From time to time, a supporting actor totally eclipses the lead. This could be because the script gives them stronger material to work with, the lead actor stumbles somewhat in their role, or simply because the supporting actor is immensely talented and committed.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best supporting performances that overshadowed the main character. They came up with some solid picks, from hilarious side characters to unforgettable villains.

10 J.K. Simmons — 'Whiplash' (2014)

"A classic example I can think of [is] J. K. Simmons in Whiplash. [He was] fully immersed in the role [and] actually had more nuanced overtones than even the lead [Miles Teller]," said user unitedfan6191. They're absolutely right. Simmon's work in Whiplash was one of the best supporting performances of the 2010s and rightfully won him an Oscar.

He plays tyrannical music conductor Terence Fletcher, who puts his students through hell to push them to greatness. The character could have been a two-dimensional villain, but Simmons instead makes him complex. He's chilling and contemptible, but his actions have a certain cruel logic.

9 Christoph Waltz — 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

"That's a bingo!" Christoph Waltz was Redditor Entire_Loquat_2279's pick for the best supporting performance ever, and for good reason. Nazi Colonel Hans Landa was a complex and challenging role: wordy, amoral, darkly comedic, and menacing. Yet Waltz handles the part with ease, effortlessly switching between four languages without sacrificing a shred of believability.

Before filming, even Quentin Tarantino had concerns that he might not find anybody fit for the role. "I told my producers I might have written a part that was unplayable,” the director has said. “When Christoph came in and read the next day, he gave me my movie back.”

8 Edward Norton — 'Primal Fear' (1996)

"Ed Norton in Primal Fear stole the movie from Richard Gere," said user archie905 simply. Primal Fear is a legal thriller starring Richard Gere as Martin Vail, a high-profile defense attorney who takes on the case of Aaron Stampler (Norton), a young altar boy accused of brutally murdering a respected archbishop. As Vail delves deeper into the case, he discovers that there's far more to the situation than anyone thought.

This was Norton's debut role, and he absolutely knocked it out of the park. He's an unpredictable mix of timidity and cunning, constantly catching the viewer off guard. He's played many iconic characters since then, but Primal Fear remains one of his best performances.

7 John Goodman — 'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

John Goodman is one of the most dependable supporting actors out there, always elevating whatever project he's in. He's on top form in The Big Lebowski, so much so that some Redditors thought that he actually overshadowed Jeff Bridges — no small feat. He plays Walter Sobchak, The Dude's bowling buddy and Vietnam vet who winds up plotting against him.

The script gives him a lot to work with, and he delivers line after memorable line. "Almost anything with John Goodman in it. I have a long list of movies and TV where he owns every scene he's in. E.g. Flight and The Big Lebowski. There are many more," said Redditor hedronist.

6 Denzel Washington — 'Training Day' (2001)

Training Day tells the story of rookie LAPD officer Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), who is assigned to spend 24 hours with the renowned and controversial Detective Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). What begins as a seemingly routine day of training takes a dark and dangerous turn as Jake discovers that Alonzo is involved in corruption and criminal activities.

It's rare to see Denzel play a character so venal and twisted, but he clearly delights in it, and it's great fun to watch. "Ethan Hawke is good in Training Day, but he’s definitely overshadowed by Denzel," said user Odd_Advance_6438.

5 Mark Rylance — 'Bridge of Spies' (2015)

This historical drama from Steven Spielberg dramatizes the true story of James B. Donovan (Tom Hanks), an American lawyer tasked with negotiating the exchange of prisoners during the height of the Cold War. One of the key figures in the film is Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance), a Soviet spy captured by the FBI.

Rylance's portrayal of Abel is understated yet powerful. He conveys a lot with just a few words. Despite Abel being an enemy of the United States, Rylance evokes sympathy, perhaps making the audience question their preconceived notions. "Mark Rylance was outstanding and very deserving of the Oscar he won," said user Forsaken_Cost_1937.

4 Marisa Tomei — 'My Cousin Vinny' (1992)

"Imagine you're a deer..." Multiple Redditors praised Marisa Tomei's Oscar-winning performance in My Cousin Vinny. She plays Mona Lisa Vito, the outspoken and quick-witted fiancée of lawyer Vinny Gambini (Joe Pesci). Vinny is brought in to defend two young New Yorkers who are mistakenly accused of murder in Alabama, and Lisa is a key weapon in his arsenal.

In the role, Tomei is sassy, hilarious, and charming: she's an instant fan favorite. This was her first substantial movie role, but she blows her more seasoned cast mates out of the water.

3 Robin Williams — 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Will Hunting (Matt Damon) is a brilliant but troubled young janitor working at MIT. His exceptional mathematical abilities capture the attention of Professor Gerald Lambeau (Stellan Skarsgård), who enlists the help of therapist Sean Maguire (Robin Williams) to help unlock Will's full potential.

Williams proves again that he was terrific at playing tender father figures, as he did so well in Dead Poets Society. His comedic chops were undisputed, but here he's also warm and vulnerable. "Damon was good but Robin stole that movie," said user shootthehostagepod.

2 Ralph Fiennes — 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Schindler's List centers on Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman who saved over a thousand Jewish lives during World War II. However, the most memorable performance belongs to Ralph Fiennes as Amon Göth, a sadistic Nazi officer. Fiennes brings the character to life with a commanding presence and an icy demeanor.

Spielberg said Fiennes's performance was so effective because "it is all about subtlety: there were moments of kindness that would move across his eyes and then instantly run cold." "[Fiennes] absolutely curb stomps Liam Neeson," said Redditor patch_worx.

1 Heath Ledger — 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Batman is one of Christian Bale's very best performances, but it doesn't hold a candle to Heath Ledger's towering, intense turn as the Joker. Ledger nailed the character's manic energy, chaotic nature, and twisted sense of humor and somehow balanced all this with a sense of realism. It's the best villain performance in any superhero movie by a country mile.

Ledger's tragic, untimely death that same year only added to the mythos of the role. User unitedfan6191 called Ledger's performing "show-stealing," adding that he "personified what the film [was] truly about."

