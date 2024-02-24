Many sitcoms have earned a place in the hearts of TV watchers. Some such favorites include The Office, Seinfeld, Friends, and How I Met Your Mother. Many fans of these sitcoms can name a few favorite scenes or quotes from these universally great comedies.

Superstore, although shorter than most sitcoms, has its equal share of fantastic and humorous moments. This is primarily thanks to its large ensemble of humorous characters that have differing personalities, which make for a good dynamic. Such fun duos include Jonah (Ben Feldman) and Amy (America Ferrera), Glen (Mark McKinney) and Dina (Lauren Ash), and Mateo (Nico Santos) and Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura). However, while it is short, the short series makes for more impactful and memorable moments than other sitcoms, and it allowed for the series to end on a good note, as opposed to some series that dragged on far too long.

Superstore Release Date 2015-00-00 Cast Ben Feldman , Lauren Ash , Colton Dunn , Mark McKinney Main Genre Comedy Seasons 5 Studio NBC

10 "All-Nighter"

Season 1, Episode 9

Cloud 9 employees are stuck at the superstore to complete unfinished tasks assigned at the last minute by corporate. Although the employees stick around to complete these new tasks, corporate ends up locking their employees in the store overnight due to automatic locks on the store that occur after a certain time period.

This episode provides more insight into the characters, mostly Glenn, who quickly becomes a fan favorite despite his overly optimistic attitude in such a sour situation, especially when his car gets stolen by a stranger in a mishap to get something out of the glove compartment. Eventually, everyone breaks free of their molds and starts to party all night, leading to some fun moments between the characters.

9 "Halloween Theft"

Season 2, Episode 7

Dina is on the lookout for Halloween shoplifters and encourages Cloud 9 employees to do the same. Throughout the episode, Dina interrogates shoppers about what they plan to purchase and their uses for them, essentially harassing them and the other employees over her paranoia. Meanwhile, Mateo and his secret boyfriend Jeff make plans for a date later on. Garett (Colton Dunn) struggles with his attraction towards Dina while dressed in a "sexy cop" Halloween costume.

This episode was a fun one, being able to see every character in a costume, especially Dina, who was initially opposed to the idea at first. This opposition and later assimilation allowed for her relationship with Garett to somewhat deepen. Furthermore, other smaller relationships — Jeff and Mateo, for example — are developed. More importantly, who doesn't love a Halloween-themed episode?

8 "Video Game Release"

Season 3, Episode 13

A new video game releases at Cloud 9, and Amy asks Dina if she can reserve a copy of the game, though Dina denies her the opportunity. As a result, Jonah attempts to help Amy secure her own copy of the game. Meanwhile, Sandra and Glenn team up to prove that they are not the doormats that Dina believes them to be.

It was nice seeing two of the nicest pushovers in Superstore gain an air of confidence as they took control of their lives and acted like the higher-ups they are (though they could have been gentler about it). It was also funny to see how Glenn and Sandra (Kaliko Kauahi) make the perfect duo who realize that their harsh, strict, and up-tight attitudes have consequences. Meanwhile, it was nice to see Jonah and Amy work together, as similar to Glenn and Sandra, they work hilariously off each other, being able to tag off and play on each other's humor.

7 "Secret Shopper"

Season 1, Episode 6

This episode examines the concept of the secret shopper, which frightens Glenn due to the consequences that follow after a secret shopper. This brings to question everyone's test scores, and Jonah states he received a 100% on corporate policy, to which Amy scoffs at only because she believes that the tests don't matter. Meanwhile, Dina begins to sniff out fake shoppers to prove that she can identify a secret shopper at any cost.

This episode was another fun one. Being as new as the show was, it included plenty of new moments between Jonah and Amy, cementing them as a fan-favorite duo of the cast and proving that the two maintain good humor between each other. It was also fun seeing Glenn overthink the whole secret shopper, as he already is an overthinker, so him being even more on edge just adds to the episode.

6 "Delivery Day"

Season 4, Episode 5

Dina is due for her delivery, although she is late. Meanwhile, Amy goes into labor early. "Delivery Day" narrows in on, as the episode title implies, the delivery day for both women, providing commentary on the healthcare system in a humorous way. While Dina enjoys her time in the delivery room, hitting on her new male doctor. Meanwhile, Garrett struggles with signing a congratulations card.

