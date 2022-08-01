The Apple TV+ mystery thriller Surface follows Sophie Ellis (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a woman affected by extreme memory loss after having suffered a traumatic head injury, leading her to try to put the pieces of her life back together while never knowing how much of the truth anyone is telling her. Believed to have survived a suicide attempt, Sophie uncovers shocking reveals about herself that lead to further questions and not many answers, as she begins to wonder who actually has her best interest at heart.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Mbatha-Raw (who’s also an executive producer) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (who plays James, Sophie’s loving and successful venture capitalist husband) talked about why this was such an attractive project, what intrigued them about their characters, how they might react if they were to lose their memories in real life, grounding this story in the truth, how they felt about the reveals, and what they think of how the season ends.

Collider: Gugu, you’re not only playing the character at the center of this story, but you are also an executive producer on this. What made you want to take on both roles for this project? Was that something you’d been looking to do, or was it something about this project, specifically?

GUGU MBATHA-RAW: It was a combination, really. When I read this script by Veronica West, our showrunner, I was immediately drawn into the mystery of Sophie and the genre of the psychological thriller, but set in San Francisco with this noir feeling to it. I just found it so intriguing and compelling. I also knew that Hello Sunshine were producing it, and I obviously had a wonderful experience with Reese Witherspoon’s company on The Morning Show, so I knew that it would be a quality project. Their taste and their whole ethos is about empowering women and women’s stories, so when they invited me to be part of the pitch to Apple and to come on as an executive producer, I was thrilled. It was such a meaty part, but also Hello Sunshine really walked the walk, in terms of empowering women and bringing me into that producer role, which was incredible. I’ve learned so much from collaborating with everyone.

Oliver, what was it about this project that reeled you in? Was it the genre? Was it the story? Was it the character? Was it all of those things?

OLIVER JACKSON-COHEN: Yeah, it was all of it. You have to start with the script, and what Veronica West has done, you read episode one, and you go, okay, “Right, this is good.” And then, you go to episode two and everything you think you knew in episode one is thrown on its head by episode two. And that happens, again and again and again. There was something about the story and the telling of that story. I just think the premise of having your central character not know who they are and be constantly told by everyone around them, and having to figure out who to trust is such an interesting, intense premise. I’d never worked with Hello Sunshine before, but was a huge fan of theirs and the work that they do, and Apple. And Sam Miller, our director, also directed I May Destroy You, which was my favorite show of last year. It was just a complete no-brainer. I feel like I was knocking on their door saying, “Excuse me, please open up. Can I please come in? Will you please let me come and play with you?”

How do you think each of you would react, if you were ever in a situation where you lost your memory? Do you think you would be someone who would try to uncover all the answers, or do you think you would rather just reinvent yourself from that moment on?

MBATHA-RAW: Oh, my gosh. It’s tough to know, isn’t it, until you’re in that situation. That’s the essential question of the show, not only losing your memory, but in terms of the people around you, what do they choose to tell you, how do they protect you, and what do they choose to emit from your life? That’s the essential question, and hopefully, audiences watching will be like in Sophie’s shoes, trying to figure out themselves, what would be the best way forward. But, yeah, I don’t know.

JACKSON-COHEN: It’s an interesting one because it becomes a gift to everyone else, rather than the actual person. For everyone else, they get to right their wrongs and change the narrative. That’s actually inherently a selfish act. Personally, I would probably be Sophie on the quest because, if anything is clear from the end of our show, the truth will always come out anyway, and it so often does.

So often, we talk about reinventing ourselves, like when we go from high school to college, or when we move into the professional world, but you have the memories of who you are. It’s interesting to think about how you would establish yourself, if you have no idea who you were or are.

MBATHA-RAW: And what’s your fundamental nature? Does that change? What are your traits and instincts? I think it’s really fascinating area.

JACKSON-COHEN: I remember Veronica saying to me, early on, that the idea came to her after watching this documentary, called Tell Me Who I Am, which is on Netflix. There are twins who have had this horrific childhood, and one of the twins loses his memory, so it’s about the other twin filling him in. He gives him this incredible story about how they grew up, and he thinks he’s doing it in order to save him, but it’s that interesting thing about the body remembering. There’s only so long that you can keep a lie going, before it all comes to the surface. I’m gonna get fired for that.

Was there any particular research that either of you did, to not only understand how this would affect the individual experiencing what Sophie’s experiencing, but how that also affects everyone in their lives?

MBATHA-RAW: It’s interesting, we spoke with Veronica, early on, about memory. We did speak with a memory expert, early on in the process, and read a lot of articles about people who’ve been through similar things, and how things come back in certain stages, and how flashbacks happen. There was a certain amount of research that we did, but obviously this is also a drama and it is fiction, so we definitely used a lot of dramatic license to bring the story to life, with the thriller aspects that really keep the story propelling along.

James is such an interesting character because we don’t know whether he’s a villain or whether he’s really the supportive husband, and we continue to go back and forth on how we feel about him. Oliver, what did you enjoy about playing a guy like this? What were the biggest challenges in playing someone like that?

JACKSON-COHEN: It’s quite an interesting one because, with the type of show that we were all trying to make, there are moments that are heightened, but we all felt, collectively, that we had to ground it in truth somewhere. With James and his questionable behavior, a lot of that is down to the edit and down to Veronica’s writing, as far as how much is given away. What we wanted was for there to be, on a rewatch or second viewing, all the clues would be there, from the get-go, you’re just watching it with all the information now. And so, we never wanted to make anything cheap. We didn’t wanna do any cheap tricks, where he sat like a villain in the corner, or anything like that. We tried to kind of ground it in truth and reality.

Once you guys learned about the answers that get revealed, and you learned about where this would all eventually end up, what was your reaction? Without spoilers, how do you feel about where this story leaves things?

MBATHA-RAW: I think it’s really exciting. Because I’d come on as an executive producer, I knew the outline of the show, before I’d even read all the scripts. Things evolved, and they did change in the development of the show, as we were going, and new layers came in. In the casting of the show, and seeing the first few episodes and the chemistry and the dynamics between everyone, Veronica got new ideas, which informed certain things in later episodes, and that’s always exciting. For me, Sophie goes on such a massive journey this season. It’s such a big, juicy arc for her. Without spoiling it, where we leave things, I feel like it could go anywhere and there’s really so much potential. We know these people now, and we know this relationship, especially Sophie and James. There’s a lot of depth to that and a lot of potential for a second season.

Oliver, how about for you? What was your reaction when you learned where things would leave off for him?

JACKSON-COHEN: The scripts hadn’t all been written, but I was sent a breakdown, so I knew exactly where the show was gonna go, and I had a summary of what was gonna happen in each episode. Reading that was mind-bending. I was like, “What?!” It’s genius storytelling that Veronica has done here, where you’re constantly shifting perspective for how you should feel about someone. To have your central character be someone who has no recollection or memory of themselves, it’s just so clever. And then, when the scripts were issued, I’d never read something that was so compulsive to read, wanting to get to the end, and then you wanna read the next one. Even though I knew where it was going, it was really exhilarating stuff.

