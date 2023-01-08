For anyone who wants to quit their day job, movies can provide inspiration, or escape at the very least. It's easy enough to hit a run in a 9-5, or even in a job that's otherwise exciting. Sometimes, everyone just needs a change.

RELATED: 10 Movies of 2022 That Got Audiences Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Some of these movies, like Eat Pray Love could inspire someone to quit their job and simply travel the world re-connecting with their inner selves. Some movies, like The Secret Life of Walter Mitty will make viewers realize the potential toxicity of their own workplaces. If a job needs to be left, there are fictional stories that can provide inspiration.

'Eat Pray Love' (2010)

Eat Pray Love chronicles the story of author Elizabeth Gilbert who leaves everything she has ever known, and strikes out on a journey to re-connect with herself. She travels to multiple countries and continents, picking up life lessons along the way. It's all about discovering life's pleasures.

This movie is sure to remind viewers that there is far more to life than jobs that everyone is supposed to want. The story is all about taking fearless chances, and taking risks to get the most out of life. Even the most connected employees at their jobs need to connect with their inner selves.

'Jurassic Park' Franchise

As a franchise, Jurassic Park has inspired generations of children to discover paleontology. While the actual scientific field may bear little resemblance to the chaotic theme park gone awry, it still captures the imagination. The series is also a meditation on how nature isn't to be trifled with.

While these movies may not necessarily inspire one to quit one's job per se, there's something to be said about re-discovering interests that have long been discarded. While some are fortunate enough to see childhood dreams fulfilled, others have to focus on survival and the daily grind. Perhaps there's room for a forgotten niche interest.

'Ghostbusters' Franchise

Ghostbusters is another franchise that continues to capture the imagination of children and adults alike. Following this motley crew as they flesh out spirits hidden in plain sight is just plain delightful. Spanning sequels and a re-make, its legacy is secure.

RELATED: 10 Classic PG-Rated Movies With Surprisingly Racy Jokes

An entire industry has been created around following the paranormal. Whether it's believable or not, it's certainly big business. There's surely something fulfilling about trying to bridge the world between the living and the dead.

'Harry Potter' Franchise

There's little that needs to be said about Harry Potter as a franchise. The movies brought new life to the books that captivated children who came of age in the late 1990s/early 2000s. While its legacy may have been tarnished in recent years, fans still work valiantly to reclaim the franchise to be accessible to all.

Who can say that they would not immediately drop everything if offered a position at Hogwarts? Yes, acceptance letters are distributed at age 11, but surely some people get missed. There are a multitude of magical jobs just waiting to be filled.

'Big' (1988)

Big tells the fantastical story of Josh Baskin (Tom Hanks), who is granted one wish. After finding that he is too short to ride carnival rides, he just wants to be accepted. What follows is a classic adventure of a child in an adult body, testing their new freedom and adjusting to new heights.

RELATED: 10 Great Sci-Fi Movies That You Didn't Know Were Based Off Books

One of the parts of being an adult that Josh needs to adjust to is the need to get a job. He truly takes life by the horns, and explores life as a candy taster. While this may not be to everyone's, well, taste, there's a lesson here that jobs do not need to be boring or mundane.

'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty'

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty tells the story of the titular Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller), a negative assets' manager. He has constant daydreams about a co-worker, and unrequited romance. Through a series of events, he goes on adventures he would not otherwise have been able to.

The protagonist of this movie uses the loss of a job to propel him to new adventures. This is another reminder that life is so much more expansive than a job. Perhaps for some, a secret life is necessary to live beyond one's day job.

'Indiana Jones' Franchise

Indiana Jones is another franchise that takes a real occupation and makes it infinitely fun and exciting. Harrison Ford has continued this legacy. Now, a new generation of fans get to enjoy this Nazi-punching archeologist in all his glory.

RELATED: 10 Long-awaited Sequels That Didn't Live Up to the Hype

What this franchise does is show the benefit of confronting danger, and leaving one's comfort zone to make a better world. An archeologist is another profession that a lot of people dream about. There is always the opportunity to re-discover and appreciate childhood interests, and why they were so magnetic in the first place.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Image via Gramercy Picture

The Big Lebowski tells the story of the ultimate LA slacker who gets to go on an accidental adventure. Jeff Daniels is at the height of his powers. He's mistaken for a millionaire with the same name, and seeks restitution for a damaged rug.

This story is a reminder that, contrary to popular belief, slackers can also have fun. This is far from motivation to have any job at all. It's a commentary on the fact that so much of life exists outside the traditional workplace.

'The Incredibles' (2004)

Before much of the MCU, there was in The Incredibles. This story of superheros hiding in plain sight is a captivating one. At its core, the story is one about the importance of family above all else.

RELATED: 10 Best Movie Duos That Are Friendship Goals

Poor Bob gets stuck in an office, and it's hard not to feel bad for him. Perhaps the lesson is that heroism is extinguished under the fluorescent lights of the stereotypical office. This movie is sure to remind viewers of priorities. If work is taking away from family life, perhaps it's time to re-evaluate.

'The Holiday' (2008)

Image via Sony

The Holiday is a romantic comedy set over the holiday season. Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law, it's one of the most romantic holiday movies ever made. The couples come together after house switching, and holiday-themed adventures along the way.

The aesthetic alone is enough to make anyone re-think their current work situation, particularly if it involves sitting at a desk. All of these characters are at a crossroads. At minimum, it's worth considering whether it would be prudent to leave a job and focus on finding love and artistic inspiration.

NEXT: 10 Movies That Took Their Sweet Time Coming to An End