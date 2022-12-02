Apple TV+ has today announced that its hit series Surface has been renewed for a second season. The series, which premiered earlier this year, is a psychological thriller that explores one woman's quest to recover herself after losing her memory in an apparent suicide attempt. No release date for Season 2 has yet been announced.

Surface follows Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has erased her memory following a suicide attempt. The first season was set in San Francisco and showed Sophie on a mission to discover who she was before her life-changing injury. It also focused very much on Sophie finding out who she was. But Season 2 will dig deeper, exploring the why behind the mystery at the center of the series.

Season 2 will see Sophie returning to her hometown of London, rediscovering some unfinished relationships that have haunted her for some time. She will discover where she really came from. But soon the mess that she left in San Francisco will catch up with her, and Sophie will find out that she can't outrun her past.

In addition to starring as Sophie in the series, Mbatha-Raw also serves as executive producer. Season 1 also starred Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Academy Award nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud, and Millie Brady. The series is created by Veronica West.

Of the series' Season 2 renewal, series star and executive producer Gugu Mbatha-Raw said:

“I am thrilled to continue this journey and dive deeper into the tension and mystery of ‘Surface’ with with this brilliant team. I love playing Sophie and I can’t wait for fans and new audiences to join us as she enters the dangerous new world of her past in season two. As an actor and executive producer, it’s incredibly meaningful to be bringing this story home to London.”

West, the series creator, said “[t]his is really a brand-new chapter set in a whole new world - I can’t wait for people to see how the show evolves as we explore an emboldened, fearless Sophie in season two.” She continued, “[i]t’s been such a pleasure working with Gugu, Apple and the team at Hello Sunshine and a real privilege to continue the journey!”

Along with Mbatha-Raw and West, Reese Witherspoon also serves as executive producer on the series alongside Lauren Neustadter under Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company. You can watch the trailer for Season 1 below.