Supernatural is one of those shows that's both criminally underrated and universally loved by its fanbase. Manage to get a fan talking about this show, and it'll be almost impossible to get them to shut up about it. Introduce a new would-be fan to the show, and that's a rabbit hole in which a good friend will be more than happy to fall. Welcome to the Supernatural Family. This show is the CW Network's longest-running Fantasy series to date. Four years after it came to an end in 2020, it remains just as loved among fans.

With a series as lengthy and intricate as Supernatural, there are, of course, going to be episodes that stick in the minds of audiences long after they air. Some of the show's most memorably adored are from the earliest seasons. But with 327 episodes and fifteen seasons, there are also those that slip under the radar and get lost among those seen as superior. However, that in no way makes them any less deserving of success. While episodes like "Bugs" and "Bloodlines" are almost universally hated among Supernatural fans, some of the show's 300+ episodes simply didn't get the love they deserved upon first release. Supernatural has dozens of rewatchable episodes released during its decade-and-a-half long run, but these fifteen stand out as some of the most underrated of them all.

15 "Last Call"

Season 15, Episode 7 (2019)

Jensen Ackles loves to sing. There's typically not a Supernatural convention that goes by without a rendition from the eldest Winchester brother, and for those who have been to a convention, they're always incredibly entertaining. But until season fifteen of the show, he'd never lent his pipes to an on-screen performance, aside from a drunken demon-Dean montage. So when episode seven of the final season rolled around, fans were in for a treat.

Duetting with American singer/songwriter Christian Kane, who cameos in the episode as an old friend of Dean, they take to the stage in a brilliant performance of Josh Turner's "Good Ol' Boys." "Last Call" centers on a split-up team, with Dean going off on his own and Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Castiel (Misha Collins) looking to track down God (Rob Benedict). While a divided group isn't usually what fans want, this moment is one of the most memorable of the episode, but it's not talked about as much as other more prominent moments in the final season.

14 "Ouroboros"

Season 14, Episode 14 (2019)

Season fourteen is chock full of brilliant episodes, and while it may seem silly to include "Ouroboros" on a list of underrated Supernatural episodes, it's not as talked about as some of the others from the season, often overshadowed by its predecessor, "Lebanon," which marked a special milestone for the show in a very nostalgic way.

Episode fourteen of the penultimate season follows the Winchester brothers, Castiel and Jack (Alexander Calvert), on a half-monster-of-the-week, half-plot-centric story of a cannibalistic demi god with a taste for the delicacy of human flesh, all while they deal with the looming Arch Angel currently residing in Dean's noggin. Never a dull moment for Team Free Will, is there? As mentioned, it's often overlooked thanks to its 300th-episode predecessor, but "Ouroboros" is still one of the best standalone-ish episodes of season fourteen.

13 "Patience"

Season 13, Episode 3 (2017)

Spoiler alert, but season thirteen began with an incredibly dark undertone. Having lost essentially everybody they care about at the end of the twelfth finale, Sam and Dean find themselves in serious need of a win. While they didn't know it yet, they were about to get one two episodes after the underrated third episode.

Supernatural has a habit of bringing old characters back in later episodes, no matter how long it's been. "Patience" brought back a character who hadn't appeared on the show since early in season one. Missouri (played by Loretta Devine) calls on her old friends for help to protect her granddaughter when a Wraith develops a taste for psychic brains. The episode is a fun standalone that brings back a character who left an impact early on, but it also further explores Jack's powers in one of his earliest appearances on the show.

12 "Celebrating the Life of Asa Fox"

Season 12, Episode 6 (2016)

This murder mystery-styled episode has that of a Knives Out feel to it. When a friend of Jody's (Kim Rhodes) suddenly dies, a large number of hunters flock together to pay tribute to a fallen fellow hunter, which turns out to be the perfect grounds for a mischievous demon.

Pitting them against each other and possessing them randomly to throw each other off, "Celebrating the Life of Asa Fox" is an entertaining watch as audiences try to guess who's currently under the influence of that dastardly black smoke. Season twelve is not a series favorite for many fans, and episodes like this often get forgotten because of that. However, for those in the mood for a whodunnit-themed episode, this one is one of Supernatural's best yet overlooked of them all.

11 "Red Meat"

Season 11, Episode 17 (2016)

Death is permanent. Well, usually, anyway. Not so much if your name is Sam or Dean Winchester. However, when it comes out of seemingly nowhere and is genuinely unexpected, it at least has some form of shock factor. To quote a beloved supporting character, Sam and Dean "die more than anyone I have ever met." It's true, they do. But when Sam was shot at the start of a random season eleven episode, it came as one hell of a surprise.

