods to the entire 'Supernatural' world being fictional. The characters even talk about Buffy the Vampire Slayer - what more could you want?

Season 3, Episode 13, "Ghostfacers"

Speaking of Ghostfacers, fans meet them again in a Season 3 episode, appropriately titled "Ghostfacers." Considered to be one of the best 'monster' centric episodes, both Sam and Dean (Jensen Ackles) work a case with the amateur ghost hunters. The two ghostbusters are attempting to create a reality show, meaning there is a lot of shaky cam footage from the cameraman’s POV.

This episode is a direct link to the Writer’s Guild strike that took place at the time, with the intention of showing what TV would have been like if the streak never ended. It is a bleak yet humorous take on the issue itself. If this isn’t persuasive enough, Sam and Dean spend the entire episode cursing, and no one would want to miss that.

Season 12, Episode 15, "Somewhere Between Heaven & Hell"

Jumping to Season 12 is the episode titled "Somewhere Between Heaven & Hell," with a hellhound as the central antagonist. The hellhound pursues an innocent woman, meaning that the Winchester brothers team up with Crowley (Mark Sheppard) to solve the issue and save the woman. It's a great horror film shoutout, too.

In this episode, Dean picks up a baseball bat and mentions his dad ‘loving this thing’ - an obvious reference to Lucille in The Walking Dead.Lucille is the name of the bat used by The Walking Dead's antagonist, Negan - played by Jeffery Dean Morgan, who also stars as John Winchester in Supernatural. A clever reference to this connection indeed.

Season 4, Episode 18, "The Monster At The End Of This Book"

Season 4 gave fans the gift that is "The Monster At The End Of This Book," arguably one of the more meta episodes of them all. In this episode, audiences meet the character of Chuck (Rob Benedict), who is writing a series of books titled ‘Supernatural’ under the alias Carver Edlund.

This pen name combines the names of two writers for the show itself, Jeremy Carver and Ben Edlund. This is one of the biggest shout-outs to the fictional universe of Supernatural, and getting to see the brothers react to their fictional character realization is even funnier.

Season 5, Episode 5, "Fallen Idols"

In "Fallen Idols," a God called Leshii transforms himself into different celebrities and influencers to gain a following, a clear commentary on celebrity culture. At one point in the episode, Leshii takes on the form of Paris Hilton, who stars in the role as well.

When the disguised God of Leshii attacks Dean, he tells Paris "I’ve never even seen House of Wax," insinuating he won’t worship and therefore, won’t be sacrificed. The real kicker is that Jared Padalecki, the actor who plays Sam, starred alongside Paris Hilton in House of Wax. Sam finally goes on to murder Leshii disguised as Paris Hilton - how’s that for meta?

Season 5, Episode 1, "Sympathy For The Devil"

Fans finally meet Becky Rosen in the season 5 episode "Sympathy for the Devil," also ranked as one of the scariest Supernatural episodes. Soon after, it's discovered that she runs a fansite for the aforementioned ‘Supernatural’ book series, with a website URL of MoreThanBrothers.net. The website doesn’t exist nowadays, but it was present at one point in time.

The website is a huge nod to both real-life fan-fiction writers, and also the vibrant online communities that existed when the show was in its heyday. Becky herself is a massive fan, even going as far as to douse Sam with a love potion.

Season 5, Episode 9, "The Real Ghostbusters"

Another episode in Season 5 that hits us with the meta truth is "The Real Ghostbusters," when Sam and Dean attend a Supernatural convention. Two characters featured in the episode, Demian (Devin Ratray) and Barnes (Ernie Grunwald), were the names of two real-life moderators of a Supernatural forum.

Other references in the episode point to Sam’s ‘puppy dog’ look that is notorious among fans, and references to how often Sam and Dean drop their guns - both in the fictional supernatural convention and the fictional storyline.

Season 2, Episode 18, "Hollywood Babylon"

This is another meta moment in the series which TV fans all over can rejoice at. Season 2’s episode, "Hollywood Babylon" involves Sam and Dean going on a studio tour around the Warner Brothers Studios lot. They pass by the set of Gilmore Girls, which is extra humorous as Padalecki himself starred on the show.

A bonus Easter egg in this episode is that creator Eric Kripke’sBoogeymanis referenced and even criticized, showing how easily the show can poke fun at both itself and the creators too.

Season 5, Episode 8, "Changing Channels"

In this Season 5 episode, "Changing Channels," Sam and Dean find themselves stuck in a reality where they cycle through different TV shows. This includes a show titled "Dr. Sexy M.D," a fictional medical show set in Seattle Mercy Hospital (sounds familiar, 'Grey’s Anatomy' fans?).

The doctor himself, Dr. Sexy, is a clear reference to Patrick Dempsey’s Derek Shepherd, otherwise known as McDreamy himself. With multiple connections between the characters and the actors, both in real-life and fictional, it’s safe to say that it doesn’t get much more meta than this.

