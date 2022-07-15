The world of cinema is filled with all types of acting roles, from starring to supporting to background extras. It would be impossible to tell these stories and make movies without every part of the whole, no matter how insignificant each role may seem.

Some actors have remained in supporting roles for years or decades, despite their incredible talents and popularity among movie fans. Many of them have brought their supporting characters to life so well that they become known for being the sidekick. And while it's fun to see these actors in movies as villains, best friends, and background roles, it's about time they give the fans what they want and move into the main character spot.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney has been in the acting business for a very long time. She made her official stage debut in 1989, and her breakout role came in 1999 as C. J. Cregg in the hit television show, The West Wing. Since then, she has starred in numerous supporting roles in films like 10 Things I Hate About You, American Beauty, Juno, and the role that saw her win an Academy Award – I, Tonya.

I, Tonya cemented Janney's acting prowess and proved that she is a master of comedy. As Tonya Harding's loud-mouthed, profane mother, LaVona Golden, Janney killed it in the role of a lifetime. Janney absolutely stole the show in the movie about the infamous leg-whacking that shook the world. And with over 100 acting credits and numerous awards under her belt, it's time for an Allison Janney comedy.

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield steals every scene he's in with his charming, good looks and onscreen presence that hypnotizes the camera. His performances have also been part of some of the best movies of the last decade, like Get Out, Uncut Gems, and Knives Out.

Stanfield is no stranger to an excellent supporting role, adding nuance to every movie he's in. Unfortunately, he has only been given starring roles in a few lesser-known movies. He completely immersed himself in the surrealist black comedy Sorry to Bother You as Cassius, a man who tries to make a name for himself in a hyper-capitalist America. Stanfield has proven that he can carry a movie all by himself.

Naomie Harris

Tia Dalma is one of the most recognizable characters in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Naomie Harris became the mysterious, mystic soothsayer in both body and soul while also capturing the monstrous allure of Calypso, the sea goddess. She has been in dozens of films over the years, primarily in supporting roles, like 28 Days Later, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Moonlight.

Harris shines onscreen and eclipses her co-stars in nearly every scene she's in. Although she is incredibly adept at playing villains and antiheroes, she deserves more starring roles in bigger movies. She possesses phenomenal acting talent and becomes whoever she's playing, down to the bone.

Paul Dano

Paul Dano has made a career out of playing the eccentric and unsavory figures in movies like There Will Be Blood, Prisoners, and Okja. With his schoolboy looks contrasting whatever quirky personality he puts on, he can encompass nearly any character that lives on the margins.

Dano shot to mainstream audiences with his role as the Riddler in Matt Reeves'The Batman. His talents brought the Batman villain to life in a way that had never been done before on screen. Instead of making the Riddler into a goofy psychopath, Dano turned the character into something wholly creepy and sinister. He also perfectly compliments any actor he's thrown in with, proving that Dano has so much more to offer in the film world than just being a villain.

John Turturro

Many movie fans can point out John Turturro in any background or supporting role in the slew of films he's been in — but not many ever remember his name. Turturro deserves major respect, though, as he's been in some of the highest-grossing and critically-acclaimed movies of all time: Barton Fink, Transformers, and The Big Lebowski.

While Turturro has had some starring roles throughout his career, they are overshadowed by his many memorable supporting roles. It's hard to rank his best performances because he brings something unique to each and every one of them. His turn as Carmine Falcone in The Batman ensured that he is long overdue for some starring roles.

Sonoya Mizuno

Most people recognize Sonoya Mizuno as the beautiful cyborg in Ex Machina, who peels her skin off and dances with Oscar Isaac in a neon pink room. This is understandable, as she is one of the most memorable parts of the entire movie, despite all the robot murders and creepy A.I. romances.

Mizuno has also had roles in Crazy Rich Asians, Annihilation, and The Domestics. And in each movie she performs in, it becomes more frustrating to see her only as a background character. She has the screen presence and the quiet nuance of an actress who has been around for decades, yet she has yet to have any defining starring roles.

Peter Stormare

Ah, Peter Stormare. The Russian cosmonaut who cheekily saves Ben Affleck in Armageddon. The guy who feeds Steve Buscemi's body into a woodchipper in Fargo. And the actor who plays the devilishly offbeat Lucifer in Constantine. Stormare is a man of many talents, most of which are in the form of bizarre, chaotic members of society in films.

Stormare has been in almost every great movie that you can think of. One role he has not conquered yet, though, is a starring role. This is difficult to understand because he is unforgettable in any role. He has created some very iconic characters, like Karl Hungus in The Big Lebowski and Czernobog in American Gods. He's even conquered video games — playing the menacing therapist in 2015's Until Dawn.

Kathryn Hahn

Let's be honest, Kathryn Hahn is one of the funniest actresses in modern cinema. She has incredible comedic timing and can even make Kate Hudson's characters seem a bit dull, like in How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Not only is she quick-witted, but she has incredible dramatic acting talent as well, making any character sharp with her subtle vulnerabilities.

However, Hahn has been in supporting actress roles throughout her career. She has been in dozens of romantic comedies and television shows, but Disney'sWandaVision is what gave her the push into mainstream audiences. Her role as Agatha ensured that we need a Kathryn Hahn movie ASAP.

Rahul Kohli

The impending stardom of Rahul Kohli has been ongoing for a few years now. Not only is the man funny (take a look at his Twitter account), but he also has serious acting chops. His breakthrough was in the television show iZombie, and he went on to play characters in the hit Netflix shows, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

Kohli has paid his dues as an actor and shown audiences that he can play funny and serious roles with great success. He has great potential to cross over into different genres and bigger movies. Kohli is also a die-hard nerd and proud of it, openly obsessed with Star Wars, all things sci-fi, and video games. What's not to love?

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is unlike a lot of other actresses. She has only had one major role in a movie, Uncut Gems, but she knocked it out of the park and became one of the most memorable parts of it. She also made headlines by becoming involved with Kanye West and taking over the fashion world before moving on to more acting jobs.

Despite this, her charismatic onscreen presence is simply palpable. The Safdie Brothers' anxiety-riddled masterpiece of a movie allowed Fox to play both the chaotic and the calm of Howie Ratner's storm. With her stunning face made for the big screen and her ability to steal scenes, she is perfect for a starring role in the future.

