In the wake of the increased spotlight on the Supreme Court in recent days, Showtime Documentary Films has announced a green-lit documentary series entitled Confirmed. The limited series will be directed by Hollywood bigshot Dawn Porter. Confirmed will consist of four installments documenting the history of the United States and, specifically, focusing on the Supreme Court’s rulings.

The timely nature of the show will resonate with its audience and the newly cultivated interest in the history of the Supreme Court, its judges, and their lasting legacy. The program will depict how the decisions the Court makes have an impact for generations to come, and not only American life in general but as humans’ individual freedoms and way of life.

Porter is best known for her direction in the political chronicles The Way I See It, a behind-closed-doors look into the presidencies of former Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan during their tenures that she worked on with photographer Pete Souza, and John Lewis: Good Trouble, a documentary about activist John Lewis’ pursuit of civil rights and other American freedoms. Perhaps, though, her best known work came in Gideon’s Army, a documentary inspired by the Supreme Court case Gideon v. Wainwright, which mandated that criminal defendants be granted counsel at trial, and follows three African American defense attorneys’ personal and occupational lives. The documentary earned Porter an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Informational Programming in the Long Form.

Image via C-Span

Porter’s next venture will be produced by Trilogy Films and Sony Pictures Television and premiere in the beginning of next year. Vinne Malhotra, the Executive Vice President of Nonfiction Programming at the Showtime Network, shared the news. When asked about the program, Malhotra stated, “You can easily argue that more than any election or institution, the future of the U.S. will be dictated by the actions of the Supreme Court. Confirmed will bring indispensable context to how we got to this moment in time, while also breaking down the maelstrom of activity that is altering the course of the nation this very year.

Porter also shared some of her thoughts on the new docu-series, saying, “We’ve been working on this series for months now, but I’ve recently begun to describe it as a thriller. We literally are trying to keep up with a seemingly never-ending story of change. Showtime had the presence of mind to commission this project well before we knew what monumental shifts would occur during production. We hope everyone will tune in to learn more about one of the most powerful influences in America. The Supreme Court determines our fundamental rights and privileges. We all need to know how it works.”

The new docu-series offers a deeper look into the inner workings of the United States Constitution and the people trusted to uphold it. There is currently no release date for the series.