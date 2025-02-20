The Apple TV+ psychological thriller Surface is finally back, with its highly anticipated second season premiering on February 21. The series follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), a woman trying to piece together the mystery of her own life after a traumatic fall leaves her with amnesia. As she digs deeper, she uncovers a web of lies, deceit, and secrets that challenge everything she thought she knew — not only about the people she loves but also about herself. With Season 1's finale airing back in September 2022, here is a refresher on the key events before Season 2 drops.

Sophie Struggles To Get Her Memories Back in 'Surface' Season 1

In Surface Season 1, Sophie struggles to recover after a fall off a San Francisco ferry leaves her with amnesia. As she tries to piece together the events that led to her fall, she's faced with conflicting stories from her husband, James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and her best friend, Caroline (Ari Graynor). In sessions with her therapist, Hannah (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), she faces the fact that she attempted suicide and jumped off the very, leading her to wonder if her life seemed perfect, why would she try to end it? Sophie’s doubts grow when she meets undercover detective Thomas Baden (Stephan James), who she learns she was having an affair with and was planning on leaving her husband for.

As Sophie spends more time with Baden, he suggests that her marriage to James may not be as ideal as it appears, hinting that James could be involved in her ferry accident. This leads Sophie to investigate further, growing increasingly suspicious of James and questioning the truth behind their relationship. Fragmented memories start to resurface, including one of a woman calling her "Tess," which leaves Sophie questioning her true identity. As she uncovers more, she's forced to confront the painful reality that the relationships she thought she could trust are not what they seemed.

Sophie's Relationships Are More Complex Than She Realizes in 'Surface' Season 1