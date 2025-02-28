Season 2 of Apple TV+'s Surface takes a bold new direction, expanding on the intriguing premise introduced in Season 1. Sophie, now going by her real name Tess (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), left the U.S. in the season finale and traveled to the UK, determined to uncover more about her mysterious past. This new setting brings a fresh group of characters, including Eliza Huntley (Millie Brady), the woman Tess recalls from her fragmented flashbacks.

The more captivating figure from Tess’s past, however, is Eliza’s brother, Quinn, portrayed by the delightfully sinister Phil Dunster. Known for his portrayal of the charming yet often clueless Jamie Tartt in Ted Lasso, Dunster makes a striking transition to Quinn — a complex character with a dark, dangerous edge and a secret that Tess is trying to get to the bottom of. This role allows him to showcase his range, embracing the villainous side of his character and setting the stage for a fascinating and suspenseful mystery in Season 2.

Audiences Meet Quinn Huntley in Season 2, Episode 1 of 'Surface'

The first episode of Season 2 finds Tess back in the UK, using the money she stole from her husband, James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), to infiltrate high society, including the Huntley family. Her meeting with journalist Callum Walsh (Gavin Drea) ignites the season-long mystery and shifts the narrative in an intriguing new direction. Before her accident, Tess had been in contact with Callum about her mother’s murder, suspecting the wealthy Huntley family might have been involved. This revelation sets Tess on a new mission: to use the stolen money to get closer to Eliza and her manipulative brother, Quinn.

From the moment audiences meet Quinn, he comes across as a charming and gregarious man, eager to present his family legacy in a positive light. Privilege, he believes, should be acknowledged and shared. However, upon meeting Tess, it seems as though Quinn is immediately suspicious of her. Behind the scenes, Callum has been working on a damaging story about Quinn, and Tess uncovers news stories about William Huntley, Quinn’s grandfather. William is linked to multiple unsolved murder cases that have never been properly investigated, thanks to the family's powerful connections. While Quinn's fiancée, Grace (Freida Pinto), insists that Quinn is different from his grandfather, it soon becomes clear that he may not be as different as she is letting on.

After Quinn's lawyer succeeds in squashing the story Callum is writing, he informs Quinn that the situation is "handled." Quinn then asks about the girl who was Callum’s source, and his lawyer responds that she’s also been "handled." This moment subtly hints at Quinn's willingness to go to sinister lengths to protect his family’s legacy. Dunster’s performance in this scene speaks volumes without a word — his face and demeanor instantly lighten, a stark contrast to someone who would carry guilt over being responsible for someone's death. This chilling moment highlights the extreme lengths Quinn will go to in order to protect the Huntley name, positioning him as a major obstacle for Tess, especially as she begins investigating his family. It also sets the stage for intense moments between Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Phil Dunster later in the season, allowing these two major talents to clash and elevate the story.

Phil Dunster Shows Off His Dramatic Acting Chops in Season 2 of 'Surface'