Supernatural accumulated a dedicated fan base throughout its 15-season, 327-episode run. Blending elements of horror, fantasy, and drama as it follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) in their monster-hunting journey, the series flaunts its fair share of memorable bad guys. These fearsome figures range from beasts, demons, and angels to monumental figures like God (Rob Benedict) and Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) themselves.

Many Supernatural villains became fan-favorite characters, with their devious intentions blending with a charismatic allure that made them as charming as they were nefarious. Others had an uncanny knack for getting under fans' skin as they opposed Sam and Dean and tried to end the world. These villains defined different portions of the show, standing among the most dangerous and enthralling threats the Winchesters faced.

Supernatural Two brothers follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth. Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , Jim Beaver Seasons 15

10 Abaddon

Played by Alaina Huffman

Image via The CW

One of the wiliest foes the Winchesters ever came up against, Abaddon (Alaina Huffman), was a driven and determined demon. As the last active Knight of Hell, she was quite possibly the single most powerful demonic entity they faced.

Introduced in Season 8, her arrival in the present day sees her venture to Hell under Crowley's rule. Discovering the realm of the damned in a matter she didn't approve of, Abaddon incited Civil War among the demons in a bid to take command of Hell for herself. Ruthless and ambitious, her ferocious drive was matched only by her grand aspirations to govern not only Hell but Heaven and Earth as well. Fueled by an ever-growing hatred for Sam and Dean, Abaddon was beyond reasoning. Killing her incurred a terrible cost as well, with Dean Winchester wearing the Mark of Cain to end her reign.

9 God, AKA Chuck

Played by Rob Benedict

Image via The CW

Initially introduced as the prophet Chuck (Rob Benedict), God underwent the opposite character evolution to many of the other noteworthy villains, starting as a likable character before descending into a contemptible bad guy. The overriding antagonist of Supernatural's 15th season, God had all the power in the world, but his desire to manipulate and provoke left him more vulnerable than he could have ever imagined.

Frequently espousing how the Winchesters are his favorite story, God kept on trying to drive Sam and Dean to kill each other, only to be rebuffed at every turn. Growing increasingly irritable and sulky the more he was denied, the Winchesters devised a plan to strip him of his power using Jack (Alexander Calvert). Neglectful at best and controlling and vindictive at his worst, God was a villain who was easy to loathe, which is ironic considering how likable many of the demons were.

8 The Darkness, AKA Amara

Played by Emily Swallow

Image via The CW

The major villain of Season 11, Amara (Emily Swallow), presented a unique and rather sympathetic enemy to Sam and Dean as possibly the most powerful being they faced. Also referred to as the Darkness, she was God's sister, a primordial entity whose opposition to God saw him create the Mark of Cain as a means of containing her. When Dean broke free from the Mark in the Season 10 finale, Amara was finally unleashed on the world.

Spiteful of her brother, Amara originally set out to decimate all that God created, making her a threat of apocalyptic proportions. Ultimately, though, her peculiar bond with Dean softened her ire and even saw her reconcile with God in the end. As a sign of her appreciation, she resurrected Mary Winchester, a gesture that elevated her in the minds of many Supernatural fans even if they never got to see her at full power.

7 Dick Roman

Played by James Patrick Stuart

Image via The CW

First and foremost, yes, it is a funny name. However, Dick Roman (James Patrick Stuart) was no laughing matter. Appearing in Supernatural's much-maligned seventh season, Roman was the vicious and uncompromising leader of the Leviathans with a master plan that involved turning all of humanity into a food source for his kind.

An often-overlooked reason why Roman was such a great villain is that his grand scheme didn't rely on the Winchesters' cooperation. Where many of the series' major villains needed them as vessels or, in God's case, to participate in pre-conceived plans, Dick Roman was a beast with his own agenda. Additionally, he also killed Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) in a heartbreaking blow to Sam and Dean and dragged Cas and Dean to Purgatory just to make sure his death wasn't completely meaningless. Dick Roman was the perfect mix of pettiness and cruelty, making him a worthy, if underappreciated, villain.

6 Lilith

Played by Rachel Pattee, Sierra McCormick, Katherine Boecher & Anna Grace Barlow

Image via The CW

Lilith is Hell's most determined servant, and the first demon Lucifer created. The white-eyed demon possesses many vessels throughout the series, including young girls, to a hauntingly eerie effect. While she is responsible for Dean's first death at the end of Season 3, she is at her villainous best throughout the fourth season, in which she works to break the 66 seals and free Lucifer.

