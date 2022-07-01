Gugu Mbatha-Raw is back in the thriller game in the Apple TV+ series, Surface. The Loki star plays the leading protagonist Sophie, who has lost her memories after an attempted suicide. As she tries to remember her past and how it all led her to kill herself, she realizes that there’s more to her suicide than what she knows and what others have been telling her.

Surface is created by Veronica West and directed by Sam Miller. Both West and Miller serve as executive producers, as does Mbatha-Raw, along with Lauren Neustadter and Reese Witherspoon. Apart from Mbatha-Raw, the highly-anticipated series also stars Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Stephan James (Homecoming), and Ari Graynor (I’m Dying Up Here) in major roles.

While you wait for Surface to arrive on Apple TV+ this summer, check out all the details about the upcoming psychological thriller series. From the release date and plot to the trailer, cast, and characters, here’s everything we know so far about Surface.

Image via Apple TV+

Related:The Best Shows on Apple TV+ Right Now

Surface is all set to release on Friday, July 29, 2022, on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes releasing on the day of the premiere.

Watch the Surface Trailer

The official trailer of Surface, released by Apple TV+ dives right into the desperate situation that Sophie experiences after recovering from a head injury caused by jumping from a boat. So, she tries to find out what exactly happened to her. The trailer video is the perfect peek into the kind of narrative that you can expect from Surface. It’s suspenseful and tense and keeps you questioning “what’s next” at every turn. The visuals are intense but stunning at the same time, something that has become the signature of Apple TV’s latest content. Watch the trailer here.

The plot looks like a classic whodunit but without the murder part, where you start suspecting every character and believe that each of them is hiding something from Sophie. And it makes things only harder for Sophie to remember or solve the mystery behind the incident that erased her entire past, to the point where she begins to believe that it was not attempted suicide but perhaps, attempted murder. We are also asking that question. If the trailer has to be believed then maybe someone tried to kill her. Guess we have to wait to find out.

Who Is in the Cast of Surface?

Surface features Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in leading roles. The cast also includes, but is not limited to, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Homecoming), François Arnaud (Midnight, Texas), and Millie Brady (The Last Kingdom) in various roles.

Related:Gugu Mbatha-Raw on ‘Loki’ and How Time Works In the TVA

How Many Episodes Are There in Surface?

As mentioned by Apple TV+, the psychological thriller series consists of eight episodes, where the first three episodes debut together on the day of the release, that is, on July 29, 2022. After that, every following episode will release weekly, every Friday, only on Apple TV+. Here’s the release schedule for all episodes of Surface:

Episode 1 – July 29, 2022

Episode 2 – July 29, 2022

Episode 3 – July 29, 2022

Episode 4 – August 5, 2022

Episode 5 – August 12, 2022

Episode 6 – August 19, 2022

Episode 7 – August 26, 2022

Episode 8 – September 2, 2022

The first four episodes, including the pilot, are directed by Emmy Award-nominated director, Sam Miller. Other episodes are directed by Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, and Tucker Gates.

Who Are the Creators of Surface?

The eight-episode thriller series is created by Veronica West who serves as the showrunner and writer. The American television producer and writer is known for her Hulu series, High Fidelity, which she both wrote and produced. As a creator, she is also recognized for Chicago Fire, Brothers & Sisters, and Hart of Dixie. She had previously worked on the popular series, Ugly Betty, for which she won the Writers Guild of America, West Award (along with the writing staff).

Surface is directed by Sam Miller, an English television director. The Emmy-nominated director is known for his previous works like Cardiac Arrest, This Life, Luther, and very recently, two episodes of I May Destroy You in 2021.

Who Are the Confirmed Characters in Surface?

Take a look at the leading characters the cast of Surface is playing in the drama series:

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie – Sophie is the story’s protagonist, who loses her memory after a suicide attempt. She is married (or so she knows) to a wealthy man and the couple seems to be an important figure in society.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as James – James is Sophie’s husband. He seems to be concerned about his wife’s state of mind and tries to make things look normal. But there might be more to his character than what he lets on.

Stephan James as Baden – He is a friend of Sophie and James and suspects James of something that could have led to Sophie’s suicide. He probably holds more information about the incident and tries to help her uncover the truth.

In other roles, Surface stars Ari Graynor as Caroline, Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Hannah, François Arnaud as Harrison, and Millie Brady as Eliza, among others.

Related:David Oyelowo to Star in 'Government Cheese' Dramedy Series at Apple TV+

When Is Surface Set?

Image via Apple TV+

There isn’t any particular timeline hinted at or mentioned in the plot of Surface. So, it’s safe to assume that the story is set in the present day. The series was filmed between the later half of 2021 and 2022, so the plot is most likely set in that period.

What Is Surface About?

Surface looks like a classic psychological, mystery thriller where the protagonist must find out about her missing past and discover the truth. It’s a desperate woman’s quest to put her life back together. Sophie recovers from an attempted suicide and thereafter has no recollection of her past, including what happened to her before she jumped into the ocean. From regression therapy to investigating herself, Sophie does everything that she can to remember her past but nothing seems to add up.

The more she tries to remember, the more painful it gets for her. Although she needs to restart her life, everything seems too new and unfamiliar. She also gets suspicious about the facts/events that led her to the day of the suicide. Sophie finds it hard to trust the people in her life, including her friends and therapist. While on the surface everyone around her seems to be quite concerned about her and trying their best to help her, Sophie’s intuition says otherwise.

And that’s more or less the crux of the plot of Surface – what you think you know is not what you know. It is possible that there’s more to Sophie than she herself understands or knows, or it could be a simple case of deception, or a collective conspiracy of her friends. But whatever the means, we can't wait to find out the ends.