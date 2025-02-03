Despite getting the excellent news that Surface was renewed for Season 2 back in 2022, fans of the Apple TV+ thriller series have had to wait a long time for new episodes. Fortunately, the wait is almost over, and today the streamer released a trailer for the new season which reveals that Sophie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) will continue to dive into the mysteries of her past, and discoveries will continue to provoke some uncomfortable answers. The new episodes start rolling out on February 21.

The trailer reveals that Surface won't make life any easier for its protagonist. She is now at a slightly better stage than in Season 1, because now she has started to remember more things. The problem is, Sophie has no idea how to piece her memories together, interpret what they mean or what their context is. She knows that there's a possibility that certain memories will never get recovered, but she still has to go to London in order to uncover the truth behind her mother's death and how this connects to her own attempted suicide.

In order to do that, Sophie takes on the Huntley family — a powerful set of individuals who have got a lot of dark secrets that they don't want exposed. This puts a massive target on Sophie's back, and it's one of the reasons why she teams up with a journalist and an insider of the family: Elizza Huntley (Millie Brady). But the woman is quite convincing when she tells Sophie that "you can't fight my family. You'll never win." And she probably means it. Just in the two-minute trailer, we see Sophie getting challenged, teased and threatened by different Huntleys.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Surface'?

Surface is created by Veronica West, who previously wrote for Ugly Betty, Chicago Fire and, most recently, Dexter: New Blood. The series hails from the same producing team of twisty series like Big Little Lies and The Last Thing He Told Me, which includes Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) as executive producer. The cast also features Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso), Gavin Drea (Vikings: Valhalla), Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Nina Sosanya (Baby Reindeer), Joely Richardson (The Sandman) and Freida Pinto (Needle in a Timestack).

While Season 1 was rolling out, Mbatha-Raw spoke with Collider and stated that Sophie had "a massive journey" ahead of her and that "it could go anywhere," which is what we will see with the new episodes. The actor also told Collider that there was "a lot of depth to that and a lot of potential" for Season 2, so now we will finally be able to find out exactly what she means with the new episodes.

Apple TV+ debuts Season 2 of Surface on February 21, with the remaining 7 episodes rolling out weekly through April 11. You can check out the trailer above.