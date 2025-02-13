This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The sophomore season of the Gugu Mbatha-Raw-starring thriller Surface will premiere in exactly a week, introducing Phil Dunster’s character Quinn, who was added to the series in 2023. With Dunster’s debut coming up in a bit, fans can glimpse what his character looks like courtesy of TV Insider’s exclusive reveal. The Ted Lasso star joins fellow new cast members Freida Pinto, Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, and Joely Richardson in the upcoming installment.

Surface resumes with its second chapter on Friday, February 21, and as seen in one of the images below, fans should expect the dashing Quinn to cross paths with Sophie (Mbatha-Raw), who introduces herself as Tess Caldwell. Previewing the season, Dunster described his character to the outlet as “the eldest son and heir apparent to the Huntley estate” who has to decide “between keeping the family skeletons locked away in the closet or adding new ones of his own.”

In this new season of Surface, there are a lot of twists and turns ahead in Sophie’s world, and viewers will discover everything going on at the same time as she does, according to Dunster. The season will also introduce Quinn’s fiancée, Grace, portrayed by Pinto, and see the lead character investigate his family. Speaking further about what’s coming, Dunster said Season 2 “just has this really dark, lovely quality that’s got that creeping threat along the whole time with it.”

What’s Ahead for Sophie ‘Surface’ Season 2?