While Lilith returns in Season 15, it is undoubtedly her presence in Supernatural's third and fourth seasons that makes her such a great villain. Manipulative, deceitful, and entirely psychotic, Lilith represents the most evil and sadistic elements of the show's demons. However, she remains wholly entertaining, especially whenever she interacts with the show's two protagonists.

5 Metatron

Played by Curtis Armstrong

Image via The CW

Many fans of Supernatural would have had a somewhat tumultuous relationship with Metatron (Curtis Armstrong) throughout his tenure on the show. On one hand, the Scribe of God was quite amusing when he wanted to be and had a freedom about him that other angels lacked. On the other hand, though, when he went bad in Season 9, he was truly detestable.

A vindictive, opportunistic, and quite pitiful figure, Metatron tricked Castiel into helping him expel all the angels from Heaven before trying to become the new God. At his villainous worst, there was no one in the show fans hated more, which was actually a good change-up from Supernatural's more charismatic bad guys. Forever marred for the moment he killed Dean, Metatron won't be remembered fondly, but he did make some efforts to redeem himself in Season 11 before being killed by Amara.

4 Meg

Played by Nicki Aycox & Rachel Miner

Image via The CW

One of the series' more personable demons, despite her complete devotion to the Devil, Meg Masters becomes a reluctant fan-favorite the more she appears. Introduced in Supernatural's first season with a bloodthirsty intensity, she was initially portrayed by Nicki Aycox before changing vessels, with Rachel Miner playing the part in later seasons.

The relationship between her and the Winchesters is difficult to say the least, with Meg sometimes trying to murder them while, at other stages, entering into a strained alliance with them to fight against a mutual enemy. Still, Meg is an intimidating and manipulative adversary at her best, one defined by her cunning instincts, her skewered moral compass, and her playful irreverence. Her demise in Season 8 was actually a sad moment for many fans who had come to enjoy her barbed rapport with Sam, Dean, and Cas (or "Clarence" as she called him).

3 Azazel

Played by Frederic Lehne

Image via The CW

Demons were a common enemy of the Winchesters even in the earliest seasons of Supernatural, with Frederic Lehne's Azazel (also known as "Yellow-Eyes") the first major villain the boys came up against. As the demon responsible for killing their mother, Mary (Samantha Smith), when they were kids, Sam and Dean understandably hunt Azazel for much of the first two seasons. Their thirst for vengeance only intensifies when Azazel kills John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the Season 2 premiere.

Despite his welcome comedic instincts, Azazel is one of the more menacing big bads across the show. Unlike other antagonists, who became somewhat likable or at least sympathetic, Azazel remains a despised villain who rejoices in his cruelty. Given the devastating emotional toll he had exacted on Sam and Dean, his death at their hands in Supernatural's Season 2 finale was one of the series' most satisfying moments.

2 Lucifer

Played by Mark Pellegrino

Image via The CW

If there was one big bad Supernatural fans loved to hate, it was none other than the Devil himself. Entering into the series in Season 5 as he seeks to bring on the apocalypse, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) is set up as the ultimate foe. In terms of sheer villainous wrath and presence, there probably is no greater enemy the Winchesters faced in the entire series.

In the ensuing seasons, Lucifer becomes something of a recurring character, and while his malicious villainy doesn't reach the heights of his earlier appearances, it is always a treat to see Pellegrino grace the screen again. Like other depictions of the Devil, Supernatural's Lucifer is defined by his wicked charm, acidic and twisted humor, and ever-present link to Sam Winchester. Many fans were actually disappointed when he was finally killed as they felt the character had earned a better conclusion.

1 Crowley

Played by Mark Sheppard

Image via The CW

Lucifer's command over Hell was his birthright. However, Crowley schemes, steals, and kills to become the King of Hell, and he does it oh so well. The nefarious demon begins the series as the King of the Crossroads, reaching out to Sam and Dean to help them in their efforts to kill Lucifer. Often a frenemy of sorts to the Winchesters, he quickly became a fan favorite with his devious ways.

Imbued with a gritty English charm courtesy of Mark Sheppard's gripping performance, Crowley can be intimidating and hilarious at the same moment. He goes from a true love-to-hate scoundrel to a much-loved addition to the Winchesters' gang right up until his demise. Supernatural was always about family and good rising above evil, yet there isn't a single fan that would deny the series lost an integral element when the self-serving, treacherous villain departed in Season 12.

All 15 seasons of Supernatural are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: Supernatural's Most Haunted States Mapped Out Across the US