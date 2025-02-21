When Surface debuted on Apple TV+ in 2022, it wasn’t exactly an acclaimed darling. Critics felt the show was too much of a slower-than-usual slow burn, with gaps between the story and characters. While the performances were at the top of their class, the overheated tale felt a bit derivative and often drowned in its own mystery. Fast forward three years and the Reese Witherspoon-produced thriller has finally returned — and, thankfully, is a lot better than expected. Finally finding its depth after a rocky start, the Gugu Mbatha-Raw series hits the ground running, ditching its sluggish unraveling and leaning into its dark, psychological core for a smarter, faster, and more confident narrative that’s easier to dive into.

Blending sharp Hitchcockian vibes with bold noir accents, Surface Season 2 finally gives its characters and the audience something to sink their teeth into. Trading the sunshine of San Francisco for the gloom of London, Mbatha-Raw’s character Sophie is on the hunt for answers. However, having no recollection of her past also means that every step forward across these eight episodes has a bigger risk ahead. Monumentally different from its initial run, Surface Season 2 is impressively sharp, crafting a distinct story that flips everything we thought we knew on its head while offering satisfying answers and some jaw-dropping twists.

What Is ‘Surface’ Season 2 About?

Image via Apple TV+

Surface Season 2 wastes no time shaking things up in its premiere, “New Money,” throwing viewers back into the swirling mystery of Sophie’s fractured life — except this time, there’s an edge to her. Gone is the soft, uncertain version of a woman we began to understand after a devastating suicide attempt. Instead, we see Mbatha-Raw’s renewed character rocking a sleek bob, dark bold lip, and glittering silver gown in this second act. These opening moments set the tone for what we can expect after Sophie abandons the States as well as her husband, James (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But hiding at a fancy hotel while she untangles her identity and digs into her past doesn't equal your run-of-the-mill soul-searching trip.

Reintroduced at a high-stakes auction where she casually drops $25,000 on symphony tickets and is seen hacking her way into apps with high-tech gadgets, Sophie (or is it Tess now?) has a clear agenda, and it involves Eliza Huntley (Millie Brady) — a face we first saw in back flashes during Season 1. Their run-in instantly reignites tension as Sophie’s sudden disappearance doesn’t exactly go over as easily with Eliza, who suspects there is more to her return than meets the eye. Naturally, she confides in her brother, Quinn (Phil Dunster), the heir to a complicated legacy and master of his demons — and he’s got plenty.

While it seems like champagne problems plague the Huntleys on the surface, Sophie isn’t wrong to focus on them, as we learn their wealth is shadowed by years of unsolved crimes, giving Sophie (and viewers) more threads to pull at. Everything turns on its head once more when a journalist named Callum (Gavin Drea) contacts Sophie out of the blue, leading her to discover there is more at stake than she realized, and the two need to work together to expose a shocking scandal that she’s right at the center of.

‘Surface’ Season 2 Dives Deeper With Its Cast