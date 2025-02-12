If you haven’t watched Surface on Apple TV+ yet, now is the perfect time to dive into the eight-episode first season before the show returns for Season 2 on February 21. This psychological thriller keeps you on the edge of your seat with its mind-bending twists, strong performances, and intricately woven narrative that leaves viewers wondering what's true and what's not. The series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a woman trying to piece together the mystery of her own life after a traumatic fall leaves her with amnesia. Throughout the series, she uncovers a web of lies, deceit and secrets that challenge everything she thought she knew – not only about the people she loves, but also about herself.

The series was created by Veronica West, known for her work on shows like Ugly Betty, High Fidelity, and Dexter: New Blood. West serves as an executive producer alongside Reese Witherspoon under her Hello Sunshine banner, as well as star Mbatha-Raw. Surface is a solid watch, especially thanks to its compelling writing and captivating performances, with each episode drawing viewers deeper into the mystery as it unfolds. With a talented team behind it, the show promises a thrilling ride from start to finish.

‘Surface’ Is a Psychological Thriller That Keeps the Audience Guessing

In the first episode of Surface, the audience learns that Sophie survived a mysterious boat accident, which was considered a miracle. It's believed that she jumped into the ocean as an attempted suicide, but the incident is shrouded in mystery from the start, especially since Sophie has lost her memory. She struggles with the fact that she can't remember important details about her life, especially the secrets she may have held. Despite the outward appearance of a perfect life, something doesn’t add up to her. In a session with her therapist, Hannah (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), Sophie asks a pivotal question that becomes the central theme of the series: "If my life was so perfect, why did I try to end it?"

Sophie learns that, when she was rescued, her ID identified her as Sophie, but she insisted that her name was Tess. This triggers a series of fragmented memories that she struggles to piece together, one of which she sees the face of a mysterious woman calling her "Tess." Despite this confounding mystery, Sophie tries to maintain a semblance of normalcy with her husband James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) in San Francisco. However, as the series unfolds, Sophie begins to question their relationship. Like Sophie, the audience is never sure who to trust, and Jackson-Cohen expertly balances his character's charm with an underlying sense of mystery.

Sophie also encounters Detective Thomas Baden (Stephan James), who has been investigating her suicide case to ensure there was no foul play. However, she quickly realizes that she has a much closer relationship with Baden than she initially thought, opening new avenues in her search for answers about who she really is. With strong performances from a talented cast, each episode of Surface reveals a new layer of mystery, intensifying the suspense. The season culminates in a shocking twist that answers many questions and sets the stage for even more mystery in Season 2.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw Leads a Solid Ensemble Cast in 'Surface' Season 1