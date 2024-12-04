After two years of keeping fans in anticipation, Apple TV+ has officially set a premiere date for the second season of the psychological thriller Surface. The streamer has also unveiled a first look at the installment, comprising eight episodes and set to arrive on Friday, February 21, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through April 11, 2025. The globally acclaimed production is created by Veronica West and sees Gugu Mbatha-Raw in the lead role as well as one of its executive producers.

Set in a whole new world, Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) continues her mission to find answers to the secrets of her past in her hometown of London in Surface Season 2. Having suffered an injury that robbed her of her memories, Sophie follows the few clues she has, using her vast stolen resources to embed herself in elite British society and discovering a possible connection to a beautiful heiress. But everything changes when a journalist contacts her out of the blue, and Sophie realizes they were working together to expose a shocking scandal about the dangerous people she’s now become close to.

Alongside Mbatha-Raw, Surface Season 2 will feature the return of Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Millie Brady. The trio is joined by new stars Gavin Drea, Rupert Graves, Tara Fitzgerald, Nina Sosanya, and Joely Richardson, with Phil Dunster and Freida Pinto, who were added between April and May 2023. The season is directed by Ed Lilly, Jon East, Lynsey Miller, and Alrick Riley, while creator West also serves as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Other executive producers attached are Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter on behalf of Hello Sunshine, which handles production.

How Did ‘Surface’ Season 1 End?

Close

Lauded as a “sexy, elevated thriller,” the upcoming season of Surface promises no dull moments, similar to Season 1. Season 1 premiered on Apple TV+ on July 29, 2022, and ended on September 2, 2022, with eight episodes. Later in December of the same year, it was renewed for a second season, which has since kept fans waiting till now.

For those who missed the first chapter of Surface, it ended with Sophie realizing that what was thought to be a suicide attempt was really her trying to escape her new life to return to her old one, in London, where she was Tess. She returned to her hometown at the end, while her husband in San Francisco, James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), wasn’t quite ready to let her go.

Surface Season 2 premieres globally on Friday, February 21, 2025. Watch Season 1 is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Watch on Apple TV+