"Delivery Day" is a very funny episode that highlights the differences between high-quality healthcare and low-quality healthcare, ultimately revealing the difference in wealth between Amy and her boss Glenn (who Dina is a surrogate for). The funniest part of this episode is ultimately the struggle with Amy’s delivery versus the enjoyment that Dina is going through, making it almost reminiscent of How to Expect When You’re Expecting when two women in a single family have differing pregnancies.

5 "Spokesman Scandal"

Season 2, Episode 5

To everyone's horror, Cloud 9's spokesman is accused of crimes, and this leads to Glenn overthinking the secrets behind his own employees, and Dina takes this opportunity to criticize Glenn. Meanwhile, Jonah and Amy dare each other to do things and have fun with the whole situation going down.

As with previous episodes, Glenn overthinking things leads to funny scenarios, especially when it involves Dina. Glenn learns that the spokesman was under the influence of marijuana, and he blames that for the reason he committed the crimes. As a result of this overthinking, Dina begins drug-testing the employees, always making sure that Glenn feels uncomfortable. Their dynamic, which is opposite in personality, creates a funny duo that can sometimes be more humorous than Jonah and Amy, which can be hard to top.

4 "All Sales Final"

Season 6, Episode 15

Cloud 9 is going out of business, and Amy returns one last time to see everyone's departure. However, as soon as she arrives, she is encouraged to put on a vest and help out due to the short staffing. This episode solidifies the end of Superstore and the futures that await the characters.

Although Season 6 wasn't the best season of Superstore, this episode cements the series as one of the better sitcoms out there. However, this series finale makes for an emotional one, as Amy returns to the store after her departure, Dina is promoted to the fulfillment center, and Glenn, instead of retiring, decides to reopen a business, hiring both Cheyenne and Mateo in the process. Most importantly, everyone's fan-favorite couple, Jonah and Amy, get married, leaving Superstore as one of the happier ends to a sitcom series.

3 "Cheyenne’s Wedding"

Season 2, Episode 20

"Cheyenne’s Wedding" is one of the more exciting episodes that takes place outside the superstore. Dina is determined to become a bridesmaid to Cheyenne, and Glenn learns of layoffs that must take place at Cloud 9. Meanwhile, Jonah combats his feelings for Amy while avoiding any awkward tension when she invites Adam to the wedding.

"Cheyenne's Wedding" allowed for the relationships between the women cast to develop, with Dina wanting to be a bridesmaid. It doesn't help that, because every character is attending the wedding of a friend and coworker, there is a claustrophobic feeling throughout the whole episode, due to the inescapable feelings and encounters that the characters must face. Tensions are rising, and so are the feelings of viewers as they watch subplots develop.

2 "Tornado"

Season 2, Episode 22

The beginning of the season finale starts off with a harsh reality: six people who work at Cloud 9 must get laid off, and Glenn is having a hard time figuring out who. As he tries to distract everyone and avoid firing his beloved coworkers, everyone else forms pacts and does whatever it takes to not be on his laid-off list. However, the day grows even more harrowing when a tornado watch is issued, and the entire store faces destruction.

This episode is one of Superstore’s more serious episodes. Six of everyone’s favorites are expected to be laid off, and a tornado looms in the distance, adding to the already-established pressure and threat to the episode. However, little moments of humor, such as Dina debating whether she should give the remaining helmet to her friend, Garrett, or new employee Aleisha, are sprinkled in throughout the show. Not to mention, the end of the episode gives hope to Amy and Jonah potentially getting together, as they share a kiss right as the tornado destroys the superstore.

1 "Blizzard"

Season 4, Episode 12

Glenn tries to convince corporate to let the employees home early, but corporate doesn’t agree and forces them to stay at the store. However, Glenn makes the executive decision to let everyone go home, although the offer comes too late as everyone’s cars are snowed in, leaving the employees to spend the night at the store.

This episode leads to plenty of vulnerable moments between the cast of characters, delving deep into every character and allowing the viewers to learn more about them. It also leads to plenty of awkward moments. Not to mention, there is a random shopper who appears every so often to make an absurd comment. "Blizzard" is a close contender with "Tornado," ultimately winning out due to the elaborate humor that puts the show on a high pedestal.

