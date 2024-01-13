The Big Picture "Raising Hell" is easily one of the worst episodes of Supernatural due to poor plot execution, underdeveloped characters, and just being uninteresting.

The later years of Supernatural suffered from overcrowded plots and unresolved storylines.

The relationship between Sam and Dean was what made Supernatural great, but "Raising Hell" lacks compelling material for the brothers.

Supernatural is one of those shows that's just easy to love. With Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles at the helm as Sam and Dean Winchester, this long-running horror-turned-fantasy series feels more nostalgic for a bye-gone era of television by the day. Across 15 seasons and 327 episodes, some stories land better in the long run than others. While episodes like "Swan Song" and "ScoobyNatural" are generally considered among the show's best, fans have a few ideas as to which episode should be considered the worst. Among the lowest-rated episodes is Season 15's "Raising Hell," which, despite the name, doesn't raise much interest at all.

Supernatural Two brothers follow their father's footsteps as hunters, fighting evil supernatural beings of many kinds, including monsters, demons, and gods that roam the earth. Release Date September 13, 2005 Creator Eric Kripke Cast Misha Collins , Jared Padalecki , Jensen Ackles , Jim Beaver Rating TV-14 Seasons 15

"Raising Hell" Is What Happens When 'Supernatural' Runs Out of Ideas

There's no denying that episodes like "Bugs" and "Route 666" are full of horror clichés that don't quite live up to the hype. Others such as "Bitten" and "Bloodlines" are (possibly too harshly) criticized for trying something new with the Supernatural universe. But an episode like "Raising Hell" (the show's 309th installment) is what happens when the show doesn't know where to go next. A strange marriage of a monster-of-the-week and a mythology episode, this adventure is the second part of a three-episode opening act to Supernatural's final season that would much rather tell us what the stakes are rather than show us.

Don't misunderstand, "Raising Hell" still has some interesting ideas. Jack the Ripper (Lane Davies) returning from the grave to rip again sounds like an excellent (and chilling) standalone episode, and dealing with the fallout from Chuck's (Rob Benedict) personality shift at the end of last season is a necessary evil. But together, and with a whole host of other complicated (and uninspired) character drama, the episode stunts its own growth. It's one thing for the Winchesters to have allies on apocalyptic occasions, but for something like this, where a door to Hell is opened in a small, suburban neighborhood... Well, it seems like something that the Kripke Era Sam and Dean could've tackled quicker on their own, and without the help of angels, demons, and witches.

Additionally, "Raising Hell" tries to introduce us to some townsfolk who are unsure of the Winchester's fake quarantine. But instead of making them interesting and dynamic characters like the notable guest stars from the show's past (such as Linda Blair, Julie Benz, and Cory Monteith), the episode uses them only as plot devices who are immediately (and unsurprisingly) captured, possessed, and then seemingly killed to "raise the stakes." As if hundreds of unseen ghosts roaming the streets weren't bad enough. And by the way, since when do ghosts form committees and band together? Isn't the point of vengeful or violent spirits that they no longer have their minds, making them homicidal and dangerous? "Raising Hell" seems to forget what makes Supernatural's evil spirits exciting in the first place, and Jack the Ripper's impromptu ghost meetings take the viewer right out of it. The strange daytime setting doesn't help either.

'Supernatural's Later Years Were Overstuffed With Characters and Plot Drama

Close

By the end of its run, Supernatural was coasting along. Sam and Dean had made the same choices, kept the same secrets, and come back from the dead again and again for over a decade, and at this point, the introduction of "new, more powerful big bads" didn't make the show more exciting as it did in its early years. By Season 15, these tricks had become tiresome, and many of the serialized plots (which now had their hooks in every episode) felt contrived and uninteresting. Making Chuck the villain wasn't the twist that the show wanted it to be, and by the end, we were more than glad to be rid of him. And how many times do Dean and Castiel (Misha Collins) need to have it out after the latter's latest screw-up? "Raising Hell" embodies all of these tropes too well.

There's also the issue of too many cooks in the kitchen. With Rowena MacLeod (Ruth Connell), Arthur Ketch (David Haydn-Jones), and the demon Belphegor (Alexander Calvert) all crammed in to help Sam, Dean, and Castiel, we never get any meaningful moments or interactions between our leads. Add the ghost of Kevin Tran (Osric Chau), and you have as many cast members as the Justice League, just with a lot less to do. In the early years of the show, the Winchesters weren't as reliant on allies to help them at every turn, but at this point in the series, we'd be hard-pressed to find a plot line that only focused solely on the show's leads. Instead, this era of Supernatural feels like too much of a group effort, and by adding more members to the cast, the show became less personal over time. Even worse, our heroes began to fall flat, morphing into predictable caricatures of themselves throughout the Dabb-Singer Era. No wonder Dean's story had to be resolved on a different series entirely.

