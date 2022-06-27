If you can’t get enough of Gugu Mbatha-Raw in thriller stories, Apple TV+ has great news for you. Surface, a new series led by the Loki star, is coming to our screens in late July. The plot centers around a woman who loses her memory after attempting suicide. The trouble is, as she slowly starts to remember bits and pieces, she realizes that she might not have tried to kill herself at all.

The agonizing trailer for Surface shows Sophie (Mbatha-Raw) in desperate search of herself through regression techniques in therapy. However, as she has no recollection of her life before the alleged suicide attempt, Sophie finds it hard to figure out what might be real, since memory is far from a straight line.

Also revealed by the trailer is the fact that Sophie’s attempt to remember who she is gets considerably harder when you factor in the people who populate her life. No one seems to be able to help, and it gets worse: Her husband is a mysterious figure who, if the trailer is to be believed, might have tried to kill his wife. Is it going to end well? Probably not, but we’re intrigued anyway.

Surface is created by Veronica West, who previously wrote for and produced Hulu series High Fidelity, hit series Chicago Fire, and Hart of Dixie. For Surface, West acts as showrunner and writer. West also co-executive produces along with series star Mbatha-Raw and Reese Witherspoon (Little Fires Everywhere).

Aside from Mbatha-Raw, the cast also features Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Ari Graynor (Mrs. America), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Without a Trace), François Arnaud (I Killed My Mother), and Millie Brady (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies).

Apple TV+ premieres Surface with three episodes on July 29. The remaining five episodes will roll out weekly every Friday. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: