A beloved and defining series of 21st century television, Supernatural became a small-screen sensation for its story of paranormal horror and brotherly camaraderie. It follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) through their many adventures as hunters, roguish nomads that travel across America killing monsters such as vampires and ghosts, and, as the series goes on, even angels and demons.

While the vast majority of the episodes strike an exceptional balance between horror-mystery intrigue, family drama, and captivating entertainment value, it stands to reason that in its 327-episode run, the series experienced the occasional misfire. Ranging from Season 1 episodes that missed the mark to later installments that were bereft of creative flair, and even the rare comical blunder that proved to be painfully awkward rather than hilarious, these are Supernatural’s weakest episodes.