Of course, it's always known they'll return to the land of the living one way or the other, but "Red Meat" did a clever job of leaving audiences somewhat clueless as to how it would eventually happen. Without spoiling anything, the show brought back a character now with a promotion, and Dean put his life at risk to save Sam because it's the Winchester brothers we're talking about here. This gem of a "Monster of the Week" episode deserves more attention than it got at the time of release when it was quite literally overshadowed by the season's main plot of The Darkness.

10 "Hibbing 911"

Season 10, Episode 8 (2014)

Enter sherrif Donna Hanscum (Briana Buckmaster). This bubbly character was first introduced in the season nine episode "The Purge," in which she became an instant favorite. She returned the following season in "Hibbing 911" when she was partnered with another fan-favorite supporting character, Jody Mills, at a mandatory sheriff's retreat.

The Monster of the Week episode sees the pair work together when a supernatural being starts attacking the attendees. Thrown in well and truly at the deep end, Donna adjusts relatively well to the world of vampires and is more than pleased with her first kill as a newbie hunter. She's such a bundle of golden retriever energy, and anytime she appeared in an episode, it was always fun to see her. This buddy cop-style ep doesn't get enough love, but it's more than deserving of it.

9 "#thinman"

Season 9, Episode 15 (2014)

Love them or hate them, the Ghostfacers have become what could be called a running gag of Supernatural. Harry Spangler and Ed Zeddmore (played by Travis Wester and A.J. Buckley) first appeared in the season one episode "Hell House" as a pair of self-proclaimed professional paranormal investigators who immediately clash horns with the Winchester brothers in a comedically cheesy early episode.

The Ghostfacers are mentioned or physically appear in a total of seven episodes over the course of almost a decade and a half between seasons one and fourteen. But their season nine appearance in "#thinmn" is arguably one of their most overlooked. In a theme similar to their role in "Hell House," a rumor is blown out of proportion and begins garnering viral online attention. It's also another episode where the real monster is actually a human rather than a paranormal being, which is always a unique alternative. Throw in a couple of characters known for their added comedic aspects, and it typically can't go wrong.

8 "Blood Brother"

Season 8, Episode 5 (2012)

Season eight is a favorite for many, especially the finale. Following the wobbly reception for some of season seven, the eighth entry in Supernatural's fifteen years was praised much higher than its predecessor. It had its black sheep, of course. But some episodes were just brushed under the rug and forgotten about.

Benny (Ty Olsson) arrived in the first episode of season eight when Dean returned from Purgatory, now buddy-buddy with a vampire. He quickly became a trustworthy addition and a true friend to Dean. So when Benny called asking Dean for help in "Blood Brother," his buddy went straight to help him. The episode follows the two as they track down the vamp that originally bit Benny. The supernatural buddy cop story was entertaining to watch but isn't as widely remembered as others from the season.

7 "Time After Time"

Season 7, Episode 12 (2012)

Time travel, when done right in media, can be an incredibly entertaining addition to a series or movie. Supernatural first dabbled in the challenge in season four after the presence of angels was introduced, and since went on to be an element returned to multiple times until the end of the show in season fifteen.

Season seven's "Time After Time" dabbled in time traveling once again after Dean was sent back to 1994 following a run-in with Chronos, the time God. Spiffy suits, 40s music, and an entertaining concept keep audiences hooked to their screens from start to finish. But it just doesn't get the attention it deserves because it follows on from one of the most heartbreaking episodes of the entire show. Looking past that looming emotion leaves viewers with a new perspective and allows for enjoying a well-written look into the lives of hunters almost seventy years before the Winchesters' time in the spotlight.

6 "And Then There Were None"

Season 6, Episode 16 (2011)

Season six of Supernatural has been deemed one of the most unfavorable by many fans, but it's not all bad by any means. It has many low points, a few high points, and a fair share of underappreciated points that arguably don't get enough love. Overshadowed by success stories like "Weekend At Bobby's" and "The French Mistake," other season six episodes frequently get a bad rep. However, some seem to have been completely swept under the rug in the years since their release.

"And Then There Were None" is the sixteenth episode of the sixth season. It essentially serves as a team-up between Sam, Dean, Bobby (Jim Beaver), and Rufus (Steven Williams), who unwillingly work with Samuel (Mitch Pileggi) and Gwen (Jessica Heafey) to track down Eve (Julia Maxwell). It turns into a game of "whodunnit" when one of them becomes possessed by a killer parasitic worm. The episode may have rather a grim ending, but the edge-of-your-seat mystery aspect throughout makes it a very entertaining addition to season six's rocky filmography.

5 "I Believe the Children Are Our Future"

Season 5, Episode 6 (2009)

While season six is one of the most disliked, season five is ranked as the highest-rated season by most fans, with essentially every episode being a favorite for many for one reason or another. However, one particular episode stands out as arguably the season's most underappreciated, given that it had so much potential and no continuing outcome.

"I Believe the Children Are Our Future" contains one of the biggest unresolved storylines throughout the entirety of Supernatural's fifteen seasons. As said, it had so much potential to be a focal point of the later seasons, but it just never went anywhere. Jesse Turner (Gattlin Griffith) was a young boy whose presence alone brought even Castiel to the brink of fear at what he could be capable of. The product of a human and a demon, he was dubbed the antichrist, and his story could have gone far. Despite never getting an answer to what happened to him, this episode is a fantastic standalone addition to the show's best season. His story may never have been resolved, but it's fun to imagine what could've become if the show had chosen to progress with his character.

4 "Family Remains"

Season 4, Episode 11 (2009)

Supernatural's earlier installments shone in more ways than one. Whether it was a plot-heavy episode, a captivating monster-of-the-week adventure, or a mix of both, there were few that didn't succeed in the eyes of fans. But in the times the show focused on the genuine horror element its earlier seasons excelled in, they may not have always performed as well, yet they are some of the creepiest ones of the lot.

In this almost Conjuring-styled episode, the brothers head to Stratton, Nebraska, to a seemingly haunted house where a family is moving into an unknown horror. "Family Remains" is one of the rare episodes of Supernatural where the entity turns out to be human, solidifying Dean's season one statement of "Demons I get, people are crazy." However, there's an underlying emotional aspect as the story is further explored, and the subject of abuse and torture rises as the main reason behind the episode's antagonists. It's often overlooked because of its "Monster of the Week" aspect and little connection to the season four storyline, but it's well-written nonetheless.

3 "The Magnificent Seven"

Season 3, Episode 1 (2007)

Another of Supernatural's unresolved storylines came in the season three opener, "The Magnificent Seven." It turns out that the Seven Deadly Sins are still loose in the world, but that's just an everyday Tuesday for the Winchester brothers.

When the gates of Hell were opened at the end of "All Hell Breaks Loose: Part 2," it quickly became evident that the following season would focus on the aftermath of such a catastrophic event, as well as Dean's demon deal, but this is one storyline that unfortunately didn't see much development past its titular episode. However, the intriguing concept of human-form deadly sins, greed, lust, pride, envy, gluttony, wrath, and sloth is one rarely depicted in live-action media. While it would've been great to see them return in future episodes, their exploration in episode one of season three made for an often overlooked gripping welcome to the new season.

2 "Hollywood Babylon"

Season 2, Episode 18 (2007)

Supernatural has its fair share of fourth-wall-breaking meta episodes throughout its fifteen-season run. But many may not remember some of the earliest subtle jabs between worlds that some viewers may have even missed altogether. "Hollywood Babylon" follows the boys as they navigate the most treacherous lands as of yet: behind the scenes of a Los Angeles film set.

With nods to Jared Padalecki and his time on Gilmore Girls, references to the production company, and names of those involved, this episode didn't skip a beat on giving the fans a giggle. It may just be a monster of the week episode that follows a haunted film set. But its subtle pokes into the real world make it an incredibly entertaining standalone episode that doesn't get as much attention as the show's other meta additions.

1 "Something Wicked"

Season 1, Episode 18 (2006)

Being the first of fifteen seasons, this first installment into the world of Supernatural undeniably didn't get as much attention as its later counterparts. For this reason, dozens of episodes from the earliest seasons are criminally underappreciated in comparison, and season one is home to many of them.

"Something Wicked" follows Sam and Dean on a look into their past as a flashback of the boys in their younger years comes as the first of the series. The episode features a monster only seen once throughout the course of the show and gives audiences an early look into the differences in upbringing the boys had when they were kids. They may have both been dragged around by their dad, but they were treated very differently. The stuff of nightmares for a kid, the Shtriga is a witch-like being with a form that'll send a chill down the spine. The episode is often overlooked by the focus on finding their father in season one and is one of the most underrated of the season. Despite the shadow surrounding it, its eerie backdrop and exploration of the brothers as kids make it an entertaining "Monster of the Week" episode to go back to.

