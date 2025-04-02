Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 6 of Surface.

From the start of Surface Season 2, Tess (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) — now, once again, going by Sophie — has been on a relentless quest to uncover her past, returning to London to investigate the truth about her mother’s death while infiltrating the powerful Huntley family. As Sophie pieces together the mystery, she comes to a startling realization: the Huntleys’ secrets run deep, and she has been one of them all along.

In Episode 6, "Atonement," Sophie finally confronts Henry Huntley (Rupert Graves), the man she has uncovered as her biological father. After carefully working her way into the Huntley family by getting closer to Eliza (Millie Brady) and Quinn (Phil Dunster), the facade shatters when the truth is exposed. This pivotal moment drives the story forward with shocking revelations while showcasing standout performances, marking a turning point in Sophie’s quest for the truth and leaving both her and the audience questioning what comes next.

Sophie Finally Confronts Henry in Season 2, Episode 6 of 'Surface'