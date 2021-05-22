One of the benefits of the fall awards season is that smaller films are seen by larger audiences that may not have been exposed to them otherwise. While big-budget studio films from popular filmmakers likeAaron Sorkin'sTrial of the Chicago 7 or David Fincher'sMank would probably be able to generate interest regardless, a smaller indie like Nomadland or Minari really benefits from the publicity of their many awards nominations (and wins).

Even films outside of the Best Picture lineup can wrack up a little more attention with their nominations — surely a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination for The White Tiger or Vanessa Kirby’s Best Actress nomination for Pieces of a Woman gave those films a higher profile as they contended for viewers. On the flip side, films released in the busy awards season that don’t receive those nominations can be forgotten entirely.

Just like a major summer blockbuster can squash its box office competition, the leading awards contenders can divert attention from a few hidden gems, and this past season one of the victims was the romantic drama Supernova. The film was first screened at fall festivals before it made its way to audiences in select theaters and VOD in late January. Failing to receive any major recognition outside of a few stray critics’ groups, writer/directorHarry Macqueen’s quietly moving character piece starringColin FirthandStanley Tucci went largely unnoticed.

That’s a real shame, because Supernova is a powerful, meticulous study of the unimaginable damage that dementia brings to a relationship. Perhaps the understated nature is why the film struggled to break out in awards circles — it avoids the melodramatic monologues that make for digestible showcase reels, and it lacks the nontraditional structure of a film like The Father that tackles similar material. That’s not to say that the film doesn’t have a brave approach — its story begins in media res and concludes on a satisfying, yet ambiguous resolution.

Supernova follows the acclaimed musician Sam (Firth) and his partner of 20 years Tusker (Tucci), an author working on his next novel, as they embark on a road trip headed for a vacation home. The destination comes with a surprise: Tusker has secretly invited Sam’s family for a celebration. However, that playful spirit — like much of Tusker’s personality — has faded. Diagnosed with early dementia, his memories have begun to recede and the couple is forced to reckon with what their future together will look like when Tusker won’t even be able to recognize Sam’s face anymore.

The story doesn’t begin with the diagnosis or build up to the reveal as a plot twist. It establishes the most important aspect first — Sam and Tusker’s lifelong love for each other. The early scenes are tinged with melancholy as the two bicker and reflect while driving down winding roads, pushing each other’s buttons. Macqueen doesn’t need to explain to the viewer that Sam and Tusker are dedicated to one another, as Firth and Tucci slip into the roles naturally and imply an entire history of in-jokes and experiences that are never explicitly called back to.

Yet these scenes are also tinged with melancholy as the extent of Tusker’s condition is unraveled. Is he purposefully getting them lost in order to vex his partner, or is it a result of his increasing inability to remember directions? Sam looks out for his partner’s needs in a routine manner, double checking his comprehension and locking doors like he’s a child, and the orderly manner in which he’s forced to make accommodations is perhaps even more heartbreaking than a teary, "Oscar-y" speech would be.

The “big speech” that does come is one that subverts cliches by forcing both characters to be at their most vulnerable. During an evening with Sam’s family, Tusker asks his partner to read a heartfelt letter aloud that he had initially intended to read himself. Contained in the message is an explanation of a profound admiration for Sam’s ability to live with Tusker’s debilitating condition, told in words that Tusker sadly can’t express himself any longer.

It’s a beautiful sequence that asks a lot of both actors. Firth has to fight back words he doesn’t want to hear, while also wanting to honor what may be one of Tusker’s last wishes. Tucci is forced to be a patient observer, only faintly noting his familiarity with words he wrote himself. A majority of the film features the two leads isolated from any other characters, so seeing them share these personal details with family in an intimate setting speaks volumes to how they’ve operated with normalcy and hidden their hardships.

What makes Supernovaunique among films that confront similar issues is that it begins by establishing that while the problem is a given, each character has a different solution in mind. Both men are wrecked by guilt at what the other will go through. Tusker doesn’t want Sam to continue caring for him after his thoughts have completely faded and would rather the two part ways when his condition is stable enough for them to enjoy their holiday. Sam refuses to let his partner go, determined to see through their relationship through to the inevitably bitter end.

The particular plans both men have in place aren’t as critical as what they imply about the characters. Sam is forced to deal with his pent up anger, both at Tusker’s condition and at Tusker himself for wanting to end his life. It’s left open for interpretation how much of Tusker’s thoughts are a result of his failing grasp of reality.

While films based on plays are sometimes criticized for being uncinematic, the fact that Supernova feels like an adaptation of a staged work is itself a powerful stylistic choice. The action is scant, forcing the characters to deal with the stripped-down starkness of their reality. Yet, the film doesn’t indulge in the details any more than necessary — at 93 minutes, it's a tightly paced, often poetic story.

Supernova didn’t get it’s just due, but it features some of the best work both Firth and Tucci have ever done and is well-suited for home viewing. Now that the film is available to stream on Hulu, it’s worth taking the time to watch this difficult to watch, yet beautifully made film.