That isn't to say there weren't bright spots in the final years of Supernatural. Jack (Calvert) brought a youthfulness to the series that had been missing since Sam and Dean each went to Hell, and the return of Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith), though often poorly executed, was at least an interesting attempt at something different. Episodes like "ScoobyNatural," "Atomic Monsters," "Mint Condition," and "Lebanon" all stand out as excellent additions to the Winchester saga, and two of those could even be considered some of the show's absolute best. But "Raising Hell" lowers the bar, and relies too much on poorly written guest stars, second-act lulls, and pre-existing series appeal to keep everything moving until the lackluster conclusion in the next episode, "The Rupture." And that's not even considering the whole Chuck/Amara (Emily Swallow) side plot...

Kevin Tran Represents AaBigger Problem 'Supernatural' Had With Continuity

Image via The CW

In many ways, everything that's wrong with "Raising Hell" can be summed up in Kevin's arc on Supernatural. When Kevin was first introduced, he was a well-rounded character thrown into a world he only wished to escape (not unlike Sam back in Season 1). From there, he learned how to survive in a supernatural world, and thrived (as much as one can in this life) with the Winchesters. By the time Kevin was killed off in Season 9, we thought we'd seen the last of him until his ghost showed up, and he was eventually written off the show. So when he returned, it was exciting. But, as usual, Kevin gets screwed over by the writers again and again, and what's worse is that in doing so, the show abandons its pre-existing continuity.

Continuity errors and unresolved plotlines became commonplace in the final years of Supernatural, and "Raising Hell" is no exception. The notion that Kevin, a prophet, couldn't be ushered into Heaven after first being sent to Hell is preposterous. On one hand, as Sam and Dean note, both John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Bobby Singer (Jim Beaver) were let in after first being tortured below. Additionally, the trials to close the gates of Hell that Sam underwent in Season 8 noted that to do so, one of the trials meant a soul was supposed to be transferred from Hell to Heaven (hence Bobby's migration northward). It's been ingrained in Supernatural lore since the concept of Heaven was first properly introduced that this was possible, and for someone like Kevin who (again, a prophet) had done consistent good, it seems like the show broke continuity here just because Chuck could be blamed for it. What's worse is that the Winchesters take a demon at his word, and don't even try to get Kevin into the Pearly Gates.

No doubt, had the show ended the way it was supposed to, Kevin would've likely been ushered into Heaven in the end, but as always, Kevin is mistreated and forgotten. Now, Kevin's ghostly return here might've been more memorable if we hadn't already done the exact same thing back in Season 9. In "Captives," Kevin refused to enter Heaven because he wanted to remain with his mom on Earth. Here, he's unable to enter because, apparently, Chuck is keeping him from paradise after his fallout with the Winchesters. This makes little sense, since Chuck is the one who sent Kevin to Heaven back in Season 11 when he was still on good terms with the brothers, long before his turn as a "villain." Sure, one could argue Chuck was always the bad guy, but that's certainly not how the show framed it. "Raising Hell" has nothing truly unique to offer, only rehashed ideas from Supernatural past.

The Relationship Between Sam and Dean Is What Made 'Supernatural' Great

Image via The CW

Of course, the biggest issue with "Raising Hell" is that there's little for Sam and Dean to do. There are plenty of good episodes that follow someone other than the brothers Winchester. "Weekend At Bobby's" is entirely from Bobby Singer's point of view, and it's considered one of the show's best. "The Man Who Would Be King," too, is a compelling Castiel-centric episode. To be clear, "Raising Hell" doesn't shift the perspective away from Sam or Dean per se, it just doesn't give them any complex or noteworthy material to work with. Even in episodes with great recurring characters, such as the Season 2 two-parter "All Hell Breaks Loose," the focus is still clearly on Sam and Dean. They are the driving force of the episode; the plot is just consequential. But not here.

Here, Supernatural is driven entirely by the plot, an issue that many of the later seasons wrestled with. This is part of the reason Mark A. Sheppard's Crowley had so little to do as the show progressed, and likely why they killed him off when they did. There isn't one scene in "Raising Hell" between Sam and Dean, or featuring them, that's particularly compelling. Even their final goodbye to Kevin had been done better in previous seasons. This may not be the fault of Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who are very consistent as actors, but rather an issue from the writer's room bleeding over. In short, "Raising Hell" goes through all the motions, trying desperately to get the audience to care by throwing in familiar faces and Earth-shattering adversaries. Only, it doesn't work.

If Supernatural were to come back for another season in the future — one Padalecki and Ackles have said they'd like to be intentionally shorter — the show could rekindle what made the early years of the show so great. Sure, there were occasional hiccups like "Bugs," but even then, no one could ever claim that Sam and Dean were ever uninteresting. By the show's final season, finding episodes that stand out as exceptional is, well, difficult, and episodes like "Raising Hell" are, unfortunately, the norm. But many of us stuck with Supernatural to the very end because, well, even when they didn't have as much to do, we still cared deeply about Sam and Dean Winchester. It's just a shame that episodes like this didn't seem to.

