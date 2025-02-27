Phil Dunster has returned to Apple TV+, and his crimes may be catching up with him. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming second episode of Surface Season 2, in which the Ted Lasso star is confronted about a cover-up and, in turn, shows his darker side to Gavin Drea. The twisty thriller starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw returned last week after a three-year break, picking up with Sophie/Tess Caldwell as she continues her search for the truth of who she is after a failed suicide attempt erased her memory. Now in London and away from her husband, she's found herself in the orbit of both Drea's Callum Walsh, an investigative journalist keen on exposing the elite who's willing to shed some light on her past, and Dunster's Quinn, the brother of Tess's old acquaintance Eliza (Millie Brady) who has more than a few skeletons in his closet.

In the brief sneak peek, Callum is just standing up to leave a bar after a conversation with Quinn, until he turns around to ask him if he paid a woman off. The journalist is growing suspicious of Quinn as he digs into a case and, apparently, one of his sources has gone quiet after she had already told him some key information. Instead of denying anything, Quinn threatens Callum to get lost, but his attempts at intimidation don't phase him. One way or another, Callum plans to expose his crimes with irrefutable evidence, and his assertion leaves the heir gulping nervously. If the murderous look in Quinn's eyes is any indication, this investigation into the Huntleys is about to get a lot more dangerous as the truth comes closer to the light.

Dunster is best known as AFC Richmond's star striker Jamie Tartt, but his presence has increasingly been felt outside the world of Ted Lasso between his roles in Prime Video's The Devil's Hour and the upcoming romantic comedy Picture This starring Bridgerton's Simone Ashley. In addition to exploring his character's clash with Callum, Episode 2 will welcome viewers into Quinn's engagement party, where tensions run high as an unexpected guest arrives. Meanwhile, Sophie/Tess and Eliza will make amends after their reunion in the season premiere. Rekindling their relationship is all part of Sophie's search for the truth, especially as she learns that William Huntley may have killed her mother.

'Surface' Season 2 Has Already Surpassed Its Predecessor in the Eyes of Critics

Surface has nearly completely reinvented itself in Season 2, thanks to a new setting and tone, as well as a mostly new cast outside a returning Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as her husband. Dunster, Drea, and Brady join a group also consisting of Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, Joely Richardson, and Freida Pinto. Back in the saddle as showrunner is series writer and creator Veronica West, with Reese Witherspoon among the executive producers attached. The reinvigorated mystery has been deemed a much-needed glow-up by critics after Season 1 earned a 44% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Collider's Tania Hussain gave the follow-up an 8/10, saying, "Finally getting the chance to be the show it was always meant to be, Surface Season 2 elevates itself past its early missteps, delivering a second act filled with intricate plotting and a moody atmosphere that lingers long after the credits roll."

Surface Season 2, Episode 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on February 28. Check out the sneak peek in the player above.