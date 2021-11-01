If you miss the Superstore family... they’re not coming back. But a new Spanish-language adaptation, first announced back in February, is gearing up and many names for the main cast have been announced by NBC Universal Studio Group, including the two lead actors, per Variety. The series adaptation, titled Supertitlán, is set to tell a similar story to its U.S. counterpart, with workers from a big-box chain store dealing with surreal (and funny) customers and realizing the bad parts of working for a huge company.

The lead actors from Supertitlán will be Jesús Zavala and Sofia Espinosa. Javala is best known internationally for his work on Netflix’s first original Spanish-language series, comedy Club de Cuervos. Espinosa came to prominence after playing Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi in Gloria. They will be joined by Luz Aldán (Netflix's La Casa de las Flores), Ricardo Peralta (Sobreviví), Carlos Orozco (La Casa de las Flores), Aldo Escalante (Club de Cuervos), Erika Franco (Margarita), Azalia Ortíz (Dodo), Martín Barba (Yo Soy Franky), Roberta Burns (Qué le Pasa a Mi Familia?), Francisco de la Reguera (Sr. Ávila), Viviana Serna (Señor de los Cielos), Amanda Farah (La Casa de las Flores), Harold Azuara (Rosario Tijeras), Laura de Ita (Efectos Secundarios), Nuria Blanco (El Vato), and Eugenio Rubio (Sobreamor).

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Bird Box' Spinoff Announces Cast for Spanish-Language Netflix Movie

Supertitlán received a big first season order to kick-off: the show will have 48 one-hour episodes, which is a lot for the episode counts we are used to but it’s quite normal if you consider the standards of Latin America telenovelas. Details of the plot are still being kept under wraps, but considering the runtime, it’s possible that the Superstore adaptation will veer more into the dramedy territory.

When talking about adaptation ideas, executive VP of commercial strategy and international development at Universal Studio Group, Enrique Guillén, praised the format and shared his excitement about booking the lead actors:

“César Rodríguez and Joserra Zúñiga [the directors and showrunners] have recreated the original story with a fresh twist and comedy rhythm, which represents a young, authentic and universal Mexico. Jesús Zavala and Sofía Espinosa are the perfect actors to bring our lead characters to life. They are also joined by a wider cast full of talent and surprises, with exciting roles that promise to delight global audiences.”

The original Superstore aired on NBC for six seasons, from 2015 to 2021, and starred America Ferrera and Ben Feldman. The last episode aired earlier this year to an average audience of over 33 million viewers. Universal Studio Group has not announced a release date for Supertitlán.

KEEP READING: 'Superstore' Showrunners Reveal What Would’ve Happened in Season 7

Steve Buscemi Dressed Like His ’30 Rock’ Character for Halloween, Says How Do You Do to Fellow Trick-or-Treaters The actor passed out candy dressed as his beloved character from the hit series